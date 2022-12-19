To give herself a high-tech facial at home, Shields swears by this LED face mask, saying, "This rejuvenated the texture and tone of my skin.” Approved by the FDA, it features a combination of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode that work to boost collagen production, improve skin density, smooth fine lines and wrinkles and reduce redness and discoloration.

“Plus I feel like a superhero when I wear it," she says. Put it on your face, hold the power button for two seconds and then relax for three minutes while the treatment works its anti-aging magic.