As the Scarlet Witch in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” now in theaters, Elizabeth Olsen goes heavy on the drama: She’s a twisted sorceress who’s as ruthless as she is driven and desperate to reclaim what’s hers. Olsen’s portrayal of Wanda Maximoff, AKA the Scarlet Witch, in the 2021 Disney+ limited series “WandaVision” earned her Best Actress nominations at the Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Given that she’s finally front and center in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Olsen is open to a movie spinoff, should one ever come across her desk. “I feel like the more people ask about it, the more I think, ‘Well, I guess I should.’ I would be there if the story was a good one,” she says.

Her look in the film befits her character: Brooding, dramatic, striking. But off set, Olsen is much more laid-back about her appearance, embracing a streamlined and curated approach to what she puts on her face and going easy on the makeup. She admittedly lives “for skin care products,” but Olsen also knows what works. “My skin care routine is equally important as my makeup routine. Every day at the end of work, I go in and wash it all off immediately,” she says.

Ahead, the actress shares the skin care, makeup and hair products that comprise what she calls her beauty “collective.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s favorite skin care products

From $89 at Nordstrom

Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream Nordstrom

Olsen is a fan of this celebrity-favorite moisturizer, which is ultra-rich without being greasy. We even named it our favorite luxury face moisturizer on the market. “I learned that my skin dries out from water, so I have to very quickly moisturize instead of doing nothing,” she says.

$30.72 at Dermstore

111 Skin Eye Mask Trio Dermstore

You get three of the brand’s most beloved eye masks — one for anti-aging, one for depuffing and one for illuminating — which brighten and refresh your under-eye area with this trio. “I’ve been masking more on the road, because I’ve needed to,” Olsen says. “I like 111Skin masks. Those are kind of amazing.”

From $20 at Supergoop

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Supergoop

Colorless, unscented and weightless, this is the sunscreen that doesn’t feel like sunscreen. “I use Supergoop!, but I always check the UV index. I don’t want to wear SPF for no reason. So it’s on the weather app and if it says it’s like one or two, I’m not going to wear SPF even if the sun’s out. I don’t love wearing sunscreen unless I’m out in the sun,” says Olsen.

$158 $88.15 at Amazon

Sisley Paris Black Rose Cream Mask Amazon

You can use this mask up to three times a week to make your skin look moisturized and refreshed. Olsen is in “love” with it, she says.

$4.99 at Target

Simple Kind to Skin Cleansing Wipes Target

She also knows a good drugstore deal when she sees one. She loves face wipes, particularly those by Simple, which exfoliate while gently removing makeup.

Elizabeth Olsen’s favorite makeup products

$32 at Sephora

Westman Atelier Eye Pod Eyeshadow Singles Sephora

Made with natural pigments, these eyeshadows from renowned makeup artist Gucci Westman are lightweight and buildable. “They are shiny, but dewy,” Olsen says. “I like anything I can put on with my fingers. I don’t want a brush. I just want to do this.”

$45 at Nordstrom

Chanel Baume Essentiel Multi-Use Glow Stick Nordstrom

For a pop of color, Olsen dabs on Chanel’s hydrating, sheer tints, which also don’t require use of a brush. “These Chanel sticks are the best — they highlight,” she says. “I love those.”

$29 at Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara Charlotte Tilbury

Olsen makes her eyes pop with this volumizing and lengthening mascara, which she digs even offscreen. “I don’t wear much make-up in my day to day life,” she shares. “I like Charlotte Tilbury products. I love her lip stain. And I like the mascara.”

Elizabeth Olsen’s favorite hair product

$40 at Dermstore

Virtue Full Shampoo Dermstore

When possible, Olsen tries to sidestep washing her hair on a daily basis. But when she does, she uses Virtue’s shampoos — this one was created to add volume without stripping hair. And it’s the brainchild of celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel.