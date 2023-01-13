While often overlooked, nail condition and appearance is a significant indicator of one’s overall health. From dry, cold climates to frequent gel or acrylic manicures, there are a myriad of factors that can damage the nails and cuticles.

“If you get your nails done frequently, I’d suggest proper nail polish removal, taking nail supplements and using cuticle oil [to] prevent brittle nails,” advises Los Angeles-based celebrity and editorial manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who has worked with the likes of Hailey Bieber, Jessica Alba and Sydney Sweeney.

Brittle or cracked nails can be quite the headache, but using conditioning products can add an increased layer of protection to the nail bed through vitamin-rich minerals, natural ingredients and nourishing formulas that improve overall health and appearance.

What causes brittle nails?

Though it may be difficult to pinpoint the root cause of brittle or dry nails, experts say it is usually due to vitamin deficiency, lack of hydration or over-manicuring. “The most common [cause] is a lack of proper hydration, especially in the wintertime,” explains Jin Soon Choi, celebrity nail artist and founder of JinSoon nail spas in New York City. “Nails also grow brittle from constantly wearing acrylics or gel. Even natural causes like age can factor into the health of your nails.”

As with skin care, a nail care routine can help repair and maintain healthy nails. “If someone has brittle nails or breakfable nails, it can be cured within two to four weeks, by using nail strengthening products, taking vitamins and minerals as well as monitoring your lifestyle,” says Amy Ling, CEO and founder of nail brand and spa Sundays.

From innovative polishes to tried-and-true natural products, nail experts provide the best products for improving nail strength, appearance and overall health.

Nail strengthening polish

JinSoon HyperRepair JinSoon “As a nail artist, I believe nail care is as important as skin care,” Choi explains. “I formulated [HyperRepair] with skin ingredients like glycolic, lactic and malic acid and essential nail vitamins C, E and B5.” Brittle nails will see a difference in strength after two applications of the nourishing base coat, according to the manicurist. $22 at JinSoon

Quimica Alemana Nail Hardener Amazon “My favorite nail hardener is Quimica Alemana,” New-York based manicurist Mo Qin — who touts celebrities like Ashley Graham, Emily Ratajkowski and Beyoncé as clients — shares. “I use it on my own fingernails and it makes my nails strong within a week.”

The cost-effective option is a favorite amongst industry manicurists and at-home users alike due to its impressive ingredient list of strengthening ingredients like vitamin E, arginine, keratin and tea tree oil. $12 $10 at Amazon $12 at Walmart

Sundays B.03 Nail Strengthening Base Coat Sundays Lin swears by the B.03 strengthening base coat. Its impressive ingredients feature vitamins A, C and E to help nourish and restore the cuticles, while the inclusion of soybean oil replenishes natural moisture. $20 at Sundays

Editor Favorite OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon Nail care is one of senior lifestyle editor Rachel Lubitz’s New Year’s resolutions, and she’s been loving this treatment from OPI. It delivers calcium and protein to the nail bed for strength and conditioning. The polish can be used alone or as a base coat, and it also comes in several tinted shades. $16 at Amazon

Nail strengthening creams and treatments

Barielle Nail Strengthener Cream Amazon Those looking for a more traditional, moisturizer-like product should check out Barielle’s Nail Strengthener Cream. The lightweight product contains both keratin and biotin which are proven to improve nail growth, appearance and overall health. “Biotin is a B-complex vitamin,” Qin explains. “It promotes healthy cell growth and aids in the metabolism of protein-building amino acids that are essential for nail growth.” $15 at Amazon

JinSoon Argan + Rose Moisturizing Hand Cream JinSoon “The Argan + Rose Moisturizing Hand Cream is good for on-the-go hydration, especially in winter months when the hands are dry and dehydrated,” Choi shares. “It has all natural and organic ingredients, humectants, emollients and occlusives to keep the hands and nails hydrated.” $45 at JinSoon

Editor Favorite Hard as Hoof Nail Strengthener Cream Amazon Lubitz has been using this lotion to prevent her nails from tearing or cracking, and says she saw a difference within three days of use. It helps weak nails become stronger, and promotes growth for already healthy nails, with nourishing oils, vitamins, beeswax, glycerin and silk protein. $8 at Walmart

OPI ProSpa Nail and Cuticle Oil Amazon With over 11,000 5-star ratings, OPI’s Nail and Cuticle Oil is a cost-friendly option that conditions the cuticles thanks to ingredients like grape, sesame and sunflower oils. $11 at Amazon

Sundays Cs.02 Hydrating Cuticle Serum Sundays In addition to a well-balanced diet rich in biotin and omega-3s, Lin also recommends the Cs.02 Hydrating Cuticle Serum. Featuring a blend of vitamins and natural oils, the serum can be used daily or when needed to deliver moisture and hydration. “When the weather gets cold, make sure to apply cuticle serums to hydrate your nails,” Lin says. $18 at Sundays

Natural nail strengtheners

Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil Amazon Castor oil is an age-old natural treatment for the skin, hair and nails. The oil is masterful in moisturizing the cuticles and contains undecylenic acid which helps to treat brittle or unhealthy nails. This top-rated set comes with a dropper for easy application. $15 $10 at Amazon