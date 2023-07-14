Fine lines, dryness and wrinkles are among the natural signs of aging. Though inevitable, there are a multitude of skin care ingredients and products that directly target these concerns. The one on everyone’s mind right now? Peptides. Peptides have become a go-to amongst skin care enthusiasts and experts as they provide moisture and elasticity to the skin. Plus, they’re gentler than other anti-aging ingredients such as retinol and are easy to incorporate into your everyday routine. What are peptides? Peptides are short chains of amino acids that are found naturally within our skin. These amino acids make up proteins (mainly elastin and collagen) that are vital to our skin, which hydrate and smooth the skin. Peptides work by penetrating the outer layer of the skin and sending “signals” to produce these proteins. “Collagen is a vital protein within the dermis of your skin,” explains Jena Irby founder of SkinFIT Aesthetics and licensed aesthetician. “It is essentially your skin’s primary support system — you cannot have collagen without peptides.” There are five types of peptides that function within the skin. Signal peptides stimulate the production of collagen and carrier peptides, which deliver skin-firming elements like magnesium and copper, are the most common. There are also enzyme-inhibtor, neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides and antimicrobial peptides. How do peptides help the skin? Peptides are essential to the body and skin and have many vital benefits. They improve the skin barrier (the outermost layer of the skin), aid in muscle growth and repair and provide anti-aging properties. “Peptides increase collagen production and improve elasticity,” explains board certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon Dr. Ariel Ostad. “They also treat fine lines and wrinkles, reduce signs of aging, prevent bacteria from clogging pores and support the skin’s barrier.” Multiple studies have shown that by age 30 the body produces 1% less collagen on average per year due to external factors (such as pollution and UV exposure). At age 40, collagen levels drop dramatically and lead to wrinkles, sagging and dry skin, so utilizing peptides will address many of these concerns over time. Peptides can also be incorporated into medication and other products to help with weight loss and muscle recovery. Consistently incorporating peptides within your skin care routine will deliver a handful of anti-aging and firming benefits. “You should be using peptide-infused skin care regularly in your routine,” recommends Ostad. “Peptides are recommended for all skin types, especially those who have dry skin and are noticing a loss of firmness.” Want to add peptides to your regimen? We consulted experts and dermatologists on the 16 best peptide skin care products. Best peptide skin care products