Glossier’s been dropping limited-edition Balm Dotcom flavors on us every so often — remember the Cookie Butter one last year? — but it’s not so frequently that they add a permanent new flavor to the lineup.

Until now, that is: Glossier just dropped Lavender Balm Dotcom, which has a super-subtle purple tint and is packed full of moisturizers like beeswax, castor seed oil and extract from the cacao-related Brazilian cupuacu fruit. The best part is lavender’s ability to help us relax, which…is really something we can use right now.

Lavender Balm Dotcom Lavender Balm Dotcom Glossier The latest addition to the popular Balm Dotcom lineup, Lavender add a subtle hint of soft purple to lips. Glossier also released a lavender hoodie to celebrate the launch. $12 at Glossier

If you’re a super-fan of the brand, you’ll also be pleased to know that Glossier’s also adding some merch to celebrate the new arrival: An Embroidered Lavender Hoodie ($60) is now available for purchase so you can show your Glossier love, too..

Shop both releases now at Glossier’s site and keep an eye out on May 12 when the brand drops matching socks to go with, too.