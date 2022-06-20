When it comes to my beauty routine, I’ve always been about ease and comfort over all else. I opt for lip balms and glosses over lipsticks nearly every time — not only are they far easier to apply (no compact or mirror needed), they do a better job of keeping your lips moisturized throughout the day.

Dior Lip Glow Oil This shiny lip oil is a viral beauty favorite Dior Who doesn't love makeup with skin care benefits? Dior's nourishing Lip Glow Oil, available in 10 sheer shades, delivers lots of glossy shine while simultaneously conditioning and softening the lips with cherry oil. $35 at Dior

So it’s no surprise that the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil, a nourishing and gorgeously glossy lip product that’s taking over social media, has quickly become one of my holy grails. Ahead, we break down exactly what a lip oil is, why it’s so popular, and different alternatives to achieve the coveted look (and feel) sans the designer price tag.

What is the Dior Lip Glow Oil

Equal parts lip care and makeup, the Dior Lip Glow Oil is a glossy lip oil that simultaneously nourishes and protects your lips while providing them with a subtle wash of color and tons of shine. The formula is enriched with cherry oil, which protects your lips against different stress factors to maintain moisture and softness. The overall look is a natural “your lips but better” effect that gives your lips a bit of color and a whole ton of shine that in my opinion, leaves lips looking plumper and more full.

“Tiktok has a huge role to play in the lip oil going viral,” explains Jaleesa Jaikaran, a NYC-based makeup artist. And she’s absolutely right — the hashtag #diorlipoil currently has nearly 123 million views, while the hashtag #diorlipoildupe has racked up 13 million views. Jaikaran explains that part of the popularity of the product comes from its universal appeal. “The color reviver technology reacts to the moisture level in each person’s lips to essentially create a custom color that still offers hydration,” she explains.

In addition to being low-maintenance and universally flattering, the Dior Lip Glow Oil is also super versatile. While you can absolutely use it on its own, you can also use it as a lip primer to prep your lips for lipstick, or as a top coat over a more pigmented lip product for that extra oomph.

How is lip oil different than a gloss or balm

“A lip oil is a hybrid between a gloss and a balm,” explains Jaikaran. “It has natural oils that hydrate and condition the lips, and can come in different shades and finishes.” While a lip balm serves the primary function of protecting and nourishing lips, lip oils typically provide a more glamorous finish that’s comparable to that of a lip gloss.

Because of the natural oils in the formulation of a lip oil, they’re also non-greasy and non-sticky — so lip gloss haters need not worry. Lip oils also steer clear of “irritating ingredients like camphor, menthol, synthetic fragrance and salicylic acid,” explains NYC-based professional makeup artist Dmitry Kukushkin, since one of their primary purposes is to leave your lips feeling better (as opposed to worse) after application.

While you won’t be using a lip oil in place of a product like Vaseline or Aquaphor, it is the perfect everyday addition to nearly any type of beauty routine. Some options like the Dior Lip Glow Oil provide a subtle and super natural amount of color, while other alternatives provide more pigment that can be used in place of a lipstick. Some feel more plush and uber-nourishing, while others are more lightweight. Regardless of which you prefer, all lip oils will give your lips that healthy-looking shine that perfectly enhances their natural shape.

Dior Lip Glow Oil alternatives

From $6.99 at Amazon

Burt's Bees Moisturizing Tinted Lip Oil Amazon

One of the internet’s favorite drugstore alternatives to the Dior Lip Glow Oil, this option from Burt’s Bees is available in a range of six sheer neutral shades, all of which are as nourishing and moisturizing than the last. It’s packaged in a unique twist-and-click pen that makes application a breeze, particularly when you’re on the go.

$15 at Sephora

InnBeauty Project Glaze Lip Oil Sephora

A longtime favorite of Jaikaran’s, this vegan lip oil is super juicy and hydrating. “I discovered the brand during quarantine and have been hooked ever since,” she shares. “Their lip oil is gluten free and formulated with jojoba oil and natural red-root which supports moisture,” she explains. At the same time, “fermented pomegranate helps to gently exfoliate the lids.”

$27 at Clarins

Clarins Lip Comfort Oil Clarins

This comfort lip oil is available in a range of shades and offers nearly identical benefits to that of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, shares Jaikaran. Formulated with ingredients like organic jojoba and hazelnut oils, Jaikaran likes that this product “actually moisturizes, which is where a lot of lip products miss the mark.”

From $6.99 $3.98 at Amazon

ChapStick Total Hydration Enriched Tinted Lip Oil Amazon

This Amazon-favorite lip oil is just as wonderful as it is affordable. The formulation boasts tons of lip-friendly ingredients like vitamin C, vitamin E and omega fatty acids and oils. It’s lightweight, easy to apply and glides on smoothly for a perfect wash of color sans any stickiness or tackiness.

$22 at Sephora

Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss Sephora

According to Jaikaran, this option from Kosas boasts a finish that directly competes with the Dior Lip Glow Oil. “The formula includes evening primrose oil and hyaluronic acid,” she explains, “which makes it extremely comfortable on the lips.” Plus, the shade range is super similar to that of the Dior option. “Whether or not you get your hands on the Dior, this is definitely one to add to your cart,” she raves. This is also a favorite of Kukushkin’s, who adds that the active ingredients (like Konjac root) create a gel-like barrier that protects your lips.

$12 at Sephora

LYS Beauty Speak Love Glossy Lip Treatment Oil Sephora

If you’re after the clear, high mirror shine of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, this option from LYS Beauty is the perfect wallet-friendly alternative to keep on hand. It’s colorless, so you can wear it on its own or over another lip color for that glossy, non-sticky finish. All the while, a blend of chia seed and sweet almond oil replenishes and repairs your lips.

$24 at Merit or Sephora

Merit Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil Merit

This vegan, cruelty-free and fragrance-free option is a perfect everyday lip product. As compared to the Dior Lip Glow Oil, it’s lightweight and glides over the lips more than other more plumping options. It’s also quite a bit more pigmented, so you can swipe on for one sheer coat or layer for more color payoff.

$32 at Gisou

Gisou Honey-Infused Lip Oil Gisou

A favorite of Kukushkin’s, this honey-infused lip oil “combines Mirsalehi Honey and intensely hydrating hyaluronic acid,” he shares. Perfect for those who want the smoothing and plumping without the color, this lip oil will leave a subtle golden hue and provide nourishing benefits to your lips all day long.

$30 at Sephora

lilah b. Lovingly Lip Tinted Lip Oil Gloss Sephora

A longtime personal favorite, this tinted lip oil gloss has been my go-to everyday lippie for years. It’s a bit glossier than other options on this list and packs a little more pigment, especially when it comes to the darker shades. The doe-foot applicator is large and comparable to that of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, which makes application quick and easy.

$14.99 at Amazon

Versed Silk Slip Tinted Lip Oil Amazon

Versed is creating some of the highest quality clean, vegan and cruelty-free beauty products at an affordable price point — and the brand’s tinted lip oil is no exception. All the shades are formulated with a blend of oils (including jojoba and camellia) in addition to vitamin E, which helps to condition chapped lips. My personal favorite is the fig shade, a subtle berry-mauve color that looks good on basically every skin tone.

$26 at Ilia

Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil Ilia

This moisturizing tinted lip oil from clean beauty brand Ilia boasts nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, meadowfoam seed oil and salicornia herbacea extract — all of which focus on keeping your lips hydrated and moisturized. The overall texture and finish is a bit more glossy and pigmented than the Dior option, but the neutral shade range will flatter any and all skin tones.

$7.99 at Target

Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil Target

For those who love a great scent, this lip oil from Milani is available in four delicious-smelling options including passionfruit coconut and raspberry peach. But those don’t affect the stellar formulation. This affordable option is super hydrating without being greasy, and the oversized doe foot applicator makes application feel a lot like that of the Dior Lip Glow Oil.

$20 at Sephora

Jouer Cosmetics Essential Hydrating Lip Oil Sephora

Colorless and fragrance-free, this lip oil is perfect for achieving that glass-like shine to your lips. Made with 99% plant-derived ingredients, the formula includes vitamin E, a blend of various oils, and mulberry fruit extract. Not only is the finish super similar to that of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, the large doe foot applicator and chic packaging make it feel just about as luxurious.

$12 at Amazon

Haus Laboratories PhD Hybrid Lip Oil Amazon

If you love the color-adaptive technology of the Dior Lip Glow Oil, this option from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories might be just the more affordable alternative you’re looking for. While this applies as a sheer lip oil, it melts into a unique lip tint shade that’s based on your own pH levels.