Statement eye makeup doesn’t have to be complicated. Just look at the major eye trends making waves on TikTok this year — fox eyes, siren eyes and, now, doe eyes. Each look is based around enhancing the eye shape, and only requires a few products and a steady hand to create on yourself.

“The doe eye trend is a rounded, wide-eyed look that gives the illusion of bigger eyes,” explains celebrity makeup artist Moani Lee, who works with Kacey Musgraves. “Instead of an elongated cat-eye shape embraced by the siren eye, one can choose to skip eyeliner altogether for a more natural look or wear eyeliner along the lash line, thicker in the center followed by a gentle flick for a bit more drama.”

By making the eyes appear bigger and rounder, the doe eye trend creates a youthful, innocent effect. Think Twiggy in the 1960s, with her simple yet bold eye makeup that placed an emphasis on voluminous lashes and the wide-eyed effect.

“Those clever TikTokers have a way of using the medium to make trends that may have appeared in other forms over history feel modern and new again,” says New York-based makeup artist Suzy Gerstein. Beyond TikTok, doe eyes have also been a popular trend among celebrities like Ariana Grande, Sydney Sweeney, Yara Shahidi, Kacey Musgraves and Blackpink’s Lisa.

To create the “doll-like eye shape” of the doe eye trend, the makeup artist says the key components are “slightly upward turned dark liner at the upper lash line, beige or white kohl pencil in the waterline and mascara concentrated in the center most lashes.”

Ahead, the makeup artists share their favorite products for creating the doe eye trend, along with pro tips on how to apply them.

What you’ll need

Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Pencil $22 at Make Up For Ever and Sephora Make Up For Ever Aqua Resist Color Pencil Make Up For Ever Lee loves this long-wearing, waterproof eyeliner in Graphite to create the doe eye look. “Add a thicker liner in the center of your upper lash line and blend out the edge or add a gentle flick for added drama,” she says. For a softer look, the makeup artist says to opt for a brown liner or skip the liner altogether.

K-Palette 1Day Tattoo Real Lasting Eyeliner 24H Waterproof $21 $19.59 at Amazon K-Palette 1Day Tattoo Real Lasting Eyeliner 24H Waterproof Amazon Gerstein says she’s been using this Japanese eyeliner for years. “[I] love how thin I can get the line with it, plus the fact that it doesn’t budge,” she says.

Guide Beauty Guide Eyeliner Duo $50 at Guide Beauty Guide Beauty Guide Eyeliner Duo Guide Beauty When doing eyeliner at home, being precise can be tricky. “If you have trouble with unsteady hands, Guide Beauty’s liner tool and gel liner are great options,” Gerstein suggests.

Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil $22 at Make Up For Ever and Sephora Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Make Up For Ever For the lower lash line, Lee suggests this matte, multi-use pencil. She loves the intense color payoff, and says to try Boundless Bisque' or Infinite Sand, depending on your skin tone. “A nude liner gives a more natural wide-eyed effect,” Lee says. Alternatively, grab the pencil in All Around White for a more dramatic effect.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil $28 at Violet Grey Victoria Beckham Beauty Instant Brightening Waterline Pencil Violet Grey Made specifically for the waterline, this brightening pencil is a favorite of Gerstein’s. Its light beige tone works with a multitude of skin tones.

Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner in “FTA White” $20 at Bluemercury and Jillian Dempsey Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner in “FTA White” Bluemercury For fair complexions, Gerstein recommends brightening the lower lash line with this white eyeliner that she says has a “creamy, dreamy Kajal formula.”

Nyx Wonder Pencil Micro Highlighter Pencil From $6.97 at Amazon or $7 at Nyx Nyx Wonder Pencil Micro Highlighter Pencil Nyx Gerstein also suggests this multi-use pencil for those with deeper complexions. “I love that it’s dual sided — matte on one end, and the other end giving more of a shimmering finish perfect for highlighting the inner corners,” the makeup artist says. For longer wear, she suggests layering shadow on top, too.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer $22 at Rare Beauty and Sephora Rare Beauty Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Sephora “I love a natural, skin-like highlight and Rare Beauty delivers with this selection of highlighters,” Lee says. “Choose your favorite depending on your skin tone. Use clean fingers to apply on the inner corner of your eyes for a natural effect. You can double up and use these gorgeous highlighters on the top of your cheekbones for a naturally sculpted effect.”

Westman Atelier Eye Pod in “Champagne” $32 at Sephora and Credo Westman Atelier Eye Pod in “Champagne” Sephora “​​I love this pale champagne shade from Westman Atelier for applying to the inner corners and center of the eyelid for a bright, wide-eyed effect,” Gerstein shares.

Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl Mascara $29.50 at Sephora Dior Diorshow Overcurl Mascara Sephora This volumizing mascara is Gerstein’s pick for “emphasizing curl and building length and volume through the center lashes.”

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Flash Extreme Volume Mascara $29 at Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Lash Flash Extreme Volume Mascara Sephora “I love this mascara for giving the fullest, richest lash,” Lee says. “It's perfect for adding drama to the center of your lashes.” Concentrating the mascara on the center portion of your eyes, rather than the inner or outer corners, will help make the eyes appear bigger.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara $28 at Violet Grey Victoria Beckham Beauty Future Lash Mascara Violet Grey “If you’re using false lashes, a tubing mascara like this one from Victoria Beckham Beauty is all you need to coat lashes before applying,” Gerstein shares.

Lashify Curl Plus+ Gossamer Lashes $22 at Lashify Lashify Curl Plus+ Gossamer Lashes Lashify False lashes can highlight the rounded, wide-eyed effect of the doe eye trend. Gerstein loves Lashify’s C+ lashes in short and medium for a natural yet enhanced look. The makeup artist says to “keep the longest lashes through the center third of the eye, and the shortest on the inner and outer thirds.”

Fran Wilson Eye Tees Precision Makeup Applicators $9 at Amazon Fran Wilson Eye Tees Precision Makeup Applicators Amazon Gerstein recommends keeping cotton swabs and micellar water on hand to help sharpen your eyeliner if you mess up. She picks hers up at Alcone Company in New York, or you can try these dual-ended ones from Amazon. They have a rounded end and a pointed end for precision.