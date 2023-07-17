Over the years, beauty influencer and content creator Desi Perkins has shared everything from home décor tips to pregnancy details with her more than 4.4 million Instagram followers and her 3.2 million YouTube subscribers. But it was a how-to video about naturally covering up blemishes that inspired her to venture beyond the screen. “Everyone struggles with skin issues, so showing natural solutions and a healthy skin regimen really resonated with my audience,” Perkins explains. “I quickly realized that I was hooked on skincare and would someday create a line.” She launched Dezi Skin in April 2021. And although the brand is aimed at all skin types and tones, it specializes in ingredients based on her Mexican heritage. “I believe the best ingredients are from the land, and Mexico has an abundance of natural resources that have been used for centuries in traditional remedies,” she says. She notes that a “Dezi Fruit Juice” blend — a mixture of Mexican plum fruit, dragon fruit, acai berry, tamarind, mango, soursop, guava and avocado — is included in every product. The married mother of two has been interested in organic skincare since she was a young girl in Los Angeles. “My mom has always been a strong influence in regards to inner and outer beauty,” she says. “I remember aloe vera was the answer to everything — we’d grow the plant in the backyard and cut it open to use on our body and face. My family also boiled guava leaves and put the water on our skin.” That’s why, she adds, her motto is “Be creative!” She even has a tattoo on her wrist emblazoned with the word “create.” “It reminds me to keep innovating and moving forward,” she says. “I think people are afraid to evolve, especially with their personal beauty routines.” Ahead, the founder of Dezi and Dezi Skin shares her beauty essentials with CNN Underscored. Related: The 20 best red lipsticks of 2023, according to experts Related: The 16 best peptide skin care products for plumper skin Related: The 20 best air-dry creams for frizz-free hair, according to experts Related: 19 smudge-proof mascaras, according to experts Related: The 15 best heat protectant sprays, creams and oils for all hair types