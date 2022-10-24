If ever there was a multi-hyphenate, it’s Bethenny Frankel. She shot to fame nearly 15 years ago when she appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York,” quickly becoming a fan favorite for her sharp wit and what many called her Greek Chorus-like commentary.

In 2009, Frankel launched the Skinnygirl Margarita and her star power and success skyrocketed. In the years that have followed, Frankel has built an empire. Her company, BB Endeavors, has successfully launched everything from shapewear to salad dressings. On top of that, she’s written nine books (five of which have been on the New York Times Best Seller list), has launched a podcast, had a show on HBO Max and appeared as a regular on “Shark Tank.”

But Frankel isn’t just about business. Since officially launching in 2017, her foundation B Strong has raised and distributed millions of dollars in cash and supplies to people in crisis. Most recently, B Strong has been actively helping people in Ukraine. Oh, and Frankel doesn’t just send money. She’s been known to fly out to areas hit by natural disasters to roll up her sleeves and do whatever she can to help.

Now, Frankel can add yet another bullet to her resume — beauty influencer. Earlier this year, the mogul started posting videos giving honest, tell-it-like-it-is beaty reviews on Instagram (where she has nearly 3 million followers) and TikTok (where she has a million followers). Her videos have amassed hundreds of thousands of views. She’s candid about what pricey buys are worth your money and which ones just are “not at the level.” And while she certainly has a bank account that could support only investing in luxury products, she admittedly loves a good budget buy — so, she reviews the best (and not so great) drugstore buys, too.

Ask her what beauty product she can’t live without and Frankel is, as always, honest. “​​There is no beauty product I can’t live without because there are so many great beauty products,” she tells CNN Underscored. “What I’ve learned is that many different beauty products do the exact same thing.” Here, CNN Underscored asked Frankel to share the go-to beauty buys she’s feeling most.