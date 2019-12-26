Whether you’re in need of some brightening after a subpar night’s sleep, want to look extra flawless for a special occasion or just constantly battle dark circles, under-eye concealer is a makeup must-have. No matter what type of beauty look you’re going for, finding the right product and nailing your application technique is the secret to bidding your bags farewell, for good. But what makes a great under-eye concealer? It’s “a pretty simple formula,” explains celebrity makeup artist Jeanine Lobell, who’s also the founder of Neen and Stila Cosmetics. You have to consider shade, texture and application style, she shares.

“First, focus on finding the right color,” Lobell explains, “which can depend on your primary issue.” Celebrity makeup artist and BareMinerals brand ambassador Kelsey Deenihan agrees, adding that everyone will need something different from their under-eye concealer. “Consider the amount of color correction you need or if you just want something to brighten,” she explains. “If you have dark circles, choose a concealer with a peach (for light to medium skin tones) or orange (medium to dark) undertones.”

Then, you have to look at the concealer’s texture. “The opaque concealer you use to cover a tattoo may not be the best choice to use for the under eye,” explains Lancôme national makeup artist Alex Sanchez. “Most of us have under eyes that tend to be dry and textured, so hydrating, creamy and blendable formulas are the most forgiving in this area,” he shares.

When it comes to application techniques, celebrity makeup artist Carolina Dali recommends starting with a well-primed base. “First make sure the under eye area is moisturized,” she explains. “The concealer will blend and wear best on skin that’s hydrated,” she says, adding that you should “choose an eye cream that’s hydrating but not oily — too oily can be disastrous and create creasing.” After the eye cream, Dali suggests “using a concealer brush to apply concealer on the inner corner of the eyes and the under-eye area.” Then, “blend well using the concealer brush and your fingers, and set with a small powder brush and sheer loose powder.”

Best all-around concealers

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer Sephora Carolina Gonzalez, celebrity makeup artist and Armani Beauty Collective member, looks specifically for an under-eye concealer that is “creaseless, hydrating and buildable without looking heavy” — and this product is her holy grail. “Across the board it works for every skin type, age and also has a wide range of skin tones,” she explains. The concealer is also a favorite of celebrity makeup artist Valeria Ferreira, who notes that it works particularly well for drier skin types. “It is moisturizing and blends beautifully.” $38 at Sephora

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer Sephora “I personally prefer a highly-pigmented cream that can be sheer in areas that require less coverage to avoid a cake vibe,” shares Lobell, who calls this concealer her all-time favorite option. “I look for the right shades to do what I need, but again, a flexible formula that I can layer, as needed.” When it comes to application tips, she suggests a brush, even if the product comes with a wand. “I have always been known for making my clients look like they have perfect skin — not packed on makeup — so this is something I have perfected,” she shares. “I find a tapered brush is more precise.. a very flat brush that is not huge helps me lay down the exact amount of product.” $31 From $12 at Nordstrom $31 at Sephora

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer Amazon “The best thing about this concealer is that the formula is creamy enough for under eyes but also works on your full face,” explains celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina, who calls this affordable option her “hands down” all-time favorite undereye concealer. “It works perfectly on every age skin including mature,” Kristina explains, and “doesn’t get crepey or sit in any lines.” $11 $9 at Amazon $9 at Target

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer Pat McGrath Labs When it comes to what you should be looking for in a concealer, Dali recommends steering clear of concealers that are too thick or heavy, which “can actually have the opposite effect and attract more negative attention to the area, not to mention that it will crease rather quickly.” Instead, opt for a more lightweight option that can be built up. Her top pick is this lightweight concealer with a creamy-whipped texture. “It covers beautifully, wears for hours without needing a touch up, looks natural and doesn’t cake,” she raves. $34 at Sephora

Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer SPF 27 Nordstrom When it comes to a top-tier concealer formula, “the texture and the longevity of the product is super important,” explains Ferreira. “I always look for good coverage but an ultra smooth finish that stays on all day,” she explains. “These characteristics are quite hard to find simultaneously but they do exist!” One of her top picks is this luxe option — also a favorite of celebrity makeup artists Katie Mellinger and Katrina Klein. $75 at Nordstrom

Best concealers for dry skin

YSL Beauty Touche Éclat All Over Brightening Pen Nordstrom “It's all about the skin prep for the undereye and this is even more a priority with dry skin types,” explains Sanchez. “I always massage the eye contour generously with eye serum and then add eye cream before applying concealer,” he shares. “The massage gestures are not only pampering, but they are also great for deflating eye bags.” This brightening option is one of his favorites for those with dry skin. Another pro-tip? “Allow the layer of eye cream to marinate and sink in,” Sanchez explains. “This plumps up, smooths, and perfects the skin canvas for concealer.” $38 $32 at Nordstrom $38 at Sephora

Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Radiant Concealer Charlotte Tilbury When it comes to finding the right concealer for you, Klein recommends first looking at what you’re trying to fix or improve when it comes to your skin. So it only makes sense that for those with dry skin, a nourishing and skin care-rich formulation would make sense. This hydrating concealer, which she recommends, is brightening, smoothing and packed with 10% active skin care ingredients. $33 at Charlotte Tilbury $33 at Sephora

Kosas Revealer Concealer Kosas Whereas you might use a concealer that’s heavier or thicker for covering up a pimple, Klein prefers “to use a thinner, lightweight concealer under the eyes.” This creamy, buildable formula is packed with skin care ingredients like hyaluronic acid and peptides, that work to keep your under eye area hydrated, smooth and radiant throughout the day. $28 at Kosas $28 at Sephora

Best concealers for dark circles

Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer Sephora A favorite of both Dali and Ferreira, this full coverage concealer really does give your skin an airbrushed look. The waterproof formula stays put all day, so you don’t have to worry about creasing, smudging or moving around. The custom applicator is perfect for the under eye area and also for spot correction, which makes this a really versatile option if you’re hoping to find an effective all-in-on concealer. $36 at Sephora $36 at Hourglass

Lancome Teint Idole Ultra Wear Camouflage Color Corrector Nordstrom “For high-contrast dark circles, you will need to color correct the area first or else the color will bleed through the makeup,” shares Sanchez, who uses the analogy of wearing striped undergarments as compared to a nude-colored undergarment under white pants. No matter what, “that contrast will be seen,” he explains. “Apply these correctors strategically to that discoloration under your concealer and your concealer brightening payoff will be off the charts.” $31 Select shades $26 at Nordstrom $31 at Lancome

Kevyn Aucoin The Sensual Skin Enhancer Amazon “There’s nothing this concealer won’t cover,” shares Dali, who describes this versatile, multi-use product as having “hands down the best coverage.” It's waterproof and sweat-resistant, just be sure to apply conservatively. “A little bit goes a long way,” she adds. $34 at Amazon

LYS Beauty Triple Fix Full Coverage Brightening Concealer Sephora This vegan concealer from LYS Beauty is brightening, a breeze to blend, and oh-so full coverage. Mellinger recommends it specifically for those looking to target dark circles, though the doe-foot applicator and versatile formulation makes it a great option for spot concealing as well. $18 at Sephora

Chanel Le Correcteur Longwear Color Corrector Nordstrom If you’re really looking to target and eliminate dark circles, a concealer-color corrector hybrid product might be of interest. Ferreira loves this option from Chanel, which is available in four different shades. The light pink shade is probably best for those with light to medium skin, while the orangey apricot shade is best for those with medium to dark skin. $43 at Nordstrom $43 at Ulta

﻿Laura Mercier Secret Concealer Laura Mercier Deenihan recommends this cream concealer if you’re hoping to swipe away any dark circles or discoloration. It has “a natural finish but won’t settle into fine lines,” she explains. $29 at Laura Mercier

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Colour Corrector Charlotte Tilbury Recommended by both Kristina and Klein, this buttery color corrector comes in an easy-to-use compact. The brand’s website includes a list of corresponding concealer and foundation shades for each Magic Vanish shade, so you have an idea of which color is right for your skin tone. $32 at Charlotte Tilbury $32 at Sephora

Best concealers for mature skin

Ilia True Skin Serum Concealer Ilia Dali is a fan of this concealer’s buildable coverage, and the fact that it “provides added hydration which is very important for mature skin.” Once applied, “the final result looks natural, and the under eye area looks brightened and refreshed,” she explains. $30 at Ilia $30 at Sephora

Rose Inc Softlight Clean Dewy Hydrating Concealer Sephora This hydrating concealer, recommended by Klein, is buildable, nourishing and boasts a non-comedogenic formula that’s great for those with sensitive or delicate skin. The radiant finish and skin care-esque ingredients (like squalane and vitamin E) help to provide mature skin with a brightening, plumping effect. $30 at Sephora

Sisley Paris Stylo Correct Nordstrom This new collection of creamy concealers from the French luxury brand boasts an easy-to-use pen packaging. “They are so moisturizing, velvety and have great coverage,” shares Ferreira. “I find the texture of these very good on mature skin.” $75 at Bluemercury $75 at Nordstrom

Chanel Le Correcteur Ulta Klein recommends this lightweight concealer, which boasts a gel-based formula that’s hydrating, comfortable and long-lasting. The light to medium finish is perfect for avoiding cakiness or creasing, since you can start with a little bit of product and simply build it up as you need. $43 at Ulta $43 at Nordstrom

Best drugstore concealers

Nyx HD Photogenic Liquid Concealer Amazon When it comes to what the pros look for in a concealer, Mellinger prioritizes a product with good coverage, a skin-like finish, and the correct undertone. This full coverage liquid concealer is one of her and Sanchez’s top drugstore picks, checking all those boxes. $6 $5 at Amazon $6 at Nyx

L.A. Girl HD Pro Conceal Amazon Whether you’re looking for a true to your skin tone concealer, a highlighting concealer or a color corrector that will blend seamlessly with your concealer of choice, Klein recommends this versatile product, which has been one of the drugstore’s most popular concealer options for years. The lightweight product is comfortable, buildable and the brush-tip applicator is super convenient. $5 at Ulta $5 at Amazon

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Full Wear Concealer Amazon Sanchez calls this full coverage, waterproof concealer one of his top drugstore picks. Not only is the coverage as great as it claims to be, he explains, it’s also an easy to use, intuitive product for all types of makeup wearers. $12 at Target $12 at Amazon

Nyx Bare With Me Concealer Serum Amazon Dali recommends this serum-concealer hybrid, which is the natural finish, medium-coverage sister to the brand’s HD Photogenic Liquid Concealer — which is more matte and full coverage. Its skin care-makeup formulation makes it a great option for those with drier under eyes or sensitive, stressed skin. $11 $9 at Amazon $9 at Nyx

Black Opal True Tone Brightening Concealer Target Mellinger recommends this brightening concealer, which has been formulated specifically for darker skin tones in mind. The buildable coverage is blendable, buildable, and won’t look ashy or cakey. The addition of ingredients like tumeric, cucumber extract, and vitamins C and E are great for turning even the most tired of under eyes into bright and radiant-looking skin. $10 at Target $10 at Ulta