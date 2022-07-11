Whether you have a signature scent that you wear everyday, a trusted selection for different occasions or a bunch of travel-sized perfumes so you can mix it up whenever you want, you’ll want to check out these perfumes and colognes that our editors love. These are the fragrances that we wear daily and have elicited plenty of “Hey, what perfume are you wearing?” questions from passersby.

From unisex fragrances to the perfect summer perfumes to colognes we can’t get enough of, discover our all-time favorite scents to wear.

$290 at Saks 5th Avenue

House of Bo Agua de Santos Eau de Parfum Sophie Shaw/CNN

I’ve accumulated a collection of fragrances — a fragrance wardrobe, if you will — with some outstanding picks that will always be in my rotation, including this scent from House of Bo. The independent fragrance brand launched last year with three heavenly perfumes that celebrate natural ingredients, and Agua de Santos is the scent I reach for most often. It is fruity and floral with notes of mandarin and orange blossom, yet grounded with a bit of musk. Beachy La Mar and woody Espiritu are just as lovely. Sometimes I’ll even layer two of the different scents. Plus, the marble-topped bottles are gorgeous and sculptural, which ties back to the brand’s appreciation of natural elements and is something to take into consideration when dropping nearly $300 on a fragrance — the bottles feel worthy of the hefty price tag. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$80 at Nordstrom

Byredo Mojave Ghost Hair Perfume Rachel Lubitz/CNN

Byredo’s hair perfumes are my favorite fragrance hack. A few years ago I fell in love with Mojave Ghost, a moody, woody floral scent with notes of violet, sandalwood and amber. But at hundreds of dollars for a single bottle, I knew I couldn’t afford it. Then after some internet sleuthing I found these hair perfumes, which are available in lots of Byredo’s top-selling scents, and there was no going back. Ringing up at under $100, you just spritz it a few times in your hair and it lingers for literal hours. I’ve gotten countless compliments from strangers and friends alike, and so far this bottle has lasted me four years and counting. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

The Nue Co. Functional Fragrance Hayley Saltzman/CNN

During the height of the pandemic, even when I was almost never leaving my home, I’d spritz this on nearly every day just for myself. As its name implies, this scent is meant to actually help provide a calming, functional effect as you wear it. My stress and anxiety levels were definitely higher during the pandemic, and I did find this smoky, woody scent to be very calming. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social

From $29 at Sephora

Carolina Herrera Good Girl Eau de Parfum Sarai Thompson/CNN

Introducing my “going out” fragrance. This is the perfume that I use before going out on the town in NYC. My look is not complete without a pump of the perfume from the stiletto bottle. I only place a dab on my wrists and behind my ears and that’s strong enough to last me through the night. Believe it or not, I’ve had this fragrance for two years! A little goes a long way and it lasts for hours. If you’re into floral fragrances that last, I highly recommend splurging on Good Girl. — Sarai Thompson, social coordinator

From $79 at Sephora

Burberry Her London Dream Eau de Parfum Emily McNutt/CNN

My go-to scent is Burberry Her London Dream. It’s a very natural-smelling perfume with modern yet romantic notes without being too heavy. What I love most is that it’s so versatile — I can wear it to work, on a date night, during the winter and in the heat of the summer. It’s got a very fresh smell of lemon and ginger at the top, which is lovely. Plus, it comes with an option to personalize your bottle for free with up to three initials. — Emily McNutt, senior travel editor

$87.12 at Amazon

Givenchy Very Irresistible L’Eau En Rose Eau de Toilette Marissa Miller/CNN

I got this one when I was interning at a beauty magazine several years back, and I love how it embodies all things sophisticated and mature while also boasting a little playfulness from the rose scent. The rose-less version of Givenchy’s Very Irresistible is also, well, very irresistible, but I think rose is such an uplifting note especially for warmer months. — Marissa Miller, production editor

$235 at Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Gentle Fluidity Silver Sophie Shaw/CNN

This clean and crisp unisex fragrance has been in my usual rotation for a couple years — and somehow I’ve barely made a dent in the bottle despite using it weekly. Thanks to the strong scent, one spritz suffices for a whole day. The juniper berry gives it a bright and masculine tone, but it has an underlying sweetness that settles nicely while wearing the fragrance. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

$28.99 at Target

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Sawtooth Men’s Cologne Daniel Toy/CNN

I’ve been using this cologne for many years now because it’s affordable and great-smelling, and a little goes a long way. I use it every day, and a bottle will typically last me around a year. It’s aromatic, with notes of cedar and amber, and I’ve received several compliments about how good it smells from friends and strangers alike. This will be my go-to fragrance until they stop producing it. — Daniel Toy, copy editor

From $108 at Nordstrom

Diptyque Philosykos Eau de Toilette Chelsea Stone/CNN

On a very hot day in New York a few years ago, I decided to walk through the first floor of Bloomingdales from one avenue to another so I could get a quick blast of AC. I’m not usually a perfume person, but as I wasn’t in a rush, I stopped to smell a few of the department store’s fragrance offerings that were in my path. That’s when I happened upon this Diptyque Paris Philosykos Eau de Toilette and thought, “I need this.” A woody ode to the fig tree, according to the brand, it was and still is my favorite smell ever. — Chelsea Stone, senior editor

From $88 at Nordstrom

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I know this scent is viewed as somewhat basic and ubiquitous at this point, but in my opinion, there’s a reason it’s so popular. This is the scent I wear on a daily basis, and I don’t think I’ll ever get sick of it. I find it to be subtle and light enough for daily wear, yet smoky and woody enough to carry into the evening. I wear it across seasons, events, for pretty much anything, and even with daily use the bottle has lasted me a very long time. I’ve tried some more affordable “dupes,” but nothing seems to hit quite the same note, or last quite as long, as the original. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social﻿

$35.84 at Amazon

Katy Perry Killer Queen Eau de Parfum Lindsey Smith/CNN

I am a sucker for celebrity perfumes (shout out to Britney Spears’ Curious being my go-to in middle school). One perfume I constantly get complimented on is Katy Perry’s Killer Queen. Warning: it is intense! You need barely a full spritz for it to last the entire day. While it has floral top notes, I’d categorize this in more of a musky scent — a must for fall. The bottle alone is so unique, and I love having it out on display. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

From $51 at Sephora

Dior Miss Dior Eau de Parfum Sophie Shaw/CNN

This classic floral fragrance is one of my favorites for spring and summertime. It has notes of lily-of-the-valley and peony with a powdery finish that is soft and light, rather than overly sweet or headache-inducing. I was lucky enough to snag a custom engraved bottle at a Miss Dior pop-up in New York City last summer, which will become a cute keepsake once I’m finished with the fragrance. — Sophie Shaw, associate beauty editor

From $29 at Sephora

Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Eau de Parfum Rachel Lubitz/CNN

For when I’m feeling fancy (or at least want to smell fancy), I always grab this bottle from Maison Louis Marie. Housed in a simple, chic bottle reminiscent of ones my grandma used to have on her vanity, it has notes of sandalwood, vetiver and amber, making it one of the most intoxicating earthy floral perfumes I’ve ever smelled. — Rachel Lubitz, senior lifestyle editor

$125 at Oribe and Nordstrom

Oribe Côte d’Azur Eau de Parfum Hayley Saltzman/CNN

I’ve written many times about how much I love Oribe’s hair products, but one of the things I love most about the products is actually the scent. This fragrance brings Oribe’s signature scent to perfume form, and it’s the perfect scent for a special occasion or a night out. It has a bright, citrusy note without being too summery or sweet, and you instantly feel a bit more glamorous or dressed up while wearing it. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social﻿

From $62 at Amazon

Juicy Couture Viva la Juicy Eau de Parfum Marissa Miller/CNN

I am a Juicy Couture stan ‘til I die. Even though it evokes all the 2008 vibes, Viva La Juicy is perhaps the most well-rounded scent I own. I actually find it so seductive that I’ll usually only wear it while going out instead of in professional settings. I’ve bought nearly every Juicy Couture perfume on the market, and all that’s left to get is a matching velour tracksuit. — Marissa Miller, production editor

$28 at Nest

Nest Indigo Travel Spray Tyler Holdender/CNN

This Nest travel spray is a new essential for me. Its scent lasts for hours and is guaranteed to get you compliments. It has a fruity and fresh smell that I tend to gravitate towards, so I make sure to take this with me anywhere I go! — Tyler Holender, social media intern

$60 at Glossier

Glossier You Eau de Parfum Hayley Saltzman/CNN

This perfume is slightly subtler than many of the others I typically wear, and it’s a light, bright note for summer or daytime activities. This perfume is supposed to “melt into skin” and “smell a bit different on everyone,” so I can’t make assumptions about how it smells on others, but the fact that it’s meant to smell different on each person makes it feel unique and customized. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social﻿

From $60 at Sephora

Burberry Brit Sheer Eau de Toilette Lindsey Smith/CNN

My absolute favorite perfume is Burberry Brit Sheer. I’ve been wearing it for years and it’s the one fragrance I always reach for. It’s subtle and light but the scent lasts for a long time. I love it so much I bought it in three different sizes, so I always have it on me. — Lindsey Smith, associate editor

From $70 at Fragonard

Fragonard Belle Chérie Perfume Savannah Born/CNN

I found this fragrance at a perfume factory in France and it is truly one-of-a-kind. Fragonard’s Belle Chérie is a perfect combination of floral, fruity and woodsy scents. I’d recommend it for an all-day wear because I rarely need to reapply. The bottle lasts me about a year! — Savannah Born, editorial intern

$27 at Summer Fridays

Summer Fridays Fragrance Trio Roll-on Perfume Oils Hayley Saltzman/CNN

This is my go-to travel perfume, not only because it comes with a super tiny, transportable roller-ball applicator, but because the scent, along with the Coconut Wave scent included in the pack, instantly puts me in the vacation mood. I love a good vanilla scent (going back as far as Vanilla Lace from Victoria’s Secret), and this feels like a more grown-up version of that cloyingly sweet scent. — Hayley Saltzman, head of social﻿