The Dyson Airwrap is one of the most sought-after beauty tools, often out-of-stock despite its $600 price tag. Now, a new generation of the Airwrap is available — and it comes with some major upgrades.

Producing awe-inducing results without extreme heat (we tested it), the original Airwrap has proven that it’s worth the investment — and became a viral success. With 2.2 billion views on TikTok, the hashtag #dysonairwap shows video after video of the beauty tool’s magical hair-sucking ability (technically called the Coanda effect, which uses airflow technology to draw the hair to the tool) that leaves users with full, luscious curls. The new iteration aims to deliver all of that and more as Dyson’s engineers developed the Airwrap 2.0 to be more user-friendly, healthier for the hair and more inclusive of different hair types.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long The second generation of the fan-favorite hair tool Sephora The new Airwrap comes with re-engineered versions of six curling, smoothing and drying attachments for seamless hairstyling. $599 at Sephora

Why you should upgrade

In addition to a new design, the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler can be paired with 13 attachments, improving upon and adding to the six that came with the original.

Five new curling barrels feature a rotating cool tip, allowing you to create clockwise and counterclockwise curls and waves without switching attachments like with the previous Airwrap. They come in three barrel widths and two lengths so you have plenty of customization for your hairstyling needs.

Dyson

Four brush attachments are also re-engineered for optimal smoothing and styling, along with the new dual-purpose smoothing hair dryer that features multiple modes to take your hair from damp to dry or tame flyaways. For curly folks, Dyson has also added a wide-tooth comb attachment for adding shape and volume to curls and coils.

Even better? Those who already have the first generation Airwrap can simply upgrade with the latest attachments, sold for $39.99 each, and keep their existing tool.