If you’ve been slathering sunscreen on your skin this summer, you’ve got a leg up on safety. But unless it’s waterproof or water-resistant, not only will you have to reapply frequently only to potentially miss your window of full sun protection, but you might be having to miss out on some of the fun just to reapply. Luckily, there’s lots you can do to ensure you find the perfect water-friendly sunscreen for you. According to Dr. Joshua Arbesman, a dermatologist at the Cleveland Clinic and dermatology council at Melanoma Research Alliance, the best waterproof sunscreen is one you feel compelled to wear every day. “You might need to try a few before you find one that works for you,” he says. Arbesman says you’ll also want to look for a handful of crucial factors, like sunscreen that indicates it’s SPF 30 or higher and broad spectrum. “This means it protects you from UVB rays, which cause burning, and UVA rays, which penetrate deeper into the skin and can also cause aging.” Next, he says that because all sunscreens wash off at some point, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) prohibits sunscreen brands from marketing themselves as waterproof, “so look for ones that offer water-resistance and be sure that you’re reapplying as directed.” Before sunscreens can claim water-resistance, he says “they have to be specifically tested according to FDA rules. The label will also clearly say whether the sunscreen remains effective for 40 minutes or 80 minutes when swimming or sweating.” For a sunscreen with the most water-resistance possible, he says to prioritize those that indicate they don’t need to be reapplied for 80 minutes. “In addition, consider supplementing your sunscreen with UPF sun protective clothing, which provides significant protection and never needs to be reapplied.” Dr. Madiha Saeed, author of “The Holistic Rx”, says “with a family of nine with multiple different generations living under one roof, we have tried a lot of sunscreens,” which has afforded her the opportunity to develop a list of criteria through personal testing and extensive research. “Ingredients I avoid are oxybenzone, octinoxate, parabens, phthalates, avobenzone, homosalate, retinal palmitate, ethylhexyl salicylate, octisalate, [and] octocrylene, while titanium dioxide and zinc oxide are safer ingredients,” she says, adding that she tends to steer clear of spray bottles and chemical-based (as opposed to mineral) sunscreens. Other factors to consider, according to Saeed, include its EWG safety rating, how well it works in preventing sunburn, if it’s water-resistant, how well the sunscreen absorbs into skin, if it’s easily tolerated and whether it’s cost-effective. If you’ll be spending lots of time in the water this summer, take a page out of Bruna Zaun’s book and opt for a water-resistant sunscreen that’s compatible with your summer plans. Knowing that her active lifestyle, long surfing sessions, days at the beach, natural elements and sheer humidity, heat and sweat can all compromise the staying power of her sunscreen, the professional surfer and CeraVe brand partner says she looks for “a water-resistant and lightweight formula that will last on my skin for a while without feeling greasy while also offering broad spectrum protection with an SPF of 30 or higher to protect my skin from UV rays while in the water.” Ready to stay sun-safe all throughout your summer activities — beach and pool parties included? Head right this way for expert-approved favorites.