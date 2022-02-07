If you’re in need of a Mother’s Day present that’s sure to impress, there’s nothing like treating your mom to a luxurious bottle of perfume. But how do you find the perfect perfume among the many tempting and lovely options?

From floral to spicy to light and fresh, we researched the bestselling perfumes for women so you don’t have to. With picks from Chanel, Yves Saint Laurent and Byredo, you’re sure to find your perfect scent below.

With a 4.6-star rating and over 800 reviews, Maison Margiela’s Replica Jazz Club has earthy, wooden notes reminiscent of an old Brooklyn jazz club.

With hints of rum, pink pepper and tobacco, it’s a sensual option that’s great for date night — even though it’s touted as a male fragrance, Sephora has included it in its women’s section for a reason. As one reviewer writes, “If you are a woman who loves more ‘spicy’ and ‘exotic’ scents, you need this in your life!”

Gucci Bloom is a classic floral fragrance that you’ll opt for again and again. It features notes of rangoon creeper, jasmine bud and tuberose for a scent meant to embody the Gucci woman.

Think of it as a light, soft, timeless option. One reviewer even notes, “Gucci has finally placed class and sophistication in a bottle.”

Philosophy’s Amazing Grace is a classic floral scent that will never go out of style. It features notes of bergamot, muguet blossoms and musk for a perfume that feels ultra light.

As its name suggests, you’re going to love this perfume by Dior (FYI: J’adore means “I love” in French). With nearly 1,000 5-star reviews at Sephora, J’adore is floral and fresh, housed in a bottle to match. Featuring notes of ylang ylang, Damascus rose and jasmine, you’ll never want to swap from this luxurious fragrance.

A timeless classic, Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum is a sexy, modern option for the woman who loves to stand out from the crowd.

Featuring hints of orange, patchouli and Turkish rose, this scent’s selling point isn’t just its refreshing take on floral, but more so how long it lasts. “If your goal is to smell and seem like a young, fashionable Parisian, then this is for you,” writes one reviewer. “It smells amazing and lasts all day. Definitely gives me a confidence boost.”

One reviewer of Byredo’s Gypsy Water says they “didn’t know tranquility” until using this fragrance. The eau de parfum is described as woody and aromatic, as an ode to Romani culture reminiscent of gypsy nights, through notes of bergamot, lemon, pepper, juniper berries and amber.

With a combination of lavender and musk, Yves Saint Laurent’s Libre Eau de Parfum is a truly intoxicating mixture, and it’s already amassed a 4.5-star rating with over 3,000 reviewers singing its praises.

Calling it “different, but in a good way,” reviewers describe the scent as musky yet floral — one that “smells better the longer you wear it.” Perfect for an all-day affair.

Multiple reviewers describe Tom Ford’s Soleil Neige as “heavenly,” so it’s pretty clear why this is worth your buy. This eau de parfum features notes of jasmine, bergamot and benzoin for a scent that’s both fresh and warm — meant to evoke a winter getaway at dusk.

A unique combination of fruity and floral, Chanel’s Chance Eau Tendre Eau de Toilette has notes of jasmine and citrus to create a light scent that works just as well during a flirty date night at home as it does during a busy day running errands.

“I spent so long trying to find the perfect smell for me. Everything was too sweet, too strong or too terrible,” says one reviewer. “This perfume is gentle, soft, yet feminine and amazing!”

Valentino’s Donna Born in Roma is a woody yet fruity perfume inspired by Roman street culture. It features notes of blackcurrant accord, three qualities of jasmine, vanilla bourbon and guaiac wood essence for an edgy scent that reviewers are obsessed with.

Both sweet and spicy, Lancôme’s La Vie Est Belle is a grounding fragrance with hints of vanilla.

Translating to “life is beautiful,” La Vie Est Belle aims to re-create the carefree spirit of a typical Parisian — so if you want to imagine transporting yourself to a fabulous getaway without leaving home, this is the perfume for you. One reviewer writes, “It’s feminine, sweet and sophisticated, but so sexy and heavenly at the same time. Plus, this lasts forever (especially on clothing)!”

If citrus scents are more your jam, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue Eau de Toilette is a fresh take on traditional that’ll give you the energy you need to get through your day.

Reminiscent of a lazy Mediterranean vacation, it might just inspire your next trip with its fruity scents. “This is a light and elegant fragrance that is great for daily use,” writes one reviewer. “It is so casual, and the smell changes slightly throughout the day — to the best degree. I would highly recommend this to anyone who is not quite sure as to which fragrance to get.”

If you’re looking to smell sweet like a warm, sunny day, Jo Malone’s Nectarine Blossom & Honey is for you. Inspired by a morning market in London’s Covent Garden, this cologne features fruity notes of nectarine, cassis, honey and peach that’s sure to brighten even your dreariest day.

Created by three women perfumers, Lancôme’s Idôle Eau de Parfum combines vanilla, rose and jasmine to create a sophisticated scent that still has modern touches. One reviewer writes that they would “recommend this to anyone who loves floral and/or vanilla scents.”

Chanel N°5 is one of those iconic fragrances that every woman should try at least once, especially as reviewers continue to share stories of buying the fragrance after seeing their elders wear it growing up. A first-of-its-kind perfume originally described by Gabrielle Chanel herself as a bouquet of abstract flowers, N°5 gained popularity because of its floral aldehydic fragrance, with notes of rose, jasmine, citrus and bourbon vanilla. Even better: This will look timeless on your vanity too.

If you’ve ever wondered what Donatella Versace herself sprays on in terms of fragrances, Versace’s Bright Crystal will put that question to rest.

With unique, fruity ingredients like yuzu and pomegranate mixed with florals such as peony, magnolia and lotus flower, this scent sounds like it would be fun and flirty — but this is Versace, after all, and nothing is ever ordinary. Instead, this fragrance adds on musk and amber to give depth while still letting the refreshing scent shine through. One reviewer writes, “This perfume is perfect if you don’t want to knock others down with your scent. It has such a light, pretty smell that is perfect for the office.”

Warm and spicy, sweet and sexy, Viktor&Rolf’s Flowerbomb is seriously addictive. With notes of jasmine, orange blossom and patchouli, this perfume is meant to be an explosion of floral scents; reviewers share that it’s unique compared to the other flowery scents you’re used to.

A bold yet powdery option, Chloé Eau de Parfum is inspired by roses, but that doesn’t mean it’s boring.

Instead, this vibrant scent explores cedarwood, magnolia and lily additions to make sure that there’s a hint of freshness to each spritz. With over 123,000 “loves” on the site, it’s a bestseller for a reason. As one reviewer put it, “It’s feminine, sexy, romantic, classy and even a bit adventurous all at the same time.”

The first word that comes to mind when we think of Yves Saint Laurent’s Black Opium is “seductive.” If you’re looking for a fragrance that smells like pure luxury, look no further. With notes of black coffee, white flowers and vanilla, this will be your go-to date-night scent for sure.

Not ready to commit to a perfume right now? Consider a fragrance subscription service like Scentbird instead. For only $17 per month, you can choose which fragrance you’d like to try (from brands like Acqua Di Parma and Versace) and you’ll receive an 8-milliliter bottle in a refillable case. Even better: You can cancel your subscription anytime without penalty — perfect for someone who wants to test out perfumes before buying a full bottle.