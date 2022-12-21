From new makeup must-haves to skin care for your next at-home facial, winter is bringing plenty of excitement on the beauty front. With new releases from some of our editors’ favorite brands — such as Grande Cosmetics, LolaVie, Supergoop! and more — you’ll want to revamp your routine (perfect timing for a New Year’s reset!) with these innovative products.

Below, check out all the new makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrances worth trying this winter.

Winter makeup launches

Benefit Cosmetics Fluff Up Brow Flexible Brow-Texturizing Wax Sephora This soft brow wax makes it easy to create the feathered or laminated brow look at home. It sets the brows in a flexible hold and won't turn crunchy once it's dried. Plus, it contains conditioning ingredients like candelilla wax, jojoba seed oil, shea butter and argan oil. $26 at Sephora

Espressoh Ciao Discoh Palette Espressoh If you're still obsessing over the last season of "The White Lotus" too, this eyeshadow palette from Italian beauty brand Espressoh is perfect for recreating some of the beauty looks from the show. $33 at Espressoh

Iconic London Super Smoother Blurring Skin Tint Sephora This tinted serum feels silky on the skin and blends out for sheer coverage that gives a diffused and blurred effect. It has a glowy finish and like other tinted moisturizers, it's easiest to apply with the fingers for a natural finish. $32 at Sephora

Winter skin care launches

Supergoop! Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40 Supergoop! Supergoop's latest sunscreen innovation combines mineral SPF 40 with the skin benefits of bakuchiol and L-carsonine, a collagen-boosting peptide. It treats signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and pigmentation while keeping the skin shielded from the sun's rays, which can make those conditions worse. $46 at Supergoop!

Futurewise Slug Balm Futurewise Futurewise is a new line from the creators of skin care brands Starface and Plus. Focused on products for skin slugging, Futurewise is all about saving the skin from water loss and improving the absorption of skin care products. An occlusive is essential to any slugging routine and the Slug Balm creates a protective layer that helps prevent moisture loss. $24 at Futurewise

Oui The People All In All Melting Body Balm Oui The People And slugging isn't just for the face. This body balm can help trap moisture close to the skin so it stays soft and hydrated. Plus, the body balm is infused with plant-based retinol alternatives for smoothing skin texture. $95 at Oui The People

Olehenriksen Dewtopia 5% AHA Firming Night Crème Sephora Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) gently exfoliate in this retexturizing night cream. The gentle glycolic and lactic acids also work to diminish the look of dark spots and wrinkles as they keep skin clear of dead skin cells. $60 at Sephora

Aramore NAD+ Cell Restoration Cream Aramore NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a molecule found in all living things and it supports cellular function — it’s also at the heart of Aramore skin care, which is backed by research from the Harvard University Stem Cell Institute and Aramore co-founder Dr. Anna Mandinova. By utilizing cellular nutrients that form the building blocks of NAD+, such as niacinamide, it supports skin health and slows signs of aging. $175 at Aramore

Payot Cleansing Micellar Water for Face and Eyes Payot Micellar water is one of the best ways to remove makeup, and this gentle formula easily wipes it away. Keep it on hand with some cotton swabs to fix any mishaps while doing your makeup, and then take it all off at the end of the day with a cotton pad saturated in the micellar water. $22 at Payot

Elvy Lab Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser Elvy This new men's skin care brand offers a straightforward four-step regimen that starts with the Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser. It uses gentle acids to help avoid razor bumps and ingrown beard hairs, and refreshes and hydrates the skin with caffeine and glycerin. $22 at Elvy Lab

Winter hair care launches

Ouai Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Sephora Ouai's new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is made with salicylic acid to help control the scalp's oil production and therefore improve the symptoms of dandruff like itching, flaking and irritation. And unlike the clinical smell of other anti-dandruff treatments, this shampoo has a nice herbaceous fragrance. $36 at Sephora

The Hair Lab Scalp Reset Dose Set Walmart The Hair Lab's unique, budget-friendly hair care system allows you to customize its shampoo and conditioner formulas with added Dose Sets that treat specific concerns like boosting moisture, preventing breakage or rebalancing the scalp, which you can also mix and match as needed. Simply pour each dose set into your Hair Lab shampoo and conditioner, shake them up and then you're ready to use your personalized formulas. $3 at Walmart

Nick Stenson Beauty Moisture Shampoo Ulta Celebrity hair stylist and Ulta senior vice president, store and service operations Nick Stenson used his industry know-how to create his namesake salon-quality hair care line. The Moisture Shampoo is a great option for the dry, cold winter that makes hair feel brittle and lackluster as it restores hydration and keeps strands feeling smooth. Pair it with the Moisture Conditioner for the full treatment. $34 at Ulta

Winter fragrance launches

Abel Pause Eau de Parfum Bluemercury Menopause is making waves in the beauty space — now that menopausal skin care is a thing, menopausal fragrance is, too. This unique perfume was made to calm the mind and provide a moment of pause for people going through the midlife period hormonal changes. With violet leaf, mimosa, narcissus and hay, the herbal and floral scent is complex, inviting and warm. $120 at Bluemercury