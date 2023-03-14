Pssst. Here’s a little secret about all those Glamazon models, courtesy of Coco Rocha: “Honestly, models might seem confident, but often they are some of the most insecure people you will ever meet,” she reveals. “Contrary to popular belief, confidence is not something you’re born with or a garment you just put on. It comes from preparation. It comes from knowing you’re not always going to succeed but being OK with learning from the failures.”

Rocha — a fashion icon and social media darling who’s graced Vogue covers, walked the runways in Paris, Milan and New York City and has appeared in ad campaigns for Chanel and Yves Saint Laurent — teaches this core principle (among many others) at her popular Coco Rocha Model Camp in Putnam County, New York.

The four-day intensive workshop not only focuses on crucial runway skills and posing tips, but it also provides participants with information on how to advocate for themselves and prioritize their own welfare in potentially unsafe situations. Since opening in 2018, Rocha has counseled nearly 4,000 models, and her previous mentees include Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

“It’s my way of giving models the tools they need to thrive and change the industry with me,” says Rocha, who started in the industry nearly 20 years ago. “I want models to view themselves as artists and be a part of the creative process as well as help them understand their rights and negotiate their contracts in a way that will give them longevity and leverage. I’m incredibly proud to send them out to the world as ambassadors.”

Back at home, Rocha, a busy wife (to artist James Conran) and mother of three, explains that she doesn’t have a go-to daily beauty regimen or style. “I’ve done it all and I’d lose my mind if I had to commit to one look all the time,” she says. “I love having the opportunity to try so many types of fashion, clothing and makeup.” She shares her varied favorites with CNN Underscored.

Dior Rouge Blush Sephora During this chilly season, Rocha is opting for blush on her cheeks instead of a contour stick. “I’ve found that this blush is perfect to give me color on my cheeks through the winter,” she says. “It makes me feel alive and vibrant.” This pick is a long-wearing, high-intensity blush inspired by the brand’s legendary Rouge Dior Lipstick. Compact brush and mirror included! $45 at Sephora

Dior Backstage Eye Palette Sephora Let’s just say the eyes have it. “I use this product every day because it has a great color range,” she says of the ultra-pigmented palette, which features primer, shadow and highlighter. She pairs the look with the volumizing (and non-waterproof) CoverGirl Clump Crusher mascara (“because of its reliability and simplicity”) and Novabeauty D.T.F. Precise Brow Pencil. “I’ve been using this for a less aggressive eyebrow just to fill in, and it’s great,” Rocha says. $49 at Sephora

Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick Amazon So many lip options, so little time. But Rocha selects this no-transfer liquid matte — available in a whopping 37 shades — because it keeps going (and going, and going). “No joke, this will stay on all day,” she says. “You can drink or eat whatever you want.” She also recommends applying it, as well as any other product, with your fingers: “You always know the amount of pressure you’re using to make sure the makeup is mixing well on your skin and covering as it should.” Yes, she adds, “that even goes for a dark red lip.” $11 $8 at Amazon

