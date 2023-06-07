You’ve stocked up on the best concealer and watched all the contouring videos on your For You page. But even the best makeup skills are all for naught if you don’t have the right lighting. The key to getting it right every time, according to the experts, is a great vanity that helps you see every detail — and the best lighted makeup mirrors are adjustable, slim and sometimes even portable.
We spoke with content creators like Raeann Langas, an NYC transplant who’s often on the go, makeup artists like Ashleigh Ciucci, as well as beauty editors, dermatologists and brow experts to get their take on the best light-up mirrors on the market. A few things they recommend you look for: dimmable lights with temperature options, adjustable mounting so you don’t crane your neck and the option to magnify for things like brow-shaping or precise winged eyeliner application. Some of them even have built-in Bluetooth or places to hold your phone for optimal content creation.
Ahead, 14 at-home lighted vanity options — from price low to high — for the most natural makeup application every single day.
If you follow Christina Grasso, who’s better known as @thepouf, you already know she’s a creative genius, especially in the beauty space. She regularly works with luxury beauty brands like Hermes, We Love Coco, and Isamaya Beauty — and if you look at her stash close enough, you’ll see this mirror from Amazon amid her collection of Rouge Allure Velvet Lipsticks.
“In my beauty editor era, there was a period of time where nearly every mailer for every makeup launch contained a mirror, so I have many,” says Khalea Underwood, who now serves as the global editorial manager for MAC Cosmetics. “But ironically, my favorite is this $30 Amazon find gifted by my mom a few Christmases ago. The 5-times magnification mirror is my favorite one to use when I’m filling my brows in.”
Underscored beauty editor Sophie Shaw uses this LED mirror every day. It features three light settings and comes with a detachable magnifying mirror for up-close touch-ups. It’s also dual-powered, so you can keep it plugged in or take it on the go. “I’ve just been running it on battery power because I like to do my makeup in different rooms depending on the time of day,” she says. “Having it completely free standing is super convenient and allows me to get the best light possible.”
Influencer Raeann Langas recently moved to New York City from Los Angeles, which means she’s often refreshing her makeup in an Uber or on the subway. “I keep this in my bag and It’s great for touch ups on a night out!” Plus, it has three adjustable light settings.
“My favorite is this absolutely random mirror that I got in a mailer a few years ago,” says Allure digital deputy director Kara McGrath. “Especially for under-$50 price point, it has tons of features: The lights are dimmable and have three color temperature options, though I keep it on the neutral one pretty exclusively. It's shockingly sturdy design is basic but sleek and the perfect size to fit on my desk. The mirror is on a hinge that swivels 360 degrees so you can adjust the angle. The one downside is that it doesn't have any magnification — but as long as you're not dealing with a vision impairment, that's OK.”
“I love the Impressions Touch Pro LED Makeup Mirror with Bluetooth for your bathroom or vanity,” says Tara Adashev APRN at Neinstein Plastic Surgery. “The LED lights make sure you are able to contour and highlight your skin from every angle, all while using its bluetooth capabilities to play your favorite podcast or stream your work call all at the same time.”
“The Fancii Vera lighted vanity mirror has so many features that make my nighttime skin care routine and morning makeup time nice and easy,” says Dr. Margarita Lolis, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey. “One of the best features is how adjustable it is. The swivel allows me to easily tilt the mirror forward, back or rotate it horizontal or vertically. The LEDs on the mirror provide light very similar to natural light. However you dim it or adjust since it has three light settings. It also has a touchscreen which is a perk.”
“Simplehuman mirrors are a great option for applying makeup as they have multi levels of magnification and a natural light option which is essential for an accurate application,” says Adriana Martino, co-Founder of Skinney Medspa and licensed esthetician. This portable option offers 10-times magnification, plus a foldable stand and travel case.
“As a pro brow and makeup artist, I’m always on the go and it is a necessity to have the perfect light and mirror,” says celerity brow expert Kelley Baker. “That’s why I always carry my Riki Skinny that lights up and also has a magnifying mirror so I see every tiny stray hair that needs to be tweezed or perfected. They come in multiple sizes with a great price range that will work for anyone who’s looking for the best makeup lit mirror.”
Makeup artist Rachael Krutchkoff loves this mirror “because it's dimmable — but doesn't give that harsh LED light that most vanity mirrors do.” You can choose between frosted or clear bulbs, as well as a variety of frame colors.
“This mirror is really cool because when you look into it, it automatically lights up,” says eyebrow expert and brand founder Joey Healy. “You can run a finger along the rim of the mirror to make it brighter or dimmer. The fact that it is USB chargeable, cordless and sensors for you is really helpful, especially if you’re doing your brows. There are also three types of views and two types of magnifications. It’s a little on the expensive side, but it’s techy, fabulous and functional.”
If you’ve spent any time on makeup-Tok, you may have seen this @etoilecollective mirror floating around in the bathrooms of some creators. The popular mirror has the classic look with vanity bulbs and can be mounted on the wall or placed on its stand.
“It’s super slim, the size of a large iPad, and is wireless,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci on the merits of this Riki mirror. “It can either live on an easel or mount onto the wall, and it comes with a magnifying mirror magnetized attachment. It also has an attachment that will hold your phone to take photos,” making it a great alternative to the ring light.
Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes knows that good lighting is essential for both content creation as well as getting her makeup perfect for real-life events. This tall mirror from Riki, which is thin enough to keep your vanity from feeling cluttered, is her go-to LED makeup mirror.