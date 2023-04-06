There are few products that can lend a sun-kissed glow as quickly as a good bronzer. The right one doesn’t just perk up a dull complexion; it can completely transform your entire look. But just as quickly, the wrong bronzer — or the wrong application technique — can leave you looking muddy and dull. We spoke to the experts to find out the difference between bronzer and contour, plus the best ways to get a natural, glowing finish that’ll fool anyone into believing you just spent two weeks in the south of France.

What is bronzer? And how is it different from contour?

In its simplest terms, bronzer lends a sun-kissed glow when you apply it to the areas of the face that the sun would hit naturally. “All faces have peaks and valleys,” says Sam Michalska, executive director of global education at Ilia. “Bronzer mimics a tan and contour accentuates and builds shadows in the face. The easiest way to understand the difference is to think of bronzer as a warm tone placed on the high points of the face — aka the peaks — and contour is a cool tone that should be placed to accentuate the shadows or valleys of the face. They aren’t interchangeable.”

Sasha Ghodstinat, the global makeup artist and brand trainer at Code8, agrees, adding that bronzer is meant to add a natural warmth to the face, rather than any sculpted definition.

“Bronzer shades usually lean warm and contour shades typically have a cooler or neutral undertone to create natural shadows,” adds makeup artist and product development manager of Crunchi Cosmetics Kristen Fortier.

How to use bronzer

Unlike contour, which should only be placed on natural hollows of the face, bronzer placement is a bit simpler, says Michalska. “Just apply it to the high points of the face: across the forehead, on the very tops of the cheekbones, a little on the tip of the nose and finally, a small amount on the chin. Place the bronzer exactly where you’d get color if you were to tan your face.”

Fortier adds that she likes to use a fluffy brush to apply it in a circular pattern for “a more airbrushed look.” Her trick is to “apply in a ‘3’ formation starting at the forehead and temple, then sweep underneath the cheekbone, and drag down towards the jawline to create an effortless, sun-kissed look,” she says. One caveat to the “3” technique — make sure you’re hitting the high points on your face, rather than letting it sink into the hollows. Depending on your face shape, it might look more like a capital “M”.

Steps for applying bronzer

But where exactly in your routine should you reach for your bronzer? Róen’s beauty creative director Kate Synnott says she likes to apply bronzer after foundation and concealer. “I like to put my foundation and concealer on first then use a big powder brush and apply lightly all over the face for a golden sun-kissed glow. Then I use a slim sculpted brush for contour under the cheek bones and bridge of the nose.”

Michalska agrees — with one caveat: “It depends on the type of bronzer you’re using!” she says. “If you’re using a cream bronzer, apply it before any powders, but after your foundation and concealer. For powder bronzers, be sure to apply a light layer of powder first, or else the bronzer will stick to your liquid or cream foundation” — possibly leading to caking.

There’s one telltale place you don’t want to skip, though: Ghodstinat recommends to subtly swipe bronzer onto the high points of your neck, too. That’s the best way to “ensure the color is natural and harmonized throughout your face.”

Lastly, celebrity makeup artist and ambassador for Catrice Cosmetics Emily Gray says to use a light hand at first, then take a step back after your makeup is done and see if you missed any spots. It’s also helpful to look at your makeup in different lighting, especially if you plan to be photographed. “I like to use this technique because it prevents you from adding too much and looking orange and over-done.”

Best bronzers

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Bronzing Cream Saks Fifth Avenue A longstanding editor favorite, this velvety bronzer cream from Chanel is worth its price tag. “This one creates a softer finish and has a touch of shimmer,” says Hossain. “It’s great for a dewy summer look as it warms up your face.” With two shades to choose from, it’s great for medium to dark skin tones. $50 at Saks Fifth Avenue $50 at Bloomingdales

Best bronzer brushes

Ulta Bronzer Brush #21 Ulta A favorite of influencers and editors alike, this affordable bronzer brush is a little fluffier than most bronzer brushes, lending a more natural effect. $16 at Ulta

Lisa Eldridge No. 9 Seamless Blend Brush Lisa Eldridge If you’re looking for a more precise application and a natural look, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge is often seen using this one from her own collection to blur any harsh lines. $50 at Lisa Eldridge