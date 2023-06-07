You’ve stocked up on the best concealer and watched all the contouring videos on your For You page. But even the best makeup skills are all for naught if you don’t have the right lighting. The key to getting it right every time, according to the experts, is a great vanity that helps you see every detail — and the best lighted makeup mirrors are adjustable, slim and sometimes even portable.

We spoke with content creators like Raeann Langas, an NYC transplant who’s often on the go, makeup artists like Ashleigh Ciucci, as well as beauty editors, dermatologists and brow experts to get their take on the best light-up mirrors on the market. A few things they recommend you look for: dimmable lights with temperature options, adjustable mounting so you don’t crane your neck and the option to magnify for things like brow-shaping or precise winged eyeliner application. Some of them even have built-in Bluetooth or places to hold your phone for optimal content creation.

Ahead, 14 at-home lighted vanity options — from price low to high — for the most natural makeup application every single day.

Jerdon Tri-Fold Makeup Mirror With Lights Amazon “In my beauty editor era, there was a period of time where nearly every mailer for every makeup launch contained a mirror, so I have many,” says Khalea Underwood, who now serves as the global editorial manager for MAC Cosmetics. “But ironically, my favorite is this $30 Amazon find gifted by my mom a few Christmases ago. The 5-times magnification mirror is my favorite one to use when I’m filling my brows in.” $40 $30 at Amazon

Fancii Portable LED Makeup Mirror Amazon Underscored beauty editor Sophie Shaw uses this LED mirror every day. It features three light settings and comes with a detachable magnifying mirror for up-close touch-ups. It’s also dual-powered, so you can keep it plugged in or take it on the go. “I’ve just been running it on battery power because I like to do my makeup in different rooms depending on the time of day,” she says. “Having it completely free standing is super convenient and allows me to get the best light possible.” $36 at Amazon $50 at Fancii

Vanity Planet Moda LED Compact Mirror Vanity Planet Influencer Raeann Langas recently moved to New York City from Los Angeles, which means she’s often refreshing her makeup in an Uber or on the subway. “I keep this in my bag and It’s great for touch ups on a night out!” Plus, it has three adjustable light settings. $45 at Amazon

Impressions Vanity Hollywood Tri-Tone Makeup Mirror Amazon “My favorite is this absolutely random mirror that I got in a mailer a few years ago,” says Allure digital deputy director Kara McGrath. “Especially for under-$50 price point, it has tons of features: The lights are dimmable and have three color temperature options, though I keep it on the neutral one pretty exclusively. It's shockingly sturdy design is basic but sleek and the perfect size to fit on my desk. The mirror is on a hinge that swivels 360 degrees so you can adjust the angle. The one downside is that it doesn't have any magnification — but as long as you're not dealing with a vision impairment, that's OK.” $49 $39 at Impressions Vanity Company $49 at Amazon

Fancii Vera + Lara Lighted Vanity Mirror Amazon “The Fancii Vera lighted vanity mirror has so many features that make my nighttime skin care routine and morning makeup time nice and easy,” says Dr. Margarita Lolis, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in Hackensack, New Jersey. “One of the best features is how adjustable it is. The swivel allows me to easily tilt the mirror forward, back or rotate it horizontal or vertically. The LEDs on the mirror provide light very similar to natural light. However you dim it or adjust since it has three light settings. It also has a touchscreen which is a perk.” $119 at Amazon $141 $125 at Fancii

Riki Loves Riki Skinny Mirror Amazon “As a pro brow and makeup artist, I’m always on the go and it is a necessity to have the perfect light and mirror,” says celerity brow expert Kelley Baker. “That’s why I always carry my Riki Skinny that lights up and also has a magnifying mirror so I see every tiny stray hair that needs to be tweezed or perfected. They come in multiple sizes with a great price range that will work for anyone who’s looking for the best makeup lit mirror.” From $215 at Amazon $225 at Urban Outfitters $225 at Violet Grey

Simplehuman Sensor Mirror Trio Simplehuman “This mirror is really cool because when you look into it, it automatically lights up,” says eyebrow expert and brand founder Joey Healy. “You can run a finger along the rim of the mirror to make it brighter or dimmer. The fact that it is USB chargeable, cordless and sensors for you is really helpful, especially if you’re doing your brows. There are also three types of views and two types of magnifications. It’s a little on the expensive side, but it’s techy, fabulous and functional.” $300 at Nordstrom $300 at Simplehuman