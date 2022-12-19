Actress, model, author, mom and national treasure Brooke Shields may have come into awareness as a child star, but it’s as a woman in her 50s that she has come into her own. She’s currently busy rewriting the narrative for women over 40 thanks to Beginning is Now, her new digital platform and lifestyle brand that’s inspiring and empowering women to embrace a full life and live it on their own terms, as well as hosting her iHeart Radio podcast Now What? With Brooke Shields where she discusses pivotal moments in people’s lives, including her own. Here, Shields, who recently starred in the holiday film “Holiday Harmony” on HBO Max, shares her beauty (if she gave us big brows she’s now letting us know about lashes), wellness and lifestyle essentials.
When it comes to her complexion, Shields ranks this jasmine, neroli and rose hydrating face oil as the No. 1 on her essential skin care routine. “I love the smell and it keeps my skin so moisturized,” she says. Rich in ceramides, fatty acids and antioxidants, it’s turbocharged with a blend of Omega 3 fatty acids, 14 seed oils, algae extract and astaxanthin to deliver deep hydration and visibly plump and radiate the skin. Follow her lead and apply it after your moisturizer or anytime your skin needs a hydration hit.
To give herself a high-tech facial at home, Shields swears by this LED face mask, saying, "This rejuvenated the texture and tone of my skin.” Approved by the FDA, it features a combination of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode that work to boost collagen production, improve skin density, smooth fine lines and wrinkles and reduce redness and discoloration.
“Plus I feel like a superhero when I wear it," she says. Put it on your face, hold the power button for two seconds and then relax for three minutes while the treatment works its anti-aging magic.
Shields is of course known for her legendary brows, but more recently it's her lashes that have become the focus after she declared this lash-enhancing serum a can’t live without. “My lashes are so much healthier and thicker since I started using this amazing product," she says.
Shields’ Beginning is Now brand is out to inspire and empower a global community of women over 40 with real life stories of aging gracefully, lifestyle, fitness and wellness advice and chic athleisure pieces.
“I live in our sweatshirts," she says of their 100% organic cotton collection of sweatshirts and hoodies, designed with a comfy, slouchy fit like those you wore in high school. “I also love our leggings, they are so comfy. And our The You Bra is proof the perfect sports bra exists. It has an amazing side zipper instead of fiddly back hooks so no more getting stuck in my sweaty bra.”
“I always have candles burning around the house,” says Shields, who is a fan of Rigaud candles. “They have the BEST scents. They are so rich without being overpowering. I love Cyprès for Christmas time and Tournesol all year round. I also keep a steady BIC Multi-purpose Classic and Flexible Wand Candle Lighter all over the house.”
“I practically live on caffeine and this makes me feel very European”, says Shields of this coffee and espresso machine that brews four different sizes of a single serve in 25 seconds flat. “I drink from DeLonghi Double Wall Espresso Glasses. They look great and keep the coffee hot without burning your fingers,” she says.
It’s the little things that count. “They really do work,” says Shields of Pottymints, which come in various fragrance sets, all of which contain 40 individually wrapped mints. They are non-toxic, spill free, dissolve clear, septic- and pet-safe and will have your loo smelling like a rose for 2-3 flushes.