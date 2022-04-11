Spring is a time to hit refresh, and with a handful of new makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrance launches, there are plenty of ways to revive your beauty routine. From glow-getting primers to frizz-taming hair serums, the fresh additions will help you effortlessly transition with the seasons. Some of these releases may just become a part of your year-round regimen. Below, check out 30 of our favorite new beauty launches that are perfect for springtime and beyond. Spring makeup launches Saie Dew Blush in Chilly and Spicy $24 each at Saie Saie’s fan-favorite pigmented yet buildable cheek color is now available in two new shades: Chilly, a cool-toned mauve, and Spicy, a cinnamon red. Pat McGrath Labs x ‘Bridgerton’ Mthrshp: Belle of the Ball Palette $65 at Pat McGrath Labs In celebration of “Bridgerton” season two, Pat McGrath Labs dropped a new collection inspired by the hit Netflix show. This six-shade eyeshadow palette includes pretty pinks, a bold chartreuse and an icy blue that blend the Regency-era of the show with trendy Y2K aesthetics. Ilia Multi-Stick in Whisper, In the Mood, In the City and Dear Ruby $24 each at Sephora Loved for its versatility, Ilia’s Multi-Stick added four new shades to its collection. Swipe peachy pink Whisper, golden peach In the Mood, bronze pearl In the City or poppy red Dear Ruby on your cheeks, lips or eyes for a flush of color. The brand also launches a limited edition palette featuring six Multi-Stick shades so you can carry your blush, bronze and highlight in one place. R.e.m Beauty Eyeshadow Gloss $16 at R.e.m Beauty Ariana Grande’s Chapter II drop for R.e.m Beauty spotlights some of spring’s biggest beauty trends, including the glossy eye look. This eyeshadow gloss brings a high-shine finish to your eye look and can be layered over an eyeshadow for an even bolder statement. Fenty Beauty Stalk’r Face + Eye Bronzer and Highlighter Palette $48 at Fenty Beauty Get ahead of your summer glow with Fenty Beauty’s limited edition palette with seven neutral shades for bronzing, contouring and highlighting. The powder is super blendable and longwearing for those warmer days ahead. Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Ink $26 at Make Up For Ever A longwear, waterproof eyeliner that is perfect for a classic cat-eye or a more artistic approach, this new liquid liner from Make Up For Ever comes in nine colors — five matte and four metallic — to make your eyes pop. Patrick Ta Major Dimension II Rose Eyeshadow Palette $68 at Sephora With two cream bases, five shimmer shades and five matte shadows this palette has everything you need for creating an everyday rose-hued look or a dazzling and dimensional night-out eye. Smashbox Photo Finish Revitalize 8-in-1 Primer Essence $29 at Sephora Earlier this year, Smashbox reintroduced its bestselling Photo Finish Primer in a variety of options for different skin types and effects. Now the makeup mainstay is following up with a liquid primer that is packed with skin care benefits. Hydrating, plumping and balancing, ingredients like niacinamide, glycerin and a Silkscreen Complex nourish the skin when worn under makeup or on its own. Elaluz Sun Riser Illuminating Primer $29 at Elaluz This lightweight primer is for those who want a noticeable shine and shimmer this spring. It catches the light for a visibly glowy finish to your makeup look. Nails Inc. Glow Naturale Nail Polish Duo $15 at Sephora If you’re a fan of no-makeup makeup, this nail polish duo offers the equivalent for your manicure. Adding shine and sheer coverage, the polish gives a glossy finish, enhancing your natural nails. Real Techniques Dare To Be You X Female Collective Eye Love It Makeup Brush Kit $19.99 at Ulta Since bold eye looks have been dominating spring beauty trends, a new set of makeup brushes can help you achieve all of the blending, shading and eye-lining you desire. This eight-piece set from Real Techniques includes six makeup brushes for the eyes, plus two stencils to add a playful touch to your look. Spring skin care launches Drunk Elephant Wonderwild Miracle Butter $38 at Sephora From female-founded beauty brand Drunk Elephant, this rich cream cream contains marula oil, shea butter and coconut oil to quench and protect dehydrated skin. It helps soften areas that are especially prone to dryness like elbows and hands. Augustinus Bader The Ultimate Soothing Cream $280 at Sephora Made for stressed skin that needs relief, this luxe face cream quenches dry skin, soothes redness and fights fine lines. Its gentle, non-comedogenic formula will help your skin adjust to the transition of the seasons. Tatcha The Clarifying Clay Mask $70 at Tatcha This clay mask helps clear a congested complexion with Japanese volcanic ash, exfoliating konjac and detoxing Okinawa kucha clay. It has a subtle warming effect on application, opening up the pores for a thorough cleanse of built up sebum and dirt. Boscia Cica Soothing Universal Cream $22 at Boscia Cica, also known as tiger grass, is a botanical skin care ingredient that has antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. At the heart of this new face and body cream, cica works together with ginger root extract, ceramides and the lactobacillus ferment probiotic to hydrate and support the skin’s microbiome. Exponent Beauty Brightening Boost Vitamin C Serum Starter Kit $168 at Exponent Beauty This innovative new beauty line lets you feel like a scientist at home as you set up its hyaluronic acid hydrator and active powder dispenser that distributes a single dose at a time. Mixing together the hydrator and L-ascorbic acid (considered the most effective form of vitamin C) activates the brightening and wrinkle-smoothing properties in the potent serum. Dove Body Love Hyaluronic Serum + Moisture Boost Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter $7.99 at Target Already among one of the best in-shower body moisturizers, according to experts, Dove’s new Body Love Pre-Cleanse Shower Butter helps prep the skin with extra hydration so you won’t be stripped of any moisture while you wash away any dirt and sweat. Bliss Mighty Biome Pre/Post Biotics + Barrier Aid Cleansing Balm $14.97 at Walmart We’re all fans of balm cleansers now thanks to their ability to melt away makeup, and now Bliss is packing in pre- and postbiotics to support the microbiome and balance the skin in this first step of your skin care routine. Kypris Lip Elixir Balm $49 at Kypris If you invest in your skin care, don’t forget about a quality lip balm. This treatment from Kypris has skin-loving ingredients like peptides, plant stem cells, hyaluronic acid and cocoa and shea butters to wrap the lips in hydration. Swipe on the subtly jasmine scented balm before bedtime and wake up with softer lips, or even layer it over or under a lip stick for a glossy, but not sticky, finish. New hair care launches Olaplex Bond No. 9 Bond Protector Nourishing Hair Serum $28 at Sephora Olaplex’s new styling serum protects hair from pollution, heat and breakage, while adding shine and reducing frizz. The brand is known for its ability to revive lackluster strands, and this addition will help you maintain your hair’s day-to-day recovery. IGK Hair Pay Day Shampoo and Conditioner $31 each at IGK Hair Heal damaged, over-processed hair with this shampoo and conditioner that builds back the protein bonds in your locks, leaving you with stronger, smoother and healthier strands. Neuma NeuStyling Air-Dry Shaper $27 at Neuma Shea butter and rice extract condition the hair while giving it a light hold in your air-dried style. Whether you want to create no-heat waves with braids or brush it out smooth, the NeuStyling Air-Dry Shaper helps enhance texture and shine. Rahua Aloe Vera Hair Gel $32 at Rahua This nature-powered hair gel utilizes organic aloe vera, cucumber and sugar cane to give a light hold to your hair as you style it. Apply it on towel dried hair and then air dry or blow dry as you desire. Balmain Hair Couture Limited-Edition Summer Hair 3-Piece Set $88 at Saks Fifth Avenue Eager for summery beachy waves? This styling cream and texturizing salt spray set will help you achieve that laissez-faire look at home. It also comes with a cute barrette to add a touch of Balmain’s signature Parisian style. Bread Beauty Supply Cooling Greens Scalp Serum $28 at Bread Beauty Supply Make this scalp serum a part of your spring cleaning routine — it uses gentle mandelic acid and eucalyptus to gently exfoliate, remove product buildup and create a cooling effect so your scalp can breathe. New fragrance launches Narciso Rodriguez For Her Musc Noir Rose Eau de Parfum From $103 at Macy’s A warm floral fragrance with top notes of bergamot and pink peppercorn that melt into middle notes of musk and tuberose, and, finally, bottom notes of vanilla and suede, this perfume is sweet and inviting. Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood the Set of Precious Elixirs $135 at Saks Fifth Avenue From the perfumer who made the viral Baccarat Rouge 540, these intense elixirs boast notes of woody, leathery oud from Laos, along with sophisticated florals like rose and violet. The sophisticated fragrances are presented in convenient roll-on format so you can take them with you anywhere. The 7 Virtues Lotus Pear Eau de Parfum $85 at Sephora Williams pear, lotus flower and gardenia comprise this fruity floral fragrance that’s a perfect match to the bright and blossoming days of spring. The 7 Virtues is a clean beauty brand with a conscience, and for this launch it partnered with Days for Girls, a nonprofit that makes menstrual health products accessible to girls who would otherwise miss school during their monthly periods, to support 700 young women in Nepal. Henry Rose Sheep’s Clothing Eau de Parfum $120 at Henry Rose This musky floral fragrance is grounded in bottom notes of amber, which play with the feminine rose and spicy pink peppercorn top notes. Like its name suggests, the scent reveals itself to be more than a classic floral perfume. Boy Smells Hackney Garden Candle $44 at Saks Fifth Avenue Named after the buzzy East End borough of London, this candle combines the vibe of the neighborhood with the classic picture of an English garden. The result is an herbaceous and green fragrance with notes of ivy, neroli and vetiver.