oil-free-moisturizer-lead-osea.jpg
Osea Malibu

Like you change your wardrobe to fit the time of year, your skin care routine can also use a seasonal adjustment. When it’s time to shed your winter coat come spring time, the rich moisturizers that keep your skin hydrated in the colder months may start to feel heavy and greasy as the weather warms up, too. Instead, opt for a lightweight, oil-free moisturizer to maintain your skin’s hydration without overbearing it with extra oils and emollients.

“Your skin is bound to produce more oils [in the spring and summer] and applying a moisturizer with oil can make your skin more prone to break outs as the pores are more likely to get clogged, so an oil-free/lighter moisturizer would work,” explains Dr. Purvisha Patel, board-certified dermatologist, founder/owner of Advanced Dermatology and Skin Cancer Associates and creator of Visha Skin Care.

The dermatologist particularly recommends oil-free formulas for oily and acne-prone skin. “They will feel much better than a heavier based formula and are less likely to contribute to break outs,” she says. Oil-free formulas can be for anyone, though, especially as a daytime moisturizer.

“Oil-free moisturizers are the best for your morning routine, they often create a matte palette for a more even application of makeup,” says Rachel Gallo, esthetician and chief operating officer of Silver Mirror Facial Bar.

When choosing an oil-free moisturizer, celebrity facialist Shani Darden recommends looking for noncomedogenic (meaning non-pore clogging) ingredients such as “peptides, squalane, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen and hydrosella,” which are “all ingredients that can help to deeply hydrate, plump up the skin and support a healthy barrier.”

See the experts’ picks for the 11 best oil-free moisturizers here:

Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion
dr dennis gross hyaluronic marine oil free moisturizer.jpeg
Sephora

Gallo says this gel-cream from Dr. Dennis Gross is the number-one oil-free moisturizer at Silver Mirror. It's "perfect for all skin tones and textures" and "plumps the skin with hydration without leaving a shine," the esthetician says.

$65 at Amazon $65 at Sephora
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel
Target

Patel recommends this drugstore option that features hyaluronic acid and can double as makeup primer thanks to the fast-absorbing gel formula.

$27 $17 at Amazon $25 at Target $30 at Ulta
Indie Lee Active Oil-Free Moisturizer
indie lee active oil free moisturizer.jpeg
Amazon

Hayley Wood, licensed esthetician for The New Knew, says Indie Lee's oil-free moisturizer is a great option for "for an oily skin type that is looking for graceful aging support." It features vitamin C-rich natural ingredients like mandarin and daisy, plus antioxidants from pomegranate and milk thistle.

$50 $43 at Nordstrom $50 $44 at Amazon
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream Hydrating Moisturizer
peter thomas roth water drench moisturizer.jpeg
Sephora

This top-rated oil-free moisturizer packs in 30% hyaluronic acid for weightless moisturization. Reviewers in cold, dry climates have specifically shared that the ultra-lightweight formula keeps their skin hydrated.

$54 at Sephora $54 at Amazon $23 at Ulta
Farmacy Daily Greens Oil-Free Gel Moisturizer
farmacy daily greens oil free moisturizer.jpeg
Sephora

Wood also recommends Farmacy's Daily Greens moisturizer for those who need some help with oil control and minimizing pores. Hyaluronic acid boosts hydration, niacinamide assits with oil control and moringa and papaya help brighten and purify the complexion.

$42 at Amazon $42 at Sephora
Shani Darden Skin Care Hydration Peptide Cream
shani-darden-hydration-peptide-cream.jpg
Sephora

"My oil-free, non-comedogenic Hydration Peptide Cream replenishes skin with moisture — without clogging pores," Darden shares. The formula is made specifically for normal to dry skin and features a "buttery blend of plumping peptides, moisture-drenching hydrosella and replenishing squalane," with the facialist adding that it "supports your natural skin barrier for instantly plump skin."

While squalane is technically an oil, it is a lipid that is found naturally in the skin and therefore makes a compatible moisturizer for all skin types. As a skin care ingredient, it is often derived from sugar cane, like in Darden's formula.

$58 at Sephora
E.l.f Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Face Cream
elf-cosmetics-holy-hydration-face-cream
Target

An affordable daily moisturizer that Patel recommends, Holy Hydration! delivers hyaluronic acid, peptides and glycerin to dry skin.

$13 at Amazon $13 at Target $13 at Ulta
Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer
summer fridays cloud dew moisturizer.jpeg
Sephora

Keep skin soft and hydrated with Summer Fridays' gel-cream moisturizer, which I found was especially great for my combination skin in the hot, humid New York City summer last year. Hyaluronic acid, ceramides and amino acids nourish the skin's moisture barrier, while pineapple enzymes provide a gentle smoothing effect.

$45 at Amazon $45 at Sephora
Osea Seabiotic Water Cream
osea-seabiotic-water-cream.jpg
Ulta

Seaweed and pre- and post-biotics make this a microbiome-friendly moisturizer. It contains a bit of squalane, which makes it a great option for dry skin types since "most dry and sensitive skin types may require a bit more support in the oil department as they naturally don't produce as much sebum (our skin's natural oil) as a combination or oily skin type may," Wood explains.

$54 at Ulta $54 at Credo $54 at Bluemercury
Shani Darden Skin Care Weightless Oil-Free Moisturizer
shani darden weightless oil free moisturizer.jpeg
Sephora

Another oil-free option from Darden's line, the facialist recommends this noncomedogenic moisturizer. "Hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen and red algae help to attract and retain lost hydration while nourishing the skin for a shine-free glow," Darden shares.

$48 at Sephora
Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel
clinique dramatically different moisturizing gel.jpeg
Ulta

This dermatologist-developed gel has thousands of five-star reviews. Great for combination and oily skin, the reliable formula is made with glycerin, hyaluronic acid and natural extracts to maintain the skin's moisture levels.

$33 $28 at Nordstrom $33 at Sephora $33 at Ulta