Head to any drugstore during summer and you’re likely to find several shelves dedicated to sunscreen. There’s sun protection for your face, for your body and for your kids; there’s tinted sunscreen and makeup with SPF; there are sprays, creams and oils. The options are practically endless with countless distinctions among them, but perhaps the most prominent decision-making factor is mineral versus chemical sunscreen. Sun protection is crucial year-round, whether you’re beach bound or sitting at home by a window, and ultimately, “the best sunscreen is one you will use again and again,” says board-certified dermatologist Henry Lim, M.D., and program director of dermatology research for the C.S. Livinggood fellowship program at Henry Ford Health System in Detroit. “As long as your sunscreen is broad spectrum, water-resistant and has an SPF of 30 or higher, it can effectively protect you from the sun.” That said, mineral sunscreen is rapidly gaining popularity, with devotees opting against chemical UV blockers for a variety of reasons. We spoke with experts who explained the difference between the two and shared their recommendations for the best mineral sunscreens you can buy. What is mineral sunscreen, and how is it different from chemical sunscreen? All sunscreens contain filters to protect your skin from the sun. The difference between mineral (also known as physical) and chemical sunscreen is in the type of filter and what exactly it does. Chemical sunscreens can use a wide range of active filtering ingredients — some of the most common being oxybenzone, octisalate, octocrylene and avobenzone — that absorb UV rays. Mineral sunscreens, meanwhile, rely on either zinc oxide or titanium dioxide (or both) as physical blockers that reflect UV rays from your skin. As Carmen Castilla, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and clinical instructor at Mount Sinai in New York notes, the absorption process of chemical sunscreens “causes them to degrade over time,” while the reflecting process of mineral sunscreens means “there is no chemical reaction that breaks them down with UV rays.” When used properly, both types can get the job done. Many people choose mineral sunscreen over chemical sunscreens, not necessarily because of their sun protection abilities but because of the potential health effects of chemical ingredients. A 2020 study by the US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research found that seven chemicals frequently found in sunscreens — avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, ecamsule, homosalate, octisalate and octinoxate — can be absorbed into the bloodstream with a single use. The FDA had already asked sunscreen manufacturers to conduct more safety testing of these ingredients, but the agency and experts have stressed that the 2020 study results don’t mean sunscreens containing those chemicals are unsafe. The FDA does classify zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as “safe and effective” for sunscreen use. There is, however, a clear link between sun exposure and skin cancer, so it’s crucial to keep using that SPF. There have also been studies and reports on the impact of chemical sunscreen ingredients on the planet, particularly on coral reefs. For example, some studies have found that small concentrations of oxybenzone and octinoxate can lead to coral damage and bleaching in a lab, but as Julie Anderson, global director of brand and public relations at the Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), points out, more research is necessary to understand the potential effects on reefs in the wild. “Extremely high concentrations of sunscreen chemicals are harmful to the larvae of one species of coral, but that doesn’t mean that sunscreen washing off your skin when you go swimming is the reason for global coral bleaching,” she says, adding that the biggest and most urgent threat to coral reefs is climate change. Are mineral sunscreens good for your skin? “Some individuals with sensitive or reactive skin may find mineral sunscreens less irritating compared to chemical sunscreens,” says Akis Ntonos, dermatology nurse practitioner, injectable specialist and co-founder of Aion Aesthetics in New York. “Mineral sunscreens tend to be less likely to cause allergic reactions or skin irritation, although this can vary from person to person.” So, it’s a good idea to stick with mineral sunscreens — especially those labeled “non-comedogenic,” “oil-free” or “won’t clog pores,” per Lim — if you struggle with skin conditions like dermatitis, eczema, acne or hyperpigmentation, the latter of which is particularly common in people with darker skin, who also need sun protection. “There’s a misconception that browner or darker skin tones don’t need to use sunscreen because ‘we have melanin’ or ‘we don’t burn from sun exposure,’” says Taylor Bagby, registered nurse and aesthetic nurse specialist at SkinSpirit. “But Black skin can still burn and is also at a high risk for hyperpigmentation, which is exacerbated by sun exposure! And while it is true that melanin provides darker skin with some safety from skin cancer, you are still susceptible to damage. A low risk is still a risk.” A white cast, which is particularly annoying for people with dark skin, is a drawback of some mineral sunscreens, however, there are increasingly more options on the market that blend in invisibly, as well as tinted formulas that may have added benefits. “For people with darker skin tones, tinted sunscreens can be considered, as they can minimize the pigmentation induced by sunlight,” Lim says. How do you use mineral sunscreen? Just as you do with chemical sunscreen, experts recommend you apply your mineral sunscreen 15 to 30 minutes before going out in the sun — and don’t forget to reapply. “Regardless of the sunscreen you select to meet your specific needs, one key aspect should never be overlooked: consistency in reapplication,” Ntonos says. “Applying sunscreen once is not enough to ensure your skin remains shielded throughout the day. Regularly reapply, especially after swimming, sweating or spending extended periods under the sun.” Lim recommends lotions, creams, gels and ointments over other sunscreen forms because they’re easiest to apply “generously and evenly,” but if you prefer to use a spray, he suggests spraying the sunscreen on your hands and rubbing it onto your skin. And remember, “Sunscreen is only one part of effective sun protection,” he says. “In addition to wearing sunscreen on skin not covered by clothing, seek shade when the sun’s rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and wear sun-protective clothing, such as lightweight and long-sleeve shirts, pants, a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses with UV protection.” Ahead, discover the best mineral sunscreens for your face and body. Best mineral sunscreen for your body Best mineral sunscreens for your face