Fall is a time of shifts. We shift into a new season with new holidays, back to school or work and into more layers and heavier clothes. For some, fall is also a time to switch their fragrance; to leave behind the sweet lightness of summer and deepen into a more sensual or warm autumnal aroma. But what exactly makes a fragrance feel more like fall?

We consulted with fragrance experts to help navigate the massive fragrance marketplace and discovered 18 of their favorite fall scents along the way.

What fragrances are good for fall?

If you are in the mood to adopt a different fragrance for fall, there are some fragrance families you can peruse for a richer scent. “For fall, I always think about two things: I think about texture and I think about spice”, says Bee Shapiro, founder of Ellis Brooklyn Fragrances . “I think we’re so used to just thinking about spicier drinks come fall or colder weather.”

The tie between fall food and fragrance is not coincidental. Many scents typically considered more fall-like belong to the gourmand fragrance family. Gourmand scents are usually familiar notes that create a sense of coziness; like stepping into a house with fresh baked goods or sipping on a spiced chai latte.

“It’s typically like vanilla and cocoa and chocolate,” says Tami Katz, a fragrance consultant at Serendipitee NYC, which she co-founded with fellow “nose for hire”, Kathryn Balcerski. “It could be savory like bacon, cookies, anything lickable, edible, kind of delicious.

Gourmand scents tend to be better suited for cooler weather as well since they’re generally more decadent and heavier, usually making them a little overwhelming for summer. But they’re not the only fragrance family for fall; you could also go for more woody or smoky scents or something in the warm amber realm. More textural notes like cashmere and leather also pop up in fall scents since they help create that feeling of being bundled up in layers of jackets and scarves

Keep in mind too that air temperature greatly affects how a fragrance holds, so your location can be important when choosing a new scent. “When it is colder, your fragrance doesn’t disperse as much so you kind of need a stronger scent for you to make the same scent impact,” says Shaprio. “When you’re in hotter weather, your fragrance wears widely and then dissipates quickly.”

If you live in a place that tends to be warm all year round, you might not feel the need to don a heavier scent. Though living in an area with a seasonal climate doesn’t mean you have to switch your fragrance with the season, it does mean you may want to be aware of how scents might change with the weather. We picked out some experts’ favorite fall fragrances, as well as a few of our own.

Fall fragrance ideas

Maison Margiela By the Fireplace $144 at Sephora Maison Margiela By the Fireplace Sephora Maison Margiela’s Replica line is all about creating fragrances that evoke vivid scenes and memories. By the Fireplace has smokey and woody notes that sit atop comforting vanilla. Intended to transport you to a cozy evening curled up by the fire, this scent is perfect to add some warmth to chilly fall days and nights.

YSL Black Opium From $83 at Ulta YSL Black Opium Ulta “Black Opium by YSL has a beautiful coffee note that I think is beautiful for the fall,” said Katz. Coupled with vanilla and white flower, Black Opium is a seductive fragrance that Katz says is “ a little bit deeper and a little bit darker.”

Le Labo Santal 33 From $90 at Nordstrom Le Labo Santal 33 Nordstrom Santal 33 is a unisex scent that amassed wuite a following indecent years. Described by Katz as an “elegant woody fragrance”, Santal 33 includes notes of cardamom, iris, Australian sandalwood, cedarwood and leather.

Kayali Vanilla 28 From $85 at Sephora Kayali Vanilla 28 Sephora Looking for a sweet, gourmand fragrance? Madagascan vanilla orchid, Brazilian tonka, jasmine and brown sugar come together in Kayali’s Vanilla 28 to create a decadent scent that’s also great for layering with other scents.

Tom Ford White Suede From $175 at Ulta Tom Ford White Suede Ulta Tom Ford’s White Suede is a musk inspired fragrance with notes of leather and suede that are mellowed by saffron, thyme, rose and warm amber. “It's very smoky and spicy and ambery at the same time,” said Katz.

Prada Candy From $96 at Sephora Prada Candy Sephora Another gourmand pick, Prada’s Candy has a sweet caramel top note that dries down into benzoin and white musk.

Ellis Brooklyn Myth $105 at Ulta Ellis Brooklyn Myth Ulta Myth from Ellis Brooklyn is a white musk scent that can be used year-round, but also makes a great base for layering scents in cooler months. If you’re looking for something to send you deeper into winter with a more masculine edge, the brand’s Après fragrance is a boozy-woody scent that’s “ literally like a day after skiing” said Shapiro, with notes of bourbon and sandalwood topped with juniper berries.

Miller Harris Myrica Musk $185 at Miller Harris Miller Harris Myrica Musk Miller Harris If you like to match your fragrance to your mood, Myrica Musk is perfect for when you're feeling more sensual. Ripe with fragrant red fruits, boozy rum and creamy vanilla, this confident scent might just remind you of kicking back with your favorite cocktail in hand.

Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry From $85 at Sephora Kayali Lovefest Burning Cherry Sephora Mixing cherries, raspberries and caramelized pralines sounds like the start to a delicious dessert, but also a delicious fragrance. Lovefest Burning Cherry is great for those with a tendency towards fruitier scents but who still want a smoky, spicy finish to get them in the fall mood.

Bulgari Magnifying Myrrh $188 at Neiman Marcus Bulgari Magnifying Myrrh Neiman Marcus Layering with a sweet amber scent is a great way to warm up the fragrances you already love wearing from your collection. This Bulgari Magnifying Myrrh fragrance adds a bright and smoky richness. Plus, it pairs especially well if you’re already regularly donning a Bulgari fragrance.

Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber $105 at Sephora Ellis Brooklyn Super Amber Sephora “Super Amber is literally just a textural scent and it's been very much focused on cashmere and a bit barer skin,” said Shaprio. Super Amber is another great layer that can help warm up muskier scents. But if you’re looking for something even more decadent and sexy for fall, you can also give the brand’s Vanilla Milk scent a go.

Ruth Mastenbroek Gaia From £65.00 at Ruth Mastenbroek Ruth Mastenbroek Gaia Ruth Mastenbroek Fancy cozying up with a cup of tea in the fall? English chamomile sits at the heart of Ruth Mastenbroek’s Gaia to dunk you in all the tranquility that accompanies the first sip bliss.

Electimuss Vici Leather From £240.00 at Electimuss Electimuss Vici Leather Electimuss Masculine leather and feminine tuberose are at play in Electimuss’ Vici Leather. This unisex fragrance is a powerful balancce between elegance and charismatic that is sure to make you feel bathed in luxury.

Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense From $145 at Jo Malone Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense Jo Malone Jo Malone has tons of fragrances for whatever scent profile you like best. This unisex Myrrh & Tonka cologne opens with a fresh lavender note that settles in warm almond, vanilla and tonka for an intoxicating aroma.

Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme $98 at Boy Smells Boy Smells Hinoki Fantôme Boy Smells An alternative to the gourmand route, spiced earthy scents can also give you a deeper, more robust fragrance for cooler weather. Inspired by Japanese hinoki wood, Hinoki Fantome from Boy Smells combines tobacco, oakmoss and smoked leather with a warm amber to help wrap you in a meditative and woodsy warmth.

Elorea Earth From $125 at Elorea Elorea Earth Elorea Another woody, green scent, Earth by Elorea opens with warm notes of cardamom and vanilla before deepening into a floral and cyprus aroma, reminiscent of a trek through a dewy forest.

Parfums de Marly Haltane Eau de Parfum $395 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales Parfums de Marly Haltane Eau de Parfum Nordstrom This fragrance has middle notes of saffron, cedarwood and oud that are spicy and warm, balanced with top notes of bergamot, lavender and clary sage. It’s masculine and seductive, perfect for when the sun sets sooner and nights are longer.