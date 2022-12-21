From new makeup must-haves to skin care for your next at-home facial, winter is bringing plenty of excitement on the beauty front. With new releases from some of our editors’ favorite brands — such as Grande Cosmetics, LolaVie, Supergoop! and more — you’ll want to revamp your routine (perfect timing for a New Year’s reset!) with these innovative products.
Below, check out all the new makeup, skin care, hair care and fragrances worth trying this winter.
Winter makeup launches
Known for its lash-lengthening serum, Grande Cosmetics' newest launch promotes fuller and fluffier brows. The tinted gel is infused with brow enhancing serum, so you can use it like you would a normal brow gel to fill in and shape, while getting thicker brows and better growth over time.
Inspired by a galaxy far, far away, Pat McGrath Labs' newest collaboration features eye shadows, mascaras and lip colors made for "Star Wars" fans. This collectable palette features R2D2 on the cover and five stunning metallic shades within.
A lengthening and long-wearing mascara that isn't a pain to remove, the new Telescopic Lift mascara separates and lengthens the lashes thanks to unique double-hook bristles.
This soft brow wax makes it easy to create the feathered or laminated brow look at home. It sets the brows in a flexible hold and won't turn crunchy once it's dried. Plus, it contains conditioning ingredients like candelilla wax, jojoba seed oil, shea butter and argan oil.
If you're still obsessing over the last season of "The White Lotus" too, this eyeshadow palette from Italian beauty brand Espressoh is perfect for recreating some of the beauty looks from the show.
A full-coverage foundation with skin care benefits, this formula protects the skin with SPF 30 and hydrates with hyaluronic acid. Reviewers have noted its weightless feel
Available in three shades, this multi-balm allows you to build and blend the color seamlessly. The multi-tasking product is great for mature skin as it is infused with plumping ceramides that boost hydration and help our skin barrier stay healthy.
Whether you've mastered the cat-eye look or are a beginner looking for an easy-to-use liquid liner, this pen delivers true black pigment that is waterproof and smudge-proof.
This limited-edition lipstick is a beauty splurge that's worth it. The universal red shade would make a great gift for any makeup-lover or as the finishing touch of your own holiday beauty look.
This tinted serum feels silky on the skin and blends out for sheer coverage that gives a diffused and blurred effect. It has a glowy finish and like other tinted moisturizers, it's easiest to apply with the fingers for a natural finish.
Winter skin care launches
Supergoop's latest sunscreen innovation combines mineral SPF 40 with the skin benefits of bakuchiol and L-carsonine, a collagen-boosting peptide. It treats signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles, loss of firmness and pigmentation while keeping the skin shielded from the sun's rays, which can make those conditions worse.
Refreshing and refining, this eye gel features a variety of complexes that deliver active levels of skin-improving ingredients. With 1% algae polysaccharides complex, 1% algae complex and a blend of peptides and glycerin, the gel smoothes, plumps and hydrates the eye area.
Celebrities and experts swear by Augustinus Bader's pricey yet effective products, and its new Face Cream Mask is another hit. Like the bestselling Rich Cream, the mask is made to deeply replenish the skin and works great as an overnight mask. It also comes with a metal applicator that can be used to smooth it onto the face and for a bit of gua sha.
As we've learned, aging skin needs ingredients tailored towards boosting collagen, elasticity and hydration. This set from Replenix features three trial-size products — Hyaluronic Acid Hydration Serum, AOX Hydrating Cleanser and Retinol Regenerate Dry Serum — that answer those skin concerns. It comes in a handy cosmetic bag, making it a great option for travel, gifting or both.
Futurewise is a new line from the creators of skin care brands Starface and Plus. Focused on products for skin slugging, Futurewise is all about saving the skin from water loss and improving the absorption of skin care products. An occlusive is essential to any slugging routine and the Slug Balm creates a protective layer that helps prevent moisture loss.
And slugging isn't just for the face. This body balm can help trap moisture close to the skin so it stays soft and hydrated. Plus, the body balm is infused with plant-based retinol alternatives for smoothing skin texture.
Alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) gently exfoliate in this retexturizing night cream. The gentle glycolic and lactic acids also work to diminish the look of dark spots and wrinkles as they keep skin clear of dead skin cells.
NAD+, or nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide, is a molecule found in all living things and it supports cellular function — it’s also at the heart of Aramore skin care, which is backed by research from the Harvard University Stem Cell Institute and Aramore co-founder Dr. Anna Mandinova. By utilizing cellular nutrients that form the building blocks of NAD+, such as niacinamide, it supports skin health and slows signs of aging.
Micellar water is one of the best ways to remove makeup, and this gentle formula easily wipes it away. Keep it on hand with some cotton swabs to fix any mishaps while doing your makeup, and then take it all off at the end of the day with a cotton pad saturated in the micellar water.
This new men's skin care brand offers a straightforward four-step regimen that starts with the Gentle Exfoliating Cleanser. It uses gentle acids to help avoid razor bumps and ingrown beard hairs, and refreshes and hydrates the skin with caffeine and glycerin.
Winter hair care launches
Rodan + Fields recently launched its first hair care line, which includes this versatile (and benzene-free) dry shampoo. It adds volume, absorbs excess oil and leaves locks looking and feeling good as new.
Ouai's new Anti-Dandruff Shampoo is made with salicylic acid to help control the scalp's oil production and therefore improve the symptoms of dandruff like itching, flaking and irritation. And unlike the clinical smell of other anti-dandruff treatments, this shampoo has a nice herbaceous fragrance.
Winter weather can zap hydration from the hair, leaving it dry, brittle and prone to breakage. A hair mask can rescue your locks, and this one is especially conditioning with argan oil and plant proteins that smooth and strengthen the strands.
The Hair Lab's unique, budget-friendly hair care system allows you to customize its shampoo and conditioner formulas with added Dose Sets that treat specific concerns like boosting moisture, preventing breakage or rebalancing the scalp, which you can also mix and match as needed. Simply pour each dose set into your Hair Lab shampoo and conditioner, shake them up and then you're ready to use your personalized formulas.
Celebrity hair stylist and Ulta senior vice president, store and service operations Nick Stenson used his industry know-how to create his namesake salon-quality hair care line. The Moisture Shampoo is a great option for the dry, cold winter that makes hair feel brittle and lackluster as it restores hydration and keeps strands feeling smooth. Pair it with the Moisture Conditioner for the full treatment.
Jennifer Aniston's fan-favorite hair care line teamed up with Wet Brush for this exclusive hair brush that seriously cuts down drying time. Use it with our favorite LolaVie product, the Glossing Detangler, for a seriously smooth styling session.
Especially great for those working with waves, curls or coils, this volumizing foam adds body and hold to the hair while reducing frizz.
Winter fragrance launches
Independent fragrance brand House of Bo makes some of my favorite perfumes. They each highlight natural ingredients that work in harmony, and each bottle is hand made and assembled to reflect the high quality of the fragrance within. With aquatic notes of kelp, banana leaf, magnolia and ylang ylang, El Sireno is one of the three new scents in the Tesoro Collection.
Menopause is making waves in the beauty space — now that menopausal skin care is a thing, menopausal fragrance is, too. This unique perfume was made to calm the mind and provide a moment of pause for people going through the midlife period hormonal changes. With violet leaf, mimosa, narcissus and hay, the herbal and floral scent is complex, inviting and warm.
Inspired by the calming presence of water, this functional fragrance has notes of seaweed, salt, cardamom and rose. Combined, they evoke the refreshing feeling of being by the ocean. You'll want to inhale the feeling (and scent) all day.