Powder foundation often goes under the radar compared to its liquid counterpart, but that’s started to change over the past couple years, with more and more influencers going viral for testing out its coverage and wear. L’Oréal Paris Infallible Powder Foundation sold out for weeks after TikTok discovered it, and just a few months ago, Maybelline’s Super Stay Powder Foundation got hundreds of beauty aficionados’ attention after a video from creator Mikayla Nogueira took off.

So what is the allure of powder foundation? In addition to most full-coverage powder foundations having an “instant transformation” effect that makes for a great social media post, makeup artist and influencer Rose Siard says, “There are a lot of benefits that powder foundation brings to the table, but the two that jump right out to me are ease of use and portability.”

Also noting that reapplying it on the go is extremely easy, makeup artist Karol Rodriguez says powder foundation can up the longevity of your coverage for multiple hours. It’s especially ideal if you’re working long hours or don’t want your makeup to move throughout the day.

“The main appeal of powder foundation is having that smooth, full coverage foundation look with just a few swipes of a sponge,” they add. “It’s especially appealing for those struggling with skin discoloration whether through acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, et cetera.”

If you want to go full glam, you can even use liquid and powder foundation together to get the “most flawless finish,” according to makeup artist and esthetician Jill Sharkey. On the other hand, she adds, “On a daily basis, I just really recommend throwing on a sunscreen, a little powder foundation — pop it on and call it a day.”

Interested in learning how to add powder foundation to your routine and make it work for your skin type? Read on for a how-to and 27 makeup artist-approved foundations, skin prep products and tools to get a picture-perfect base.

How to pick a powder foundation

Look for powder foundations with a lot of pigment to avoid heaviness; the thinner the layer is, the better. “When applied properly, they create a very thin layer on the skin and this is beneficial because the thinner the layer product, not only the less issues you will have from it throughout the day, but the better it works with other products,” Siard says.

As for picking one based on your skin type — those with dry skin definitely want to favor a powder that’s lighter, blurring and meant to smooth the skin, if you have a little bit of flakiness or texture. On the other end, Sharkey says, “Anybody that’s not dry, normal to oily: Have a ball, you can pick any powder you want because your goal is really just to mattify, so you can really use anything.”

How to apply powder foundation

Don’t forget to prep the skin

Before you even start putting powder foundation on — or readying your skin for it, for that matter — one step that’s often overlooked is making sure your brushes and sponges are clean for the best blending. Some may use the compact sponge that comes in most powders for the convenience, but Sharkey stresses the need to change them out regularly, especially if you’re covering blemishes, so as not to spread bacteria.

Next, you want to make sure to prep your skin with skin care products, whether that be moisturizer, spray, serum or primer — or all of the above. Makeup artist and influencer Analiza Garcia says that the major, full-coverage transformation you see in viral videos can’t be achieved without this crucial stage.

“Your makeup is only going to look as good as your prep that’s underneath it,” Sharkey agrees. “And keep in mind, powder, it can cling to any little patch on your skin — you may not even be able to see it visibly when you’re looking at your skin without makeup, but powder will catch it. So what’s really important is to hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.”

For mature skin

Garcia recommends putting on a hydrating serum, noting that this step is especially beneficial for mature skin that has lost more hyaluronic acid with age.

For oily skin

If you have oily skin, your skin is producing extra oil to compensate for its lack of moisture — so going in with a hydrating formula is crucial to minimize the amount of oil produced, according to Sharkey. She recommends using a facial oil on your skin beforehand: “When the powder goes over it, it’s gliding like butter and absorbing a little bit on the surface of the skin,” she says. “So it’s looking more like skin and very natural looking, as opposed to going on top of dry skin, adding more drying powders.”

For dry skin

For dry skin or skin with dry areas, you want to moisturize and exfoliate — the aim is to get the skin, regardless of type, as balanced as possible. “For dry skin like mine, I like to go the extra mile and hydrate with serums and moisturizes and perhaps even a dewy primer before I apply powder foundation just because I know my skin gets dry very easily and if I’m using any more powder than a light dusting requires, I’m going to start feeling my skin getting tight,” says Rodriguez.

Garcia suggests avoiding swiping powder foundation onto your skin, which may pick up the problem areas that you’re trying to cover up. Instead, she says, “If you have any buildup of dead skin or if you just have a lot of texture, big pores, you’re going to want to nicely dab that powdered foundation into your skin.”

Use a brush, sponge or puff

If you’re aiming for lighter, softer coverage, you should go in with a fluffy brush, according to Garcia and Sharkey. Sponges are an option as well, though Siard thinks that they lack evenness and control in the application. “[A brush] also helps with product waste because the foundation that I pick up gets applied to my face and won’t stay on the brush,” she says.

For the most coverage possible, a brush that’s dense and flat is ideal, Sharkey says, adding that a stippling method is the best bet to get the most concentration of product. “All the product sits at the top of it, it doesn’t really go in it like a fluffy brush would, so you’re getting every single ounce of product directly onto the skin,” she says.

Lastly but certainly not least, powder puffs are also a route for more precise coverage. Rodriguez uses a triangle puff to set and highlight the under-eye, in particular, with powder foundation.

For loose powder foundation, Sharkey recommends placing a dime-sized amount on the puff, folding it in half and rubbing it together so the powder settles into the bottom of the puff. If you tap it against the back of your hand, the powder will come to the top and be ready to press onto the skin. The same can be done with pressed powder, though it takes a bit more effort to work into the puff.

“You know how annoying it can get having a powder, your brush, all this stuff in your purse, and then you have no room to put your wallet and everything,” she says. “So just having a teeny, little triangle puff saves so much time and room.”

Best powder foundations

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Matte Velvet Undetectable Longwear Blurring Powder Foundation Make Up For Ever Sweat-proof and water-resistant, both Sharkey and Siard recommend Make Up For Ever’s powder foundation, which became an Internet favorite. Though the brand discontinued the first iteration of its popular formula, they released the updated “HD Skin” version this spring to largely favorable reviews, with many praising the foundation’s coverage. It comes in 32 shades, ranging from fair to deep with yellow, neutral and red undertones. “They have a great shade range, and it wears wonderfully,” Siard says. “It’s also very pigmented which allows for a thin layer of product." $43 at Make Up For Ever $43 at Sephora

Beauty Creations Flawless Stay Powder Foundation Beauty Creations “It has great coverage as well as a great price point,” Siard says of Beauty Creations’ powder foundation. At a fraction of the cost of most other brands, there are 18 shades in three undertones to choose from. It has medium to full buildable coverage, controls shine, has a velvet finish and is oil-free — which is ideal for those working with combination or oily skin. If you want to test it out before you commit, the brand also stands out with its offer to mix and match four powder foundation samples to color match your skin tone — at no cost, aside from shipping. $10 at Beauty Creations

Maybelline SuperStay Matte 24hr Makeup Powder Foundation Maybelline Garcia and Rodriguez both rave about the Maybelline SuperStay powder foundation. Rodriguez was particularly impressed with its smoothness after applying it heavily using several methods, as well as its shade range. “I've been using the very light 110 shade to really amp up the brightness in my under-eyes, especially when I'm not getting a lot of sleep,” Rodriguez says. “I use it sparingly and press it in with my powder puff while looking up and I swear my fingers just glide right off of my skin after I set it from how silky smooth it is. $13 at Target $15 $11 at Amazon $15 at Ulta

Tarte Amazonian Clay Gem Powder Foundation Tarte Sharkey recommends Tarte’s powder, which she says is great for sensitive and acneic skin types. “This powder is so smoothing,” she says. “Even though it’s loose… I have gotten complete, full coverage of my acne.” She also notes that it’s talc-free, which isn’t likely to affect your skin but may still be beneficial. “The only people who will probably be affected by [talc] is people who have very sensitive skin, maybe even irritated, acne-prone skin as well," she adds. "Talc-free products are just more gentle on the skin." $39 (including brush) at QVC $40 at Tarte

The Good Mineral Loves-You-Back 3-in-1 Mineral Powder Foundation Amazon This mineral powder has buildable coverage and a blurring effect. Plus, the clean formula is made without fillers, preservatives, fragrances, oils or synthetic dyes, and is safe for acne-prone skin. $39 at Amazon

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Sephora This transformative cream-to-powder formula allows you to seamlessly blend the balm in, and once it sets, it gives a shine-free powder finish. In addition to a translucent version that anyone can set their look with, it comes in 10 tinted shades for light, naturally enhanced coverage. $36 at Sephora