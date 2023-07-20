There are few skin care products that yield instant results, but microcurrent is an expert-vetted, FDA-approved technology that delivers visible contouring and toning after just one treatment. From its roots in the medical field, microcurrent has flourished into a popular aesthetic treatment targeted at firming and lifting the skin, along with reducing wrinkles and de-puffing the face. And you don’t have to go to facialist to get the treatment — there are a number of at-home microcurrent devices, so you can sculpt your face while watching your favorite show or during your nighttime skin care routine. How do microcurrent devices work? One of the biggest benefits of microcurrent therapy is that it’s a no-downtime, non-invasive treatment. So instead of using needles and injectables, microcurrent devices use low-level electrical currents that stimulate the facial muscles and tighten the skin. More than that, microcurrent increases the body’s production of adenosine triphosphate (ATP) energy. This “accelerates cell repair and promotes healthier cell production, which in turn improves circulation, helps lymphatic drainage, lifts jowls and eyebrows and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” shares celebrity facialist Joanna Czech, adding that “microcurrent is a standard” in her studio’s facials. The technology was first applied to the face when doctors found that the electrical currents could help with muscle rehabilitation for patients with Bell’s palsy or facial paralysis. As it showed promising cosmetic benefits and advancements made electric muscle stimulation devices available outside of doctors’ offices or day spas, microcurrent became a popular and accessible beauty tool. Now, with face-sculpting transformations going viral on TikTok, curiosity about the technology has been piqued. And the results are no gimmick — Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta skin care, affirms that microcurrent is a trusted treatment “used to improve skin contour, tone, fine facial lines and superficial wrinkling, and to produce softer textured skin.” Who should try microcurrent treatments? Pooja Johari, founder of 7e Wellness, recommends microcurrent for those at any stage of the aging process, “whether your goal is prevention, age management or more aggressive correction.” Indeed, Ciraldo says, “You can use it before you have much loss of elasticity and tone,” so it’s good for people in their 20s and early 30s “to prevent loss of skin firmness and keep up a tighter facial contour.” According to the dermatologist, microcurrent is best for people in their 30s through 50s, noting that those “who see some loss of skin firmness but don’t have advanced wrinkling” will probably find successful results. Moreover, because microcurrent is a non-injurious, no-downtime treatment, Johari notes that “it’s great for people who can’t use more aggressive modalities like microneedling, peels, lasers.” or those who want an alternative to injectables. Although, Ciraldo adds, it can also be an at-home treatment as an add-on to other more aggressive treatments, like fillers and Botox. Just be sure to wait two weeks post-injections before using your microcurrent device to avoid the chance of the Botox or fillers moving in the skin. How to use microcurrent devices First, when choosing a device, FaceGym founder Inge Theron recommends finding one “that lets you play around with the microcurrent levels.” That way you can ease into it and build up the intensity to what feels comfortable to you. “Whilst I love to amp mine up to the max, others may prefer a gentler approach,” she says. In addition to the device itself, having a conductive serum or gel is necessary for any microcurrent treatment. Not only does it keep you from getting zapped, but it this helps the device glide on the skin and the current reach the muscles below. You’ll also want to do the treatment on clean skin. “You will first cleanse your skin with your cleanser, use the microcurrent and then apply your at-home skin care products after you’ve used the device,” Ciraldo explains. Of course, she adds, “Always follow the directions given by the manufacturer of the device.” Most importantly, all the experts we spoke to expressed that consistency is key if you want to maintain a contoured, lifted visage. “Microcurrent is gentle and cumulative,” Johari says. “Consistent, gentle treatments over time will yield better results than overly intense, sporadic treatments.” Czech recommends microcurrent five times a week, as part of a nighttime routine. And considering that most devices can complete a full treatment in under 10 minutes, it’s a quick and easy addition to a skin care regimen. The best microcurrent devices