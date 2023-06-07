best-lighted-makeup-mirrors-fancii-lead.jpg
Fancii

You’ve stocked up on the best concealer and watched all the contouring videos on your For You page. But even the best makeup skills are all for naught if you don’t have the right lighting. The key to getting it right every time, according to the experts, is a great vanity that helps you see every detail — and the best lighted makeup mirrors are adjustable, slim and sometimes even portable.

We spoke with content creators like Raeann Langas, an NYC transplant who’s often on the go, makeup artists like Ashleigh Ciucci, as well as beauty editors, dermatologists and brow experts to get their take on the best light-up mirrors on the market. A few things they recommend you look for: dimmable lights with temperature options, adjustable mounting so you don’t crane your neck and the option to magnify for things like brow-shaping or precise winged eyeliner application. Some of them even have built-in Bluetooth or places to hold your phone for optimal content creation.

Ahead, 14 at-home lighted vanity options — from price low to high — for the most natural makeup application every single day.

Huonul Vanity Mirror With Lights
huonul vanity mirror.jpeg
Amazon

If you follow Christina Grasso, who’s better known as @thepouf, you already know she’s a creative genius, especially in the beauty space. She regularly works with luxury beauty brands like Hermes, We Love Coco, and Isamaya Beauty — and if you look at her stash close enough, you’ll see this mirror from Amazon amid her collection of Rouge Allure Velvet Lipsticks.

$50 $25 at Amazon
Jerdon Tri-Fold Makeup Mirror With Lights
jerdon makeup mirror.jpeg
Amazon

“In my beauty editor era, there was a period of time where nearly every mailer for every makeup launch contained a mirror, so I have many,” says Khalea Underwood, who now serves as the global editorial manager for MAC Cosmetics. “But ironically, my favorite is this $30 Amazon find gifted by my mom a few Christmases ago. The 5-times magnification mirror is my favorite one to use when I’m filling my brows in.”

$40 $30 at Amazon
Fancii Portable LED Makeup Mirror
fancii portable LED makeup mirror .jpeg
Amazon

Underscored beauty editor Sophie Shaw uses this LED mirror every day. It features three light settings and comes with a detachable magnifying mirror for up-close touch-ups. It’s also dual-powered, so you can keep it plugged in or take it on the go. “I’ve just been running it on battery power because I like to do my makeup in different rooms depending on the time of day,” she says. “Having it completely free standing is super convenient and allows me to get the best light possible.”

$36 at Amazon $50 at Fancii
Vanity Planet Moda LED Compact Mirror
vanity-planet-moda-led-compact-mirror.jpg
Vanity Planet

Influencer Raeann Langas recently moved to New York City from Los Angeles, which means she’s often refreshing her makeup in an Uber or on the subway. “I keep this in my bag and It’s great for touch ups on a night out!” Plus, it has three adjustable light settings.

$45 at Amazon
Impressions Vanity Hollywood Tri-Tone Makeup Mirror
Impressions-Vanity-Hollywood-Tri-Tone-Makeup-Mirror.jpg
Amazon

“My favorite is this absolutely random mirror that I got in a mailer a few years ago,” says Allure digital deputy director Kara McGrath. “Especially for under-$50 price point, it has tons of features: The lights are dimmable and have three color temperature options, though I keep it on the neutral one pretty exclusively. It's shockingly sturdy design is basic but sleek and the perfect size to fit on my desk. The mirror is on a hinge that swivels 360 degrees so you can adjust the angle. The one downside is that it doesn't have any magnification — but as long as you're not dealing with a vision impairment, that's OK.”

$49 $39 at Impressions Vanity Company $49 at Amazon
Impressions Vanity Touch Pro Makeup Mirror With Bluetooth
impressions-vanity-touch-pro-bluetooth-mirror.jpeg
Amazon

“I love the Impressions Touch Pro LED Makeup Mirror with Bluetooth for your bathroom or vanity,” says Tara Adashev APRN at Neinstein Plastic Surgery. “The LED lights make sure you are able to contour and highlight your skin from every angle, all while using its bluetooth capabilities to play your favorite podcast or stream your work call all at the same time.”

$109 at Amazon $119 at Ulta $160 $80 at Impressions Vanity Company
Fancii Vera + Lara Lighted Vanity Mirror
fancii-vera-+-lara-lighted-makeup-mirror.jpg
Amazon

“The Fancii Vera lighted vanity mirror has so many features that make my nighttime skin care routine and morning makeup time nice and easy,” says Dr. Margarita Lolis, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey. “One of the best features is how adjustable it is. The swivel allows me to easily tilt the mirror forward, back or rotate it horizontal or vertically. The LEDs on the mirror provide light very similar to natural light. However you dim it or adjust since it has three light settings. It also has a touchscreen which is a perk.”

$119 at Amazon $141 $125 at Fancii
Simplehuman Mini 5-Inch Sensor Folding Makeup Mirror
simple human folding makeup mirror .jpeg
Amazon

“Simplehuman mirrors are a great option for applying makeup as they have multi levels of magnification and a natural light option which is essential for an accurate application,” says Adriana Martino, co-Founder of Skinney Medspa and licensed esthetician. This portable option offers 10-times magnification, plus a foldable stand and travel case.

$130 at Amazon $130 at The Container Store $130 at Simplehuman
Riki Loves Riki Skinny Mirror
riki loves riki skinny mirror.jpeg
Amazon

“As a pro brow and makeup artist, I’m always on the go and it is a necessity to have the perfect light and mirror,” says celerity brow expert Kelley Baker. “That’s why I always carry my Riki Skinny that lights up and also has a magnifying mirror so I see every tiny stray hair that needs to be tweezed or perfected. They come in multiple sizes with a great price range that will work for anyone who’s looking for the best makeup lit mirror.”

From $215 at Amazon $225 at Urban Outfitters $225 at Violet Grey
Impressions Vanity Hollywood Glow Xl 2.0 Vanity Mirror
Electronics Fashion Beauty Health & Fitness Home Reviews Deals Money Gifts Travel Outdoors Pets DISCLAIMER Content is created by CNN Underscored’s team of editors who work independently from the CNN newsroom. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more best lighted makeup mirrors By Lauren Caruso, CNN Underscored Draft - created 10:58 AM EDT, Tue May 30, 2023 CONTENT DISTRIBUTION SETTINGS NOTES best-lighted-makeup-mirrors-fancii.jpg Add Caption Fancii You’ve stocked up on the best concealer and watched all the contouring videos on your For You page. But even the best makeup skills are all for naught if you don’t have the right lighting. The key to getting it right every time, according to the experts, is a great vanity that helps you see every detail — and the best lighted makeup mirrors are adjustable, slim and sometimes even portable. We spoke with content creators like Raeann Langas, an NYC transplant who’s often on the go, makeup artists like Ashleigh Ciucci, as well as beauty editors, dermatologists and brow experts to get their take on the best light-up mirrors on the market. A few things they recommend you look for: dimmable lights with temperature options, adjustable mounting so you don’t crane your neck and the option to magnify for things like brow-shaping or precise winged eyeliner application. Some of them even have built-in Bluetooth or places to hold your phone for optimal content creation. Ahead, 14 at-home lighted vanity options — from price low to high — for the most natural makeup application every single day. PRODUCT CARD Huonul Vanity Mirror With Lights SUBTITLE huonul vanity mirror.jpeg Add Caption Amazon If you follow Christina Grasso, who’s better known as @thepouf, you already know she’s a creative genius, especially in the beauty space. She regularly works with luxury beauty brands like Hermes, We Love Coco, and Isamaya Beauty — and if you look at her stash close enough, you’ll see this mirror from Amazon amid her collection of Rouge Allure Velvet Lipsticks. $50 $25 at Amazon PRODUCT CARD Jerdon Tri-Fold Makeup Mirror With Lights SUBTITLE jerdon makeup mirror.jpeg Add Caption Amazon “In my beauty editor era, there was a period of time where nearly every mailer for every makeup launch contained a mirror, so I have many,” says Khalea Underwood, who now serves as the global editorial manager for MAC Cosmetics. “But ironically, my favorite is this $30 Amazon find gifted by my mom a few Christmases ago. The 5-times magnification mirror is my favorite one to use when I’m filling my brows in.” $40 $30 at Amazon PRODUCT CARD Fancii Portable LED Makeup Mirror SUBTITLE fancii portable LED makeup mirror .jpeg Add Caption Amazon Underscored beauty editor Sophie Shaw uses this LED mirror every day. It features three light settings and comes with a detachable magnifying mirror for up-close touch-ups. It’s also dual-powered, so you can keep it plugged in or take it on the go. “I’ve just been running it on battery power because I like to do my makeup in different rooms depending on the time of day,” she says. “Having it completely free standing is super convenient and allows me to get the best light possible.” $36 at Amazon $50 at Fancii PRODUCT CARD Vanity Planet Moda LED Compact Mirror SUBTITLE vanity-planet-moda-led-compact-mirror.jpg Add Caption Vanity Planet Influencer Raeann Langas recently moved to New York City from Los Angeles, which means she’s often refreshing her makeup in an Uber or on the subway. “I keep this in my bag and It’s great for touch ups on a night out!” Plus, it has three adjustable light settings. $45 at Amazon PRODUCT CARD Impressions Vanity Hollywood Tri-Tone Makeup Mirror SUBTITLE Impressions-Vanity-Hollywood-Tri-Tone-Makeup-Mirror.jpg Add Caption Amazon “My favorite is this absolutely random mirror that I got in a mailer a few years ago,” says Allure digital deputy director Kara McGrath. “Especially for under-$50 price point, it has tons of features: The lights are dimmable and have three color temperature options, though I keep it on the neutral one pretty exclusively. It's shockingly sturdy design is basic but sleek and the perfect size to fit on my desk. The mirror is on a hinge that swivels 360 degrees so you can adjust the angle. The one downside is that it doesn't have any magnification — but as long as you're not dealing with a vision impairment, that's OK. Any pro I've ever spoken to actually advises against magnifying mirrors for makeup application, because it's not a realistic depiction of how other people see your face.” $49 $39 at Impressions Vanity Company $49 at Amazon PRODUCT CARD Impressions Vanity Touch Pro Makeup Mirror With Bluetooth SUBTITLE impressions-vanity-touch-pro-bluetooth-mirror.jpeg Add Caption Amazon “I love the Impressions Touch Pro LED Makeup Mirror with Bluetooth for your bathroom or vanity,” says Tara Adashev APRN at Neinstein Plastic Surgery. “The LED lights make sure you are able to contour and highlight your skin from every angle, all while using its bluetooth capabilities to play your favorite podcast or stream your work call all at the same time.” $109 at Amazon $119 at Ulta $160 $80 at Impressions Vanity Company PRODUCT CARD Fancii Vera + Lara Lighted Vanity Mirror SUBTITLE fancii-vera-+-lara-lighted-makeup-mirror.jpg Add Caption Amazon DESCRIPTION $119 at Amazon $141 $125 at Fancii PRODUCT CARD Simplehuman Mini 5-Inch Sensor Folding Makeup Mirror SUBTITLE simple human folding makeup mirror .jpeg Add Caption Amazon “Simplehuman mirrors are a great option for applying makeup as they have multi levels of magnification and a natural light option which is essential for an accurate application,” says Adriana Martino, co-Founder of SKINNEY Medspa and licensed esthetician. This portable option offers 10-times magnification, plus a foldable stand and travel case. $130 at Amazon $130 at The Container Store $130 at Simplehuman PRODUCT CARD Riki Loves Riki Skinny Mirror SUBTITLE riki loves riki skinny mirror.jpeg Add Caption Amazon “As a pro brow and makeup artist, I’m always on the go and it is a necessity to have the perfect light and mirror,” says celerity brow expert Kelley Baker. “That’s why I always carry my Riki Skinny that lights up and also has a magnifying mirror so I see every tiny stray hair that needs to be tweezed or perfected. They come in multiple sizes with a great price range that will work for anyone who’s looking for the best makeup lit mirror.” From $215 at Amazon $225 at Urban Outfitters $225 at Violet Grey PRODUCT CARD Impressions Vanity Hollywood Glow Xl 2.0 Vanity Mirror SUBTITLE IMAGE NEW IMAGE Makeup artist Rachael Krutchkoff loves this mirror “because it's dimmable — but doesn't give that harsh LED light that most vanity mirrors do.” You can choose between frosted or clear bulbs, as well as a variety of frame colors. $269 at Walmart $519 $269 at Impressions Vanity Company PRODUCT CARD Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio SUBTITLE NEW IMAGE “This mirror is really cool because when you look into it, it automatically lights up,” says eyebrow expert and brand founder Joey Healy. “You can run a finger along the rim of the mirror to make it brighter or dimmer. The fact that it is USB chargeable, cordless and sensors for you is really helpful, especially if you’re doing your brows. There are also three types of views and two types of magnifications. It’s a little on the expensive side, but it’s techy, fabulous and functional.” $300 at Nordstrom $300 at Simplehuman PRODUCT CARD Étoile Collective Hollywood Slimline Vanity Mirror Tall SUBTITLE NEW IMAGE If you’ve spent any time on makeup-Tok, you may have seen this @etoilecollective mirror floating around in the bathrooms of some creators. The popular mirror has the classic look with vanity bulbs and can be mounted on the wall or placed on its stand. $400 $340 at Étoile Collective PRODUCT CARD Riki Loves Riki Pretty Mirror SUBTITLE NEW IMAGE “It’s super slim, the size of a large iPad, and is wireless,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci on the merits of this Riki mirror. “It can either live on an easel or mount onto the wall, and it comes with a magnifying mirror magnetized attachment. It also has an attachment that will hold your phone to take photos,” making it a great alternative to the ring light. $350 $280 at Riki Loves Riki $350 at Amazon $350 at Saks 5th Avenue PRODUCT CARD Riki Loves Riki Tall Mirror SUBTITLE NEW IMAGE DESCRIPTION $525 $420 at Riki Loves Riki $525 at Amazon $525 at Urban Outfitters DISCLAIMER Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication. OUTBRAIN WIDGET OUTBRAIN WIDGET Get the CNN Underscored newsletter in your inbox Receive product recommendations, reviews & deals several times a week. Enter your email address Sign up By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy Search CNN... Search US Crime + Justice Energy + Environment Extreme Weather Space + Science World Africa Americas Asia Australia China Europe India Middle East United Kingdom Politics The Biden Presidency Facts First US Elections Business Tech Media Calculators Videos Markets Pre-markets After-Hours Market Movers Fear & Greed World Markets Investing Markets Now Before the Bell Nightcap Opinion Political Op-Eds Social Commentary Health Life, But Better Fitness Food Sleep Mindfulness Relationships Entertainment Movies Television Celebrity Tech Innovate Gadget Foreseeable Future Mission: Ahead Upstarts Work Transformed Innovative Cities Style Arts Design Fashion Architecture Luxury Beauty Video Travel Destinations Food & Drink Stay News Videos Sports Pro Football College Football Basketball Baseball Soccer Olympics Hockey Videos Live TV Digital Studios CNN Films HLN TV Schedule TV Shows A-Z CNNVR Audio CNN Underscored Electronics Fashion Beauty Health & Fitness Home Reviews Deals Money Gifts Travel Outdoors Pets CNN Store Coupons Weather Climate Storm Tracker Wildfire Tracker Video More Photos Longform Investigations CNN Profiles CNN Leadership CNN Newsletters Work for CNN FOLLOW CNN UNDERSCORED Terms of Use Privacy Policy Ad Choices Accessibility & CC About Newsletters Transcripts © 2023 Cable News Network. A Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All Rights Reserved. CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network. PAGE: DRAFT BEST LIGHTED MAKEUP MIRRORS PUBLISH Image Settings GENERAL COMPONENT VARIATION SEARCH UPLOAD impressions-vanity-hollywood-glow-2.0-XL-mirror-with-lights.jpg impressions-vanity-hollywood-glow-2.0-XL-mirror-with-lights.jpg Available Reset Image Asset Slug Name Name of this image Filename impressions-vanity-hollywood-glow-2.0-XL-mirror-with-lights.jpg Filename of this image Source Source of this image Credit* Please fill out this field Text to credit image creator Caption Caption to describe image contents Title Title to describe image Alt Text Alternative text for screen readers Date Created Tags Descriptive tag for this image Notes Notes for image Rights and Restrictions Available License Schedule Embargo 12:00 AM Time Zone: Local Schedule Image Lock 12:00 AM Time Zone: Local Schedule Takedown 12:00 AM Time Zone: Local
Impressions Vanity Company

Makeup artist Rachael Krutchkoff loves this mirror “because it's dimmable — but doesn't give that harsh LED light that most vanity mirrors do.” You can choose between frosted or clear bulbs, as well as a variety of frame colors.

$269 at Walmart $519 $269 at Impressions Vanity Company
Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio
simplehuman-sensor-mirror-trio.jpg
Simplehuman

“This mirror is really cool because when you look into it, it automatically lights up,” says eyebrow expert and brand founder Joey Healy. “You can run a finger along the rim of the mirror to make it brighter or dimmer. The fact that it is USB chargeable, cordless and sensors for you is really helpful, especially if you’re doing your brows. There are also three types of views and two types of magnifications. It’s a little on the expensive side, but it’s techy, fabulous and functional.”

$300 at Nordstrom $300 at Simplehuman
Étoile Collective Hollywood Slimline Vanity Mirror Tall
etoile-collective-hollywood-slimline-mirror.jpg
Étoile Collective

If you’ve spent any time on makeup-Tok, you may have seen this @etoilecollective mirror floating around in the bathrooms of some creators. The popular mirror has the classic look with vanity bulbs and can be mounted on the wall or placed on its stand.

$400 $340 at Étoile Collective
Riki Loves Riki Pretty Mirror
riki-loves-riki-pretty-mirror.jpg
Amazon

“It’s super slim, the size of a large iPad, and is wireless,” says makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci on the merits of this Riki mirror. “It can either live on an easel or mount onto the wall, and it comes with a magnifying mirror magnetized attachment. It also has an attachment that will hold your phone to take photos,” making it a great alternative to the ring light.

$350 $280 at Riki Loves Riki $350 at Amazon $350 at Saks 5th Avenue
Riki Loves Riki Tall Mirror
riki-loves-riki-tall-mirror.jpg
Amazon

Makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes knows that good lighting is essential for both content creation as well as getting her makeup perfect for real-life events. This tall mirror from Riki, which is thin enough to keep your vanity from feeling cluttered, is her go-to LED makeup mirror.

$525 $420 at Riki Loves Riki $525 at Amazon $525 at Urban Outfitters