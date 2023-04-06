There are few products that can lend a sun-kissed glow as quickly as a good bronzer. The right one doesn’t just perk up a dull complexion; it can completely transform your entire look. But just as quickly, the wrong bronzer — or the wrong application technique — can leave you looking muddy and dull. We spoke to the experts to find out the difference between bronzer and contour, plus the best ways to get a natural, glowing finish that’ll fool anyone into believing you just spent two weeks in the south of France.
What is bronzer? And how is it different from contour?
In its simplest terms, bronzer lends a sun-kissed glow when you apply it to the areas of the face that the sun would hit naturally. “All faces have peaks and valleys,” says Sam Michalska, executive director of global education at Ilia. “Bronzer mimics a tan and contour accentuates and builds shadows in the face. The easiest way to understand the difference is to think of bronzer as a warm tone placed on the high points of the face — aka the peaks — and contour is a cool tone that should be placed to accentuate the shadows or valleys of the face. They aren’t interchangeable.”
Sasha Ghodstinat, the global makeup artist and brand trainer at Code8, agrees, adding that bronzer is meant to add a natural warmth to the face, rather than any sculpted definition.
“Bronzer shades usually lean warm and contour shades typically have a cooler or neutral undertone to create natural shadows,” adds makeup artist and product development manager of Crunchi Cosmetics Kristen Fortier.
How to use bronzer
Unlike contour, which should only be placed on natural hollows of the face, bronzer placement is a bit simpler, says Michalska. “Just apply it to the high points of the face: across the forehead, on the very tops of the cheekbones, a little on the tip of the nose and finally, a small amount on the chin. Place the bronzer exactly where you’d get color if you were to tan your face.”
Fortier adds that she likes to use a fluffy brush to apply it in a circular pattern for “a more airbrushed look.” Her trick is to “apply in a ‘3’ formation starting at the forehead and temple, then sweep underneath the cheekbone, and drag down towards the jawline to create an effortless, sun-kissed look,” she says. One caveat to the “3” technique — make sure you’re hitting the high points on your face, rather than letting it sink into the hollows. Depending on your face shape, it might look more like a capital “M”.
Steps for applying bronzer
But where exactly in your routine should you reach for your bronzer? Róen’s beauty creative director Kate Synnott says she likes to apply bronzer after foundation and concealer. “I like to put my foundation and concealer on first then use a big powder brush and apply lightly all over the face for a golden sun-kissed glow. Then I use a slim sculpted brush for contour under the cheek bones and bridge of the nose.”
Michalska agrees — with one caveat: “It depends on the type of bronzer you’re using!” she says. “If you’re using a cream bronzer, apply it before any powders, but after your foundation and concealer. For powder bronzers, be sure to apply a light layer of powder first, or else the bronzer will stick to your liquid or cream foundation” — possibly leading to caking.
There’s one telltale place you don’t want to skip, though: Ghodstinat recommends to subtly swipe bronzer onto the high points of your neck, too. That’s the best way to “ensure the color is natural and harmonized throughout your face.”
Lastly, celebrity makeup artist and ambassador for Catrice Cosmetics Emily Gray says to use a light hand at first, then take a step back after your makeup is done and see if you missed any spots. It’s also helpful to look at your makeup in different lighting, especially if you plan to be photographed. “I like to use this technique because it prevents you from adding too much and looking orange and over-done.”
Best bronzers
“Unless someone has very problematic skin, I prefer cream bronzers,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci. “Cream bronzers melt into the skin leaving it looking naturally tan as opposed to capital B Bronzed. The payoff is fleshy and touchable and modern. You can still set your T-zone with loose powder to polish off your complexion.” This pick from Fenty, which Ciucci especially loves for anyone dealing with oily or acne-prone skin, blends easily and won’t make you look cakey — or worse, muddy.
“I use shade deep bronze for a contoured lifted look,” says LA-based influencer Meeka Hossain. “It really defines and accentuates your facial features in a natural barely-there-makeup kind of way.”
Ghodstinat recommends Code8’s Summer Glow Bronzer for its buildability. “Plus, they give a beautiful glow as the colors all have neutral or golden undertones to them," she says.
A tried-and-true drugstore favorite for anyone that prefers a powder bronzer, this one from L'Oréal is a go-to for anyone looking for a natural, everyday look.
A longstanding editor favorite, this velvety bronzer cream from Chanel is worth its price tag. “This one creates a softer finish and has a touch of shimmer,” says Hossain. “It’s great for a dewy summer look as it warms up your face.” With two shades to choose from, it’s great for medium to dark skin tones.
“I love that this is a three-in-one multi-purpose kit,” says Hossain. “I do a mix of all three to blur out imperfections and pores. The powder finish and shimmer you catch in the light makes it a more glamorous night out look — plus it shoots well with flash photography!”
With an inclusive eight-shade launch, makeup icon Pat McGrath’s newest release guarantees a luminous, natural finish, no matter your skin tone. The buildable powder looks great atop foundation or on its own.
This budget-friendly bronzer lends a natural highlight, too. Users specifically love how buildable and subtle it looks — especially during the winter-to-spring transition.
“Ultimately, I find powder bronzers to be easier than cream,” says Michalska, who recommends editor favorite NightLite Bronzing Powder “because it's a clean, talc-free, finely milled powder that delivers a natural bronzed look — and it's so easy to use.”
There’s a reason this $7 bronzer went viral on TikTok: It lends a natural, non-shimmery glow that works for almost all skin tones.
“Use the biggest powder brush you can find to dust this one on your forehead, cheekbones and nose,” says Ciucci of her powder go-to, Nars.
Synnott’s go-to bronzer has a bit of shimmer to it, which means it can double as a highlighter, too.
Best bronzer brushes
Peek at any of makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes’ ever-popular Reels and you’ll see she’s loyal to Rose Inc’s No. 4 Brush. Use one side for concealer or contour, and the other for bronzer.
A favorite of influencers and editors alike, this affordable bronzer brush is a little fluffier than most bronzer brushes, lending a more natural effect.
Saie’s Buffing Bronzer Brush is great for seamless application thanks to its soft but tightly packed bristles.
Merit’s tapered brush is a cult favorite for the way it allows for a wider application and blend-out. Plus, it’s super soft.
“I love using Róen's Everything Powder Brush and swiping bronzer all over the face, chest and neck for a natural sun-kissed effect,” says Synnott.
Ask any beauty editor what their go-to drugstore brush brand is and nine times out of 10, it’s Real Techniques. This fluffy brush doubles as a powder brush, but is plush enough for a natural, dispersed glow.
If you’re looking for a more precise application and a natural look, makeup artist Lisa Eldridge is often seen using this one from her own collection to blur any harsh lines.
Sure, this brush from pro Pat McGrath is technically a highlighter brush, but if you head backstage at NYFW, you’ll see artists using it for a liberal bronze application, too.
“My favorite way to apply bronzer is to use a large fluffy brush like Crunchi’s Luxury Vegan No. 3 Bronzer Brush and work in circular motion for an airbrushed finish,” says Fortier.