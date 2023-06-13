Whether you’re a skin care nerd or dipping your toes into it for the first time, you’ve likely heard of hyaluronic acid, and you’ve probably familiar with niacinamide. But if you’re looking to take your skin care routine to the next level, there’s a not-so-new kid on the block worth looking into: ectoin, an amino acid derivative that protects microorganisms living under extreme and harsh conditions.

Due to its ability to protect the skin against environmental stressors, it’s now being incorporated more frequently into skin care products, according to Dr. Nowell Solish, director of dermatologic surgery at the University of Toronto and board-certified dermatologist at Indeed Labs. It’s also especially helpful for those with dry, reactive, sensitive or more mature skin as it penetrates deeper layers and helps soothe and hydrate the skin,” says Dr. Jeannette Graf, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine.

Let’s take a deeper look into what ectoin is, who it’s right for, how to incorporate it into your unique routine and all that other good stuff.