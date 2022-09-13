With all the mindless scrolling on TikTok, you’re bound to catch onto the trendy products that suddenly seem inescapable. If you’re on the beauty side of the app, you’ve probably seen Peter Thomas Roth’s skin-tightening eye cream or Olaplex’s magical bond builder on your For You Page. There are tons of amazing makeup, skin care and hair care recommendations that promise to level up your routine — and we’re not immune to the influence of the platform. We’ve tried a number of viral beauty products, and here, we’re sharing the top picks that have lived up to the hype.

CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence $25 $18.40 at Amazon CosRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence Jillian Tracy/CNN I picked up this product back in the summer of 2020 in an effort to try and get K-pop idol-quality skin and I’ve never looked back. It’s my favorite product for giving hydration back to my dry skin, especially after a chemically exfoliating mask or face wash. Gentle, soothing and lightweight, my skin starts to feel nourished the minute this sinks into my pores. — Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator

Merit The Minimalist $38 at Merit Merit The Minimalist Lindsey Smith/CNN I’ve been dying to try out Merit’s The Minimalist and it finally came back in stock (with twice the amount of product). I now understand why this product has gone viral — it’s truly the best. It has incredible coverage, but you only need a little bit of product and it doesn’t feel cakey or heavy, and lasts even on the hottest and most humid days. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant From $13 at Amazon and Paula’s Choice Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Sophie Shaw/CNN This is the best chemical exfoliator I’ve tried, and I’ve been using it consistently for over a year now. Around the same time I began testing it out, I started seeing TikToks about how it can shrink pores and banish blackheads, so I had hope. At first, I only used it twice a week to avoid overdrying or irritating my skin, but as I got used to the product — and saw its smoothing and pore-clearing results — I increased the frequency until it felt comfortable to use daily. While I don’t see a noticeable pore-shrinking effect, I definitely think the exfoliant has helped me stay blemish-free as it clears the pimple-causing buildup and dead skin from the pores. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 $48 at Sephora, Amazon and Ilia Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Tobey Grumet/CNN I have been a fan of Ilia's almost magical Super Serum Skin Tint since I had to get used to those dreaded Zoom calls during lockdown. Not only is it incredibly light, more like a tinted moisturizer than a foundation, but it smoothes wrinkles, adds dewy coverage and has SPF 40 so I can forego the thicker sunscreens. The Between Us marketing campaign meant I could also find an in-between shade I could use during the summer, then go back to my lighter shade come fall. — Tobey Grumet, contributing editor

Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer $39.87 From $28.88 at Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer Rachel Lubitz/CNN All the hype you’ve heard about this all-in-one hair dryer is — please believe me — absolutely true. I’ve got a head full of fine curls, and for nearly 30 years of my life I just honestly never used a blow dryer when I wanted smoother hair. I simply don’t possess the coordination it takes to use both a brush and hair dryer at the same time. But then I met this guy. A brush and hair dryer in one, it takes just a few passes and twists on my strands to achieve the sort of voluminous blowout effect dreams are made of. I still honestly cannot believe how cheap it is for such an excellent product that’s lasted me years now without issue. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Youthforia BYO Blush $35.99 at Amazon Youthforia BYO Blush Sophie Shaw/CNN I first saw this color-changing blush on the Supergreat app, and then it started cropping up on my TikTok For You Page too. In the videos, and when I finally got to try it, the transparent green liquid turns into a juicy pink shade just seconds after being applied as it reacts with the skin’s pH. For me, it turns into a raspberry pink and a little goes a long way. I usually blend it out with my fingers to diffuse the color. It has a dewy finish and works great as a lip oil as well. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 From $20 at Supergoop Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 Jillian Tracy/CNN If you live deep in skin care Instagram and TikTok like I do, it’s hard to go a day without seeing Supergoop’s Unseen Sunscreen on your feed. And now I finally get the hype. I love the thick, gelatinous-like consistency of this formula and the fact that it goes on velvety smooth and clear with no irritation to my sensitive skin. Plus, it layers great with makeup. While there are certainly more affordable sunscreens out there, this is one of the only ones I get excited to put on every morning. — Jillian Tracy, editorial coordinator





The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% From $6.50 at Sephora The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Rachel Lubitz/CNN Products from The Ordinary can be totally hit or miss, but this one is a certifiable hit for all my fellow acne-prone friends. I’ve been dealing with the nastiest chin breakouts of my life this summer (blame faithfully wearing masks + NYC heat) and this wonderful serum, which I just slather on before moisturizer, has been revolutionary for me. At just under $7 a bottle, I bought it on a total whim but nevertheless it’s helped calm my skin completely down. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor





Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20 at Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Lindsey Smith/CNN I’m going to be honest with you all, I don’t have TikTok and I don’t follow trends. I opt to buy makeup I like and that works for me. With that said, it pleases me to know that products I love are getting the recognition they deserve. I am the biggest fan of Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty — I own almost everything from the line. While I won’t go anywhere without my Nearly Apricot Melting Blush, the Soft Pinch Liquid Blush (my shade is Joy) is an incredible product that I use when I want a bigger punch of color on my cheeks. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter $46 at Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Chelsea Stone/CNN I hate all foundation, and even most foundation-adjacent products, but I'm actually obsessed with this Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter that a friend (and TikTok) encouraged me to try. The first time I put it on, I was astounded at how glowy and smooth it made my skin. I opt to wear it alone, but you can also use it in combination with your usual foundation, or just as a highlighter — no matter what, you won't even be able to feel the ultra-light formula. — Chelsea Stone, senior news editor

OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener From $17.99 at Amazon OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Rachel Lubitz/CNN I’ve always had pretty weak nails. Weak enough to avoid gel manicures completely. But then I finally let the 38,000 Amazon reviews win me over and bought this nail strengthener. All you do is start with two coats, then put on one more coat every other day and voila, stronger nails than I had ever experienced in my life. No more chips, rips or splits. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor





Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 $52 at Dr. Jart Dr. Jart Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30 Lindsey Smith/CNN I love that more people are being introduced to the wonders of Dr. Jart+’s Cicapair Tiger Grass now that it’s become a TikTok sensation. A former coworker put it on my radar in 2016 and I’ve been hooked ever since. It’s my favorite product to use when I don’t want to put on foundation. It truly works like magic to color correct and masks imperfections. The added SPF is amazing as well. While it is on the expensive side, the jar is massive and lasts forever. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor





Meridian The Trimmer $74 $56 at Amazon Meridian The Trimmer Sophie Shaw/CNN Thanks to TikTok, this trimmer has become my favorite grooming product. It was originally designed as a ball trimmer, but it started gaining a female audience for its efficacy — then a viral TikTok really set off its popularity. Now, it’s marketed for everyone. It’s easy to use for any area of the body, works for wet or dry shaving and has yet to cause razor burn. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor





Esarora Ice Roller From $18.99 at Amazon Esarora Ice Roller Rachel Lubitz/CNN Easily as gifted at depuffing the face and bringing out those cheekbones as it is fending off headaches and hangovers, this ice roller has become an essential part of my beauty routine. For starters I love how cold it gets — it’s even fun to use if I need a little help waking up. Then I also love how instantly it helps depuff my face in the morning and yes, it’s true it feels really good to roll it on your forehead when you’ve got an impending hangover. At under $20 it’s truly a steal, so no wonder we can’t shut up about it. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner From $15 at Sephora Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner Lindsey Smith/CNN While perusing Sephora one day, I came across Glow Recipe’s Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner. The smell is what made me a fan and I was excited when a close friend bought me a mini kit featuring bestsellers. I’ve seen this take off online and it’s worth the hype. While I don’t see my pores minimizing, this does leave my skin feeling hydrated and refreshed. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

Charli D’Amelio Born Dreamer Eau de Toilette $48 at Ulta Charli D'Amelio Born Dreamer Eau de Toilette Sophie Shaw/CNN I wasn’t expecting to like Charli D’Amelio’s perfume as much as I do. The TikTok star’s first fragrance is a nice balance of sweet, fruity and floral, with notes of pear, jasmine and cashmere. It also has notes of pink sugar, which give it a similar warmth and sweetness as the Pink Sugar Eau de Toilette by Aquolina that was inescapable in the early 2000s. But it isn’t overly saccharine thanks to cedarwood and skin musk base notes. It’s light yet warm, making it a great transition fragrance into fall. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor



