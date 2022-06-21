As you’re swapping your wardrobe for summer, you may also want to hit refresh on your daily fragrance. Whether you’re looking for a scent that pairs well with a day lounging poolside or something sexier for a warm summer night, the season’s perfumes and colognes focus on balancing the hot weather with refreshing and bright notes.

Ahead, find a mix of 19 new perfumes and fan-favorite fragrances that are perfect for summer.

What are good summer scents?

While fragrance is wholly subjective, summertime fragrances usually fall into the floral or citrus families. Common perfume notes include orange blossom, mandarin and grapefruit, and you can also look for your favorite florals, like jasmine, peony and tuberose. Sea salt and coconut also lend to a tropical profile that works well for days at the beach or spent in the sun. In cologne, herbal notes like basil add a freshness for summertime scents.

Summer fragrances and perfumes for women

From $65 at Sephora

Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette Sephora

This classic floral fragrance gives a lighter footprint to the original Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum, with added notes of sandalwood and musk that complement the jasmine, tuberose and neroli accord.

CK One Summer Daze Eau de Toilette Macy's

Fresh and citrusy, this bright, unisex scent boasts notes of kumquat and mint iced tea perfect for a refreshing day at the beach or pool.

$350 at Ex Nihilo

Ex Nihilo In Paradise Riviera Ex Nihilo

Who doesn’t want to be transported to a summer holiday in the French Riviera? This genderless fragrance has a floral and musky profile that nose Louise Turner created to evoke a day spent under the sun. With bergamot, peony, tuberose and musk, the scent is sophisticated and rich.

$95 at Nordstrom

Malin + Goetz Strawberry Eau de Parfum Nordstrom

One of my personal favorite summer fragrances, this perfume is not overly fruity or sweet as its name suggests. Instead, a mix of strawberry, pink pepper and bergamot top notes play with middle notes of jasmine for a soft effect that settles into the skin.

$280 at Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton California Dream Louis Vuitton

Look to this Golden State-inspired fragrance for your next summer perfume. Centered around notes of mandarin and vanilla, the sweet and citrus-forward fragrance is juicy and inviting.

$150 at Hope Fragrances

Hope Sport Eau de Parfum Hope Fragrances

This uplifting scent has notes of green citrus, lily of the valley and tuberose, creating a zesty and fresh bouquet. Moreover, Hope Fragrances offers an opportunity to shop for a cause, as the brand’s proceeds are donated to depression research.

$290 at Saks Fifth Avenue

House of Bo Agua de Santos Eau de Parfum Saks Fifth Avenue

All of House of Bo’s fresh and natural fragrances make beautiful summer scents, but especially Agua de Santos. Inspired by traditional Mexican freshwater colognes made with orange blossom, this unisex perfume features Mexican mandarin, lavender, neroli, orange blossom and vetiver.

$180 at La Maison Valmont

La Maison Valmont Fizzy Mint Eau de Toilette La Maison Valmont

Sparkling like its name, this citrus fragrance is bubbly and bright. Bergamot, mint and lemon verbena combine for a zesty and refreshing scent. It’s also a great one to layer with other citrus or floral fragrances.

Caswell-Massey Peony Perfume Caswell-Massey

For those that love a true floral fragrance, this perfume is made with living floral extracts from the peony blooms in the New York Botanical Garden, and part of the sales of the perfume supports the NYBG’s education, conservation and research initiatives. The perfume features wild berry and sweet amber to complement the heart notes of peony for a warm floral effect.

From $32 at Sephora

Maison Margiela Replica Beach Walk Sephora

Capturing the scents of a day at the beach — salty sea air, sun-kissed skin and sweet coconut — this perfume is the embodiment of summertime memories. Many reviewers on Sephora note that the fragrance really does live up to its name.

$120 at Henry Rose

Henry Rose Windows Down Eau de Parfum Henry Rose

Summer is the season of driving with your windows down and letting the wind whip through your hair. This lively perfume captures that free-spirited feeling. It is a clean and citrusy scent with notes of grapefruit, bergamot, neroli, orange flower and jasmine.

$130 at Ulta

Tory Burch Eau de Parfum Ulta

A light and fresh floral perfume, Tory Burch’s signature fragrance features grapefruit, peony and jasmine for a polished fragrance that works at the office or a weekend brunch.

Summer colognes for men

Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Eau & Cèdre Eau de Toilette Intense Spray Macy's

This new scent marries fresh and woody notes of cardamom, cedarwood and vetiver. Along with an aquatic accord, this nature-inspired fragrance is the perfect summertime refresher.

From $64 at Sephora

Ralph Lauren Polo Blue Eu de Parfum Sephora

Citrus and woody, this aquatic cologne is like a breath of fresh air. Basil, verbena and clary sage give it a freshness, while suede and sheer musk give it a light depth.

From $140 at Nordstrom

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Aqua Universalis Cologne Forte Eau de Parfum Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Musk fragrances are usually interpreted as more dark and brooding, but this one was created specifically to show off its lightness. White musk and a white flower accord make it a soft and citrusy interpretation that is great for summer.

$29 at Dossier

Dossier Citrus Marine Dossier

Looking for a designer fragrance without the sticker shock? Dossier creates perfumes inspired by favorite designer scents without the luxury price tag. This eau de toilette mimics the citrus and marine notes of D&G’s Light Blue, transporting you to the Mediterranean.

Cartier Déclaration Haute Fraîcheur Eau de Toilette Macy's

This fragrance reads green and slightly spicy with notes of cedarwood, cardamom and citrus leaves. After the initial spiciness settles, you’re left with a fresh citrus scent that makes for an easy everyday cologne.

$276 at Byredo

Byredo Mister Marvelous Eau de Parfum Byredo

Byredo recently re-issued its Mister Marvelous for the 2022 man. The citrus-forward eau de parfum combines bergamot, mandarin, lavender, amber and cedarwood for a fresh yet spicy impression.

$65 at Snif

Snif Ex on the Beach Snif

This unisex fragrance is floral and woodsy, drawing people in with its notes of fig, ylang-ylang, orange blossom, peony, jasmine and cedarwood.

$395 at Parfums de Marly

Parfums de Marly Haltane Eau de Parfum Parfums de Marly

For a richer option, Haltane opens fresh and herbal and fades into leather and woody notes, along with saffron and praline accord. Made for the modern man but paying homage to the gentleman of the 18th century, when the perfume house was founded, this is a new classic cologne.