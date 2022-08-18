You might know Who Gives A Crap from its recycled and bamboo toilet paper (or from our review in which we named it our favorite recycled TP), but it’s just gone one step further when it comes to taking over your bathroom. The company has just launched Good Time, a brand of plastic-free body and hair care products.

The line includes a trio of Cleansing Body Bars in appealing scents Morning Light (mandarin, thyme and lemon), Summer’s Here (bergamot, tangerine and juniper berry) and Big Sky (cedarwood, sandalwood and vetiver). The body bars have a little bit of exfoliation in them, and you can buy them as a set of three ($30) or separately.

For hair (even color-treated), there’s a Hydrating Shampoo Bar and Hydrating Conditioner Bar in Summer’s Here too, which can be purchased individually or as a duo for $28. If you’re setting up a new college student (or just want to try the entire collection for yourself), the Total Hair + Body Bundle ($48) is a great option.

Who Gives A Crap has been doing plastic-free and eco-minded bathroom products for a while now, including toilet paper rolls made from more sustainable materials like bamboo and recycled paper, tissues, paper towels, cleaning cloths and more. (The B Corp also uses some of the proceeds to build toilets for people who need them.)

Similarly, Good Time’s products are vegan and cruelty-free and include carbon-neutral shipping. Best of all, 50% of profits from Good Time go to support clean water initiatives. Shop the whole line now at Good Time.