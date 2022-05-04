Figuring out the right combination of skin care products can be stressful. And seeing as stress can be bad for the skin, it’s a vicious cycle. Fortunately, many top brands make men’s skin care sets that include multiple products to address a range of needs, from treating dry, irritated skin to calming breakouts.

“Kits offer a great opportunity to try out products before splurging on full-sized counterparts,” says Dr. Ryan Turner, a dermatologist in New York City. “They are great for men looking to start a skin care regimen or looking to shift their regimen to focus on specific concerns.”

Whether you’re looking for a place to start or hoping to address particular needs, like acne or anti-aging, we asked experts for their top picks of men’s skin care kits.

Harry’s Full Skin Care Suite Harry's

Harry’s is known for affordable shaving needs, but its skin care line is also top-notch (we tested it). This bundle includes a full range of products, from an exfoliating face wash and moisturizers for daytime and evening to blemish treatment and brightening eye cream.

$30 at Nordstrom

Malin+Goetz Healthy Skin Starter Set Nordstrom

Malin+Goetz products are specifically formulated for sensitive skin. This starter kit with trial-sized products includes simple staples like face wash and a lip moisturizer.

$58 at Nordstrom

Kiehl's The Ultimate Kiehl's Kit Nordstrom

“This kit from Kiehl’s has a little bit of everything to add hydration to every part of the face,” Turner says. “[The Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate] is meant specifically to help the appearance of wrinkles.” It also includes best-sellers like the Ultra Facial Cleanser and Avocado Eye Cream.

$150 at Amazon

Geologie Men's Everyday Skin Care Set Amazon

With key ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol and salicylic acid, Geologie uses proven formulas to make skin care simple. This kit includes a 90-day supply of products.

$35 at Amazon

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set Amazon

This set from industry favorite Jack Black is ideal for travel. It comes with everyday essentials, like cleanser and moisturizer, in airplane-ready sizes.

$34.95 $32.99 at Amazon

Bevel Men's Skin Care Set Amazon

Bevel targets the needs of melanated skin, with products formulated to reduce dark spots and irritation without oily residue. This three-piece kit includes a face wash, exfoliating toner and moisturizer.

$15.50 at Ulta

Clinique For Men Starter Kit Daily Intense Hydration Ulta

“For those who shave, this is a great and simple option,” Turner says. “There is shaving cream, a face wash and a moisturizer. You can’t get more straightforward than that.” The kit features trial sizes so you can test it out and take it on-the-go.

$48 at Nordstrom

Kiehl's Ultimate Shave Collection Nordstrom

Kiehl’s brings its trusted formulas to this full set of shaving needs, complete with Facial Fuel cleanser, brushless shave cream, after shave and moisturizer.

$100 at Amazon

Lumin Complete Skin Care Gift Set Lumin

“This set was created for those who are looking for it all,” says Lumin co-founder Darwish Gani. The six products help keep your skin care routine minimal, while covering all of the bases. “Products in this set clarify, purify and hydrate the skin, fade acne scars and hyperpigmentation, and help stop premature skin aging.”

$60 $49.99 at Amazon

Lumin Age Management Collection Lumin

“This three-step routine made up of ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and pomegranate extract softens fine lines and wrinkles, helps repair sun-damaged skin and works to prevent breakouts,” Gani says.

$39.50 at Ulta

Dermalogica Discover Healthy Skin Kit Dermalogica

“If you’re looking for a kit to test some different products, this is a good option,” Turner says. “Along with the basics like a foaming gel cleanser and a medium-weight moisturizer, it also includes a deep-cleansing oil and a brightening polisher that can help take your skin to the next level.”

$28 $16.80 at Amazon

Mario Badescu Cleanse & Hydrate Five-Piece Collection Amazon

Mario Badescu has been formulating simple and gentle skin care for three generations. With this set, you can try out facial spray and eye cream along with staples like cleanser and moisturizer.

$15 at Amazon

Mario Badescu Acne Starter Regimen Kit Amazon

For acne-prone skin, this kit from Mario Badescu is a great value, with a salicylic acid-based cleanser, oil-free astringent, a mask to help calm existing breakouts and more.

$46 $40 at Every Man Jack

Every Man Jack Skin Revive Dry Skin Defense Set Every Man Jack

Made to hydrate dry skin, this four-piece set includes a face wash, exfoliating scrub, eye cream and face lotion with the products labeled by step to guide your routine.

$29.99 at Amazon

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Dermatological Acne Treatment System Amazon

A top pick among dermatologists, the French skin care brand is known for its acne-fighting products. This two-month supply includes salicylic acid cleanser, pore refining toner and benzoyl peroxide spot treatment.

$41.99 at Ulta

CeraVe Skin Barrier Restoring Kit for Acne Prone Skin Ulta

CeraVe is another top dermatologist-recommended brand specifically for acne. This set includes retinol serum and moisturizers for day and night to help restore acne-prone skin.