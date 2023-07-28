While there are certainly some viral skin care trends that are questionable, there’s one that experts, influencers and beauty editors agree on: Korean sunscreens are just better than any you’ll find in the US market. Dr. Zion Ko Lamm, a board-certified internal medicine physician who has become a popular voice for K-beauty skin care on social media, says that there are two main reasons Korean sunscreens are superior to those made in America. “One, in South Korea, skin care is less of a chore and more of a lifestyle,” she notes. “The formulations are more convenient to use, they can even be used over makeup to allow for reapplication during the day and typically leave less white cast. Two, South Korea does not have to wait on the [US Food and Drug Administration] to approve new ingredients.” While South Korea’s innovation has led to more refined sunscreens thanks to new filters, the US continues to limit its parameters for sun protection. According to this year’s guide to safe suncreens from the Environmental Working Group, the FDA has only named two ingredients, zinc oxide and titanium dioxide (both mineral sunscreen filters), as generally safe and effective, while it determined that 12 other commonly found chemical sunscreen ingredients (including avobenzone, homosalate, octinoxate and octisalate) should be further tested for safety. Chemical sunscreen filters absorb UV rays, while mineral filters create a physical layer that reflect UV rays from the skin. “South Korea has a range of UV filters that aren’t approved in the US. These UV filters are chemical filters that are more cosmetically elegant,” says Dr. David Kim, a board-certified dermatologist who has learned about the ins and outs of the sunscreen industry while creating his own SPF, Lightsaver. And while you might not recognize the active ingredients in Korean sunscreens, Ko Lamm assures they provide ample protection due to South Korea’s grading system. “The US uses SPF which focuses on UVB light and measures how protected you are from burning.,” she explains. “South Korea uses the PA system which focuses on UVA light and measures how protected you are from developing pigmentation.” That’s why you’ll see a range of PA+ to PA++++ on the packaging of some sunscreens (some US brands have adopted this too), with the latter having the highest amount of protection. “UVB rays are typically shorter-wave rays that burn the surface of the skin whereas UVA rays are longer-wave and penetrate more deeply into the skin, possibly affecting genetic material leading to onset of cancer, plus UVA rays are what’s attributed to advancing the visible signs of aging,” Ko Lamm says. How to shop K-beauty sunscreen (and avoid counterfeits) With skinfluencers and experts touting the benefits of Korean sunscreens on social media, the products have become easier to get your hands on — but it’s also brought a wave of counterfeit products, like the beauty equivalent of buying a fake designer bag. So how can you avoid getting duped? “When buying online, choose authorized distributors and don’t buy Korean products from other countries,” advises Ko Lamm. Some verified retailers she trusts are YesStyle, Soko Glam, StyleKorean, Stylevana, Olive Young and iHerb. Many Korean brands, such as CosRX and Beauty of Joseon, ship to the US directly, too. And sure, you can also find plenty of K-beauty brands on Amazon — but this is where you’ll also run into a lot of counterfeit Korean sunscreens so you’ll want to be cautious of where the product is actually coming from. As Kim notes, “It’s best to purchase these from the brand’s own Amazon shops,” which will have a dedicated branded page and will be indicated on the product’s listing. It’s likely that your favorite beauty influencers have an Amazon storefront, which can be a good starting point for finding vetted sellers as well. Ava Lee, a K-beauty enthusiast and the content creator behind the Jell-O skin trend, says that she will reach out to brands selling on Amazon to confirm which listings are authentic and only include those on her Amazon storefront. And if you want to double check yourself, skin care aficionado Charlotte Palermino explains how to look for official brand sellers and verify authenticity in the TikTok below. Moreover, Ko Lamm warns that, “If the price has a big discount or is a lot cheaper than what you see in the store, it’s probably fake.” So now that you know what to look for, check out the 18 best K-beauty sunscreens that have superior formulas you’ll never get tired of reapplying.