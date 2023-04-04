Like you change your wardrobe to fit the time of year, your skin care routine can also use a seasonal adjustment. When it’s time to shed your winter coat come spring time, the rich moisturizers that keep your skin hydrated in the colder months may start to feel heavy and greasy as the weather warms up, too. Instead, opt for a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to maintain your skin’s hydration without overbearing it with extra oils and emollients.

“Your skin is bound to produce more oils [in the spring and summer] and applying a moisturizer with oil can make your skin more prone to break outs as the pores are more likely to get clogged, so an oil-free/lighter moisturizer would work,” explains Dr. Purvisha Patel, board-certified dermatologist, founder/owner of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates and creator of Visha Skin Care.

The dermatologist particularly recommends oil-free formulas for oily and acne-prone skin. “They will feel much better than a heavier based formula and are less likely to contribute to break outs,” she says. Oil-free formulas can be for anyone, though, especially as a daytime moisturizer.

“Oil-free moisturizers are the best for your morning routine, they often create a matte palette for a more even application of makeup,” says Rachel Gallo, esthetician and chief operating officer of Silver Mirror Facial Bar.

When choosing an oil-free moisturizer, celebrity facialist Shani Darden recommends looking for noncomedogenic (meaning non-pore clogging) ingredients such as “peptides, squalane, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen and hydrosella,” which are “all ingredients that can help to deeply hydrate, plump up the skin and support a healthy barrier.”

See the experts’ picks for the 11 best oil-free moisturizers here:

Shani Darden Skin Care Hydration Peptide Cream Sephora "My oil-free, non-comedogenic Hydration Peptide Cream replenishes skin with moisture — without clogging pores," Darden shares. The formula is made specifically for normal to dry skin and features a "buttery blend of plumping peptides, moisture-drenching hydrosella and replenishing squalane," with the facialist adding that it "supports your natural skin barrier for instantly plump skin." While squalane is technically an oil, it is a lipid that is found naturally in the skin and therefore makes a compatible moisturizer for all skin types. As a skin care ingredient, it is often derived from sugar cane, like in Darden's formula. $58 at Sephora

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer Sephora Keep skin soft and hydrated with Summer Fridays' gel-cream moisturizer, which I found was especially great for my combination skin in the hot, humid New York City summer last year. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids nourish the skin's moisture barrier, while pineapple enzymes provide a gentle smoothing effect. $45 at Amazon $45 at Sephora

Osea Seabiotic Water Cream Ulta Seaweed and pre- and post-biotics make this a microbiome-friendly moisturizer. It contains a bit of squalane, which makes it a great option for dry skin types since "most dry and sensitive skin types may require a bit more support in the oil department as they naturally don't produce as much sebum (our skin's natural oil) as a combination or oily skin type may," Wood explains. $54 at Ulta $54 at Credo $54 at Bluemercury