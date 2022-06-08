To create a clean, glowing canvas, Hollywood’s most in-demand makeup artists prep the faces of their famous clients with select skin care before applying cosmetics. We exclusively talked to five A-list artists —who work with everyone from Nicole Kidman, Beyoncé, Zendaya and Eiza González to Jessica Alba, Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney and Mindy Kaling — about the tried-and-true skin care products and tools in their kits right now.

$23.97 at Walmart

L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Cell Renewal Midnight Serum Walmart

“Getting ready for a red carpet or a big day takes preparation,” says Sir John, whose clients include Beyoncé, Zendaya, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka. “I’m loving L’Oréal’s Midnight Serum. The formula is packed with antioxidants, so you wake up with a smooth, hydrated and refined complexion in the morning.”

$125 at Dermstore

Angela Caglia Gold Cryo Facial Set Dermstore

“I love prepping the skin for red carpets with cryo tools,” Sir John says. “It helps depuff, soothe and calm the skin. It’s a luxury treatment for my clients, and I almost always gift them after, because they are just that good.”

$47.94 at Amazon

Biotta Organic Carrot Juice Amazon

“If you want to take it a step further, I always tell my clients to drink carrot juice a few days before a big event,” adds Sir John. “It’s like an internal chemical peel and full of vitamin K, which increases circulation and cell turnover. That’s my go-to internal hack for glowing red carpet-ready skin.”

$72 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Róen Elixir Restorative Face Oil Róen

“The one product I can’t live without is the Róen Elixir Restorative Face Oil — this oil is really for everyone,” says Synnott, whose clients include Nicole Kidman and Eiza González. “It’s illuminating, lightweight and the perfect base for makeup. I’m a big believer in facial massage with your hands, so I love to massage my clients’ skin with this oil, sculpting the face before makeup.”

$235 at Dermstore

Luzern Force de Vie Crème Luxe Dermstore

“Luzern Force de Vie Crème Luxe has the most luxurious, silky feeling on your skin,” says Synnott. “It works beautifully over the Róen oil. These two products are really my go-to!”

$47 at Saks 5th Avenue

Knesko Diamond Radiance Collagen Face Mask Saks Fifth Avenue

“Knesko masks are the only masks I use now,” adds Synnott. “They really make a difference in plumping out the skin and have a cooling effect to help take down inflammation.”

$195 at Sephora

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar Sephora

“Jillian Dempsey’s vibrating Gold Bar is so fast and effective,” continues Synnott. “I really see results after only five minutes! If it’s a quick turn-around, and my clients feel like they need a little lift, this is the perfect tool!”

Argentum Apothecary La Potion Infinie Cream Net-a-Porter

“This gentle and hydrating moisturizer is suitable for all skin types including the most sensitive,” says Dali, who works with Sydney Sweeney, Constance Wu and Hunter Schafer. “It hydrates the skin, without leaving it oily or slippery, and wears beautifully under makeup.”

$160 at Nordstrom

La Prairie Cellular Mineral Face Exfoliator Nordstrom

“This product is like magic!” adds Dali. “It removes dead skin cells that make the skin look dull. The skin instantly feels silky to the touch, facilitates better absorption of your skincare and gives skin a healthy glow.”

Dr. Barbara Sturm Hyaluronic Serum Dr. Barbara Sturm

“It’s like a big drink of water for your face,” says Dali. “This serum instantly hydrates and helps calm and soothe the skin.”

$189 at Violet Grey

Joanna Czech The Facial Massager Violet Grey

“One of my favorite tools to prep the skin is the Joanna Czech The Facial Massager,” says Blunder, who works with Megan Fox, Jessica Alba and Gemma Chan. “I always use it for big red carpet events, and I love to spoil my clients with a mini massage. This really helps with depuffing the face, and it is almost like a mini lymphatic massage.”

$95 at Nordstrom

Monika Blunder Undercover Face Crème Monika Blunder

“I created this beautiful, clean moisturizer because I wanted a crème that really works for all skin types,” says Blunder. “It is effective and deeply hydrates and improves skin, while prepping it for a seamless makeup application. It’s packed with gorgeous ingredients, such as arnica, edelweiss, shea butter and rosehip oil.”

$75 at BeautyBio

BeautyBio Cryo Roller Duo BeautyBio

“I love starting the skin off with this cryotherapy tool,” says Kinjo, whose clients include Mindy Kaling, Uzo Aduba, Riz Ahmed and Daveed Diggs. The cryo rollers are available as attachments to BeautyBio’s GloPro Facial Microneedling Tool ($199) or as a manual Cryo Roller for $85. “The cold stainless steel rollers help to de-puff the skin and help with circulation,” she explains. “It also tightens pores, so the skin can be prepped for a perfect red carpet look.”

$26 at Target

Everyday Humans Rose From Above SPF 35 Sunscreen Base Target

“Protecting the skin is vital, no matter what event my clients attend,” adds Kinjo. “This mineral sunscreen has a tint that does not leave any white cast, no matter your complexion. It’s lightweight dual function helps protect skin from the sun, while acting as a primer base to help hold makeup in place through the day.”