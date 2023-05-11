SPF is essential to a well-rounded skin care routine and dermatologists recommend reapplying SPF protection every 90 minutes, especially when outside or sweating. However, this can be a bit of a hassle with white casts, greasy finishes and pore-clogging formulas. That’s where sunscreen sticks come in — the easy-to-use format is well suited to use under and over makeup and for those on-the-go.

How do sunscreen sticks work?

Sunscreen sticks come in a variety of different configurations like rollers, balms and bars that can be easily swiped on the face or body. Like typical sunscreens, they provide broad spectrum protection from the sun’s rays. Experts recommend looking for mineral sunscreens made with zinc oxide, which block UVA and UVB rays.

“Sunscreen sticks often appear more opaque when first applying, so you can see exactly where you have coverage and where you go next,” explains Dr. Samantha Karlin, board-certified dermatologist at Soine Dermatology & Aesthetics in Covington, LA. “Though sunscreen sticks are best applied underneath makeup, you can touch up high-risk areas like your nose and your ears throughout the day.”

The alternative is a chemical sunscreen stick, which uses ingredients such as oxybenzone, avobenzone and octinoxate which all absorb the sun’s rays (they also usually leave little to no white cast when compared to mineral options). While some may opt to avoid chemical filters in favor of mineral ones, they tend to be popular in Korean beauty formulas, which are known for their completely invisible sun protection and easy reapplication over makeup. The main difference between mineral and chemical sunscreens is their reaction to the sun’s rays — chemical sunscreen absorbs into the skin and dissipates rays while mineral sunscreen sits on the surface of the skin and blocks rays away from the body.

What are the benefits of sunscreen sticks?

While dermatologists recommend reapplying sunscreen throughout the day, finding the time and perfect product to do so can be challenging. “Sunscreen sticks are less messy than using a typical lotion,” shares Dr. Angela Lamb, dermatologist and advisor to Veracity. “They’re a lot easier to travel with and re-apply throughout the day without the worry of it leaking in a purse or backpack.”

Sunscreen sticks are also ideal for reapplying over makeup as their non-greasy formula allows an even application that won’t smudge makeup or clog pores. Unlike traditional lotions, they also allow users to specifically target certain areas that need increased protection when out in the sun like the cheeks, nose or ears.

Here are 12 of the best expert-approved sunscreen sticks for reapplying SPF throughout the day.

Best sunscreen sticks for your face

Live Tinted Hueguard Invisible Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Ulta This sunscreen stick gives truly invisible, weightless protection. Associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw says it works both under and over makeup, making it a no-brainer to keep on hand for easy reapplication. $28 at Ulta

Shiseido Clear Sunscreen Stick SPF 50+ Shiseido Shisedo’s sunscreen stick is a favorite amongst consumers, especially those looking for a lightweight and fast drying option to reapply throughout the day and over makeup. The unique formula uses chemical filters and features a protective shield that is activated by heat for greater UV protection. $30 at Ulta $30 at Sephora

Best mineral sunscreen sticks

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry Touch SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Stick Neutrogena The Neutrogena sunscreen stick is formulated with zinc oxide and vitamin E, and features a convenient applicator for an even finish. “This is a great drugstore option as it is a mineral sunscreen with zinc oxide that has good SPF coverage,” Karlin notes. “This is also free of added allergens and oils [and] does not leave a white cast once rubbed in. It also contains Vitamin E to help reduce sun damage from free radicals.” $14 at Amazon $18 at Target $18 at Ulta

Aveeno Protect + Soothe Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Amazon Crafted for the face and body, this travel-size option from Aveeno is free of parabens and fragrances. The mineral sunscreen stick has zinc oxide and oat essence which nourish the skin while also protecting from sun exposure. $14 at Amazon

Cetaphil Sheer Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 50 Amazon Specifically formulated for sensitive skin, Cetaphil’s sunscreen stick contains a microbiome-friendly formula that moisturizes and nourishes the skin. The product has glowing reviews on Amazon with users happy with how it doesn’t feel heavy or oily. $8 at Amazon