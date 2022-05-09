Searching for the secrets behind the best hair in Hollywood, we spoke exclusively to nine of the most sought-after celebrity stylists and colorists about their favorite products and tools. These hair gurus — who tend to the tresses of Jennifer Lopez, Julia Garner, Jared Leto, Madonna, Dakota Johnson, Margot Robbie, Miley Cyrus, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kristen Stewart and more — revealed the 20 products that they always carry in their kits.

“This is a heat-activated spray for brilliant polish and shine,” says Tardo, a colorist whose clients include Miley Cyrus, Jared Leto and Brandi Carlile. “Anytime I use this on someone without telling them what it is, they text me the next day, saying: ‘What did you put in my hair?! I need it!’” To get the full effect, Tardo says to spray the product into damp hair, section by section, before raking it through the hair with a wide tooth comb or wet brush. Once applied, blow dry your hair for “a shiny, smooth finish that lasts for days.”

“This leave-in styling potion was created by Mira Hyde, a legendary men’s groomer [in Hollywood],” says Tardo. “It adds thickness and hold, without making a guy’s hair feel like it has too much gunk in it. It is truly the best hair product I’ve ever used for men’s hair.”

“This treatment helps to clinically reverse damage caused to hair by bleach and color,” adds Tardo. “It strengthens hair, which helps to prevent split ends and breakage. My clients love that this makes their hair feel better than before it was ever colored.”

Tardo recommends this moisturizing spray for longer locks. “This spray protects from heat damage, while detangling and adding nutrients,” Tardo says.

“I see firsthand what pollution does to the hair when I see and feel my clients’ hair — it’s damaged, dull and lifeless,” says Cunningham, who colors the tresses of Margot Robbie, Dakota Johnson, Halle Berry, Charlize Theron, Emma Stone and Jennifer Lopez. “I like that the Olaplex No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum leaves hair shiny and soft, with less frizz, and provides a faster blow-dry time.” The colorist adds that using the leave-in serum on damp hair ensures that your locks will be protected from free radicals. “It’s packed with an antioxidant red algae extract from the South of France, guards the hair from breakage and protects against heat styling up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Regular tap water, which often has high levels of chlorine, might be the reason for your hair woes. This showerhead removes up to 95% of the dullness and damage-inducing chlorine for healthier hair and skin. “Install it in your shower to prevent tap water minerals from messing with your hair color and texture,” Cunningham says.

“This paste is half dry shampoo, half styling paste,” says Eliot, hairstylist to Julia Garner, Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario. “Use it when you want to extend the life of your blowout. Plus, it gives you tons of volume! I use this on everyone.”

“This serum is genius,” Eliot says. “It helps strengthen and repair damaged, split ends while protecting against future splitting with thermal protection up to 428 degrees.”

This flexible hold hairspray is “an amazing tool that’s a staple in my kit,” according to the hairstylist whose clients include Beanie Feldstein, Claire Danes and Cynthia Nixon.

“A great leave-in grooming cream that thickens hair and leaves it dry-matte looking, this hair cream is based on an ancestral African ritual of Chébé,” Butler says. “The formulation is vegan and they donate 2% of proceeds to support conservation projects in Chad with African Parks Network. I love it.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kristen Stewart, Lucy Hale, Diane Kruger, Andie MacDowell and Millie Bobby Brown are among the names that go to Brager for her hairstyling prowess. For many of them, she uses this blow dry brush. “I can’t live without the T3 Airebrush,” says Brager. “It’s my one and done tool. With two attachments, my clients get the option for a voluminous full body blowout or a sleek smooth, high-shine style. It’s the perfect tool for every hair-skill level.”

“The GHD Curve curling iron is my favorite,” says Cunha, who is Martha Stewart’s stylist. “The curved clamp makes it super easy to use, and it doesn’t crease the hair, so it’s perfect for using at home.”

“My Rosé Rescue hair mask is life saving!” he says of the product that he launched in 2020. “It’s moisturizing and perfect to use when in desperate need of a hair repair. Use it in the shower as a deep conditioner or right when you get out, on damp hair, as a leave-in.”

“I love these pomades from Patricks,” says Halouska, a Paris-based hairstylist and groomer who works with Lily James, Claire Foy, Jake Gyllenhaal and Natasha Lyonne. “The M2 is super versatile. It can be used to tame flyaways, add texture to longer hair, used for sleek ponytails or add separation and hold for short styles. “

“I love the whole Hair Rituel line from Sisley, but the Volumizing Spray is a go-to and main staple in my kit,” she says. “Not only does it actually make your hair stronger, it’s a great prep spray, adds fullness, lifts the root and never ever flakes.”

“This is a highly concentrated balm to add shine when finishing your blow-out,” says Forecast, hairstylist to Emma Roberts, Kristin Davis, Jennifer Lawrence, Alison Brie, Naomi Watts, Zoey Deutch and Karlie Kloss. “You only need a very tiny amount to apply to the lengths and ends to add beautiful luster.”

“I always have a volumizing product in my kit, and my go-to is Better Not Younger Lift Me Up styling spray,” says Forecast. “ It makes the hair more manageable, appear fuller and it holds the style longer without leaving the hair sticky.”

“I recently discovered this naturally and ethically sourced line from a Moroccan creator, with prickly pear ingredients, and I have been loving the results,” says Forecast. “This leave-in styling moisturizer makes the hair look so much shinier. It seals and strengthens the follicles to make the hair easier to work with, smoother to the touch and the appearance.”

From Kid Cudi’s colorful buzzcuts to Kristen Stewart’s platinum fringe, celebrities flock to Moon for his skilled coloring. “My favorite products are all by Virtue, including the Polish Un-Frizz Cream leave-in treatment and Healing Oil,” says Moon. The cream conditions the hair and blocks humidity to combat frizz, ensuring hair is ready for the red carpet or just day-to-day.

Moon says that Virtue’s products “all have a key ingredient called Alpha Keratin 60ku, which is a protein that heals and hydrates.” In the Healing Oil, the ingredient works with tocopherol and botanical extracts to add shine and protect damaged hair.