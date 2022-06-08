Since launching her lifestyle site Goop, which started as a weekly newsletter in 2008 and developed into a full-fledged wellness and beauty authority, Gwyneth Paltrow has been all about sharing the products, techniques and tips to achieving a more healthy and balanced life.

When it comes to beauty, Paltrow prioritizes skin care over makeup (she usually goes without it), and especially focuses on products that will boost her natural glow. That means plenty of exfoliating agents and anti-aging ingredients that help keep dull, tired skin at bay. Here, Paltrow walks us through her daily routine and favorite Goop skin care.

$28 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGlow Cloudberry Exfoliating Jelly Cleanser Goop

“I always start with our GoopGlow Jelly Cleanser,” Paltrow says. “It’s an exfoliator and leaves the skin feeling amazing. The cleanser has an amazing pillowy jelly texture and has exfoliating beads in it that are gentle but very effective.”

$45 at Goop and Sephora

GoopGLOW Flower Acids Resurfacing Toner Goop

After cleansing in the morning, Paltrow reaches for this gentle exfoliating toner. “This toner is made with flower acids, so it’s very powerful but also it’s very gentle and fits seamlessly into any skin care routine,” she explains.

$125 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGlow 20% Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Glow Serum Goop

Vitamin C is a valued skin care ingredient, but one that is sensitive to oxidation, which effects its potency. “Our version is special because you get to mix in the vitamin c and hyaluronic acid together so that the product is as fresh as possible,” Paltrow explains.

$55 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGenes All-in-One Nourishing Eye Cream Goop

“This really reduces the appearance of crow’s feet, puffiness and the appearance of dark circles — so this is a secret weapon,” she shares.

$98 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGenes All-in-One Nourishing Face Cream Goop

Moisturizing is a key part of any skin care routine, and Paltrow says this face cream is “like heaven.” It is “incredibly nourishing and it really boosts that youthful, dewy look,” she raves.

$42 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGenes Clean Nourishing Lip Balm Trio Goop

Paltrow, like us, loves a multi-tasking product. “Lip balm is the only beauty product that I wear all day and so many of them can be drying or be sticky — this one is so cushiony and luxurious and can also be worn on the cheeks as part of a super low maintenance makeup routine,” Paltrow says.

$29 at Amazon

Unsun Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Amazon

Paltrow’s current favorite sunscreen is this tinted option that “sinks in like a dream.” From Black-owned brand Unsun, it comes in two shades that can blend into any skin tone.

$125 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGlow Microderm Instant Glow Exfoliator Goop

For her nighttime routine, Paltrow loves this combination physical and chemical exfoliator. You’ll feel a tingle of the glycolic acid breaking down dead skin cells — “that’s the exfoliation working,” she says — and then a mix of micro-exfoliating minerals including quartz, garnet, alumina and silica gently sloughs them away.

$98 at Goop or Sephora

GoopGenes All In One Super Nutrient Face Oil Goop

This face oil is “a total game changer for my skin,” Paltrow shares. She “can’t live without it” thanks to its bakuchiol-packed formula, which is a natural retinol alternative and great for treating fine lines and wrinkles.