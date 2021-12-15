If you’ve spent the last year ignoring your makeup bag altogether, it’s high time to finally break out a tube of red lipstick to just swipe and go — even if it’s just from your office to your dining room.

“People are appreciating the power of a bold lip more than ever,” says makeup artist Christine Cherbonnier. “But whether it’s behind a mask or visible to the world, lipstick still has the power to lift your emotional posture. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calls lipstick her ‘war paint,’ and I think that’s a perfect way to describe it.”

Daniel Martin, celebrity makeup artist and global director of artistry and education at Tatcha, agrees: “I’ve had clients tell me they still feel empowered and confident when they’re wearing their favorite lipstick, regardless of whether they’re wearing a mask or not. They’re wearing it for themselves and they feel good doing it. And now in the new age of Zoom, color is that one thing that dresses you up without the stress of picking out an outfit.”

Still, finding the right shade that won’t make you look washed out even over a video call isn’t easy. Vincent Oquendo, who’s worked with celebs like Janelle Monáe, Bella Hadid and Diane Kruger, says to start by looking at your own undertones.

“Think of the color wheel when choosing a lipstick,” Oquendo says. “If you have a cooler complexion and you want your lipstick to stand out, then go for a warmer red, one that has more of an orange base. The same can be said if you have a warmer complexion. If you really want your red to stand out, then go for a blue-based red lipstick like a classic red. Think cherry red, because the contrasting base in the lipstick will make it stand out against your complexion.”

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of the red lipsticks that these celebrity makeup artists swear by. And while you’re here, check out our hands-on testing piece on the best matte lipsticks.

Dior Rouge Dior 999 Dior Rouge Dior Sephora “For me, the perfect red lipstick is the shade that you can wear both effortlessly with bare skin and dressed up with a full face of makeup and feel equally as confident,” says Martin, who calls this shade “the perfect classic red and gives an easy, polished look!” Actress Nina Dobrev loves this tube, too. $42 at Sephora

Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick Urban Decay Vice Hydrating Lipstick Sephora Steve Kassajikian, global makeup artist of Urban Decay Cosmetics, says this lipstick in the shade F-Bomb is “a true red” that looks great on all skin tones. Unfortunately, it seems F-Bomb is not longer in the shade range, but there are plenty of other complex reds like The Big One, Olvera and Bad Blood that will work for any skin tone too. $19 at Sephora

Sunnies Face Fluffmatte in Major Sunnies Face A matte lipstick that is actually super comfortable to wear (read: it's lightweight and non-drying), Fluffmatte has impressive color payoff that lasts all day. There are several red shades in the collection but associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw loves the ruby tones of Major. $16 at Sunnies Face