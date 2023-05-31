Many of us get a little too excited about the prospect of doing our hair that we forget the most important step: priming our strands with heat protectant. “Being a natural fiber, hair is subject to damage from various sources like chemicals, wear and tear, UV and also heat styling,” says Tom Smith, celebrity hairstylist and international color creative director at Evo. “Using a product dedicated to protecting your hair from heat will dramatically reduce damage caused by styling your hair with hot tools.” Using the likes of a curling iron, flat iron or hair dryer without a protective barrier can have devastating effects on your hair’s precious cuticle like moisture loss, protein degradation of the hair fiber, and cause bonds to break on a molecular level, which can lead to tangles, rapid color fade, loss of shine, split ends and hair breakage, Smith says.
So, what should you look for in a heat protectant? Jonathan Colombini, creative director of style and color at L’Oréal Paris, says the product will usually state if it offers heat protectant properties. Beyond that, “a great rule for the degree of protection is up to 450 degrees,” he says. Before selecting the perfect heat protectant, Becca Nilsson, director of artist education at Blo Blow Dry Bar, recommends learning more about your hair type. “For instance, if you have fine hair you may want to look for a lightweight heat protectant to prevent product buildup versus if you have thick, very dense hair you may want to look into an oil as your heat protectant,” she says.
The more heat protectant you use, the more protection for your hair, right? Not so fast. Taliah Waajid, natural hair care master stylist, master cosmetologist and founder of Taliah Waajid, says you should aim to use as little as possible so as not to weigh down your hair and potentially compromise your styling results. The best way to go about this is to opt for a lightweight formula, according to Smith. “The lighter the product itself, the more you can use without weighing the hair down, therefore getting a greater level of protection,” he says.
Here, the best heat protectant sprays, creams and oils to ward against damage, breakage and frizz for an at-home styling look that puts your salon to shame.
Best heat protectant sprays
Sprays are arguably the easiest to use since they come in a lightweight formula and are most versatile for all hair types, according to Nilsson. “Because it’s a spray, it helps evenly distribute the product on the hair for all around protection,” she says. According to Waajid, sprays help seal in moisture while combating against frizz, thereby “keeping your hair looking smooth, soft, and shiny.”
To smell completely intoxicating while protecting your strands from heat damage and frizziness, opt for this best-selling dry aerosol heat protectant that uses argan oil and hydrating vitamin B5 as its star ingredients. It's safe for use on fine hair, thick hair, curly hair — all hair types, really — as well as damp or dry hair.
Oribe is the way to go if you’re looking for a high-shine finish with minimal effort. The formula is said to speed up drying times, protect against harmful UV rays and deliver next-level moisture thanks to rosehip fruit oil
Best used on damp hair, this lightweight heat protectant speeds up drying times while protecting up to 450 degrees of heat, all while leaving your hair smelling of fresh citrus and floral notes.
Vitamins A and E, a combination of plant oils and keratin and silk proteins all work together to make this heat protectant spray with over 46,000 Amazon reviews just as effective as its pricier counterparts.
Featuring heat protecting and strengthening ingredients like xylose, coriander oil and chamomile with an invigorating aromatherapy blend of pear, rose and sandalwood, it’s not hard to see why this protecting spray boasts a devout following.
Best heat protectant creams
“Cream-based heat protectants tend to also include moisturizing benefits and can be suitable for a variety of hair types,” says Smith, adding that those with finer hair types should be cautious about using too much cream-based heat protectant, while those with medium to coarse hair types can be more generous when applying it to damp hair. Nilsson says these products not only help protect your hair from heat but typically add shine and combat frizz, noting that you’ll want to start with a small amount and incrementally add more as you go. For a voluminous finished product, Colombini says to look for the term “no weigh down” on a cream-based heat protectant.
“I typically use [this] for anyone with thick hair,” says Nilsson. “This cream-based product can be used wet before a blowout or dry before using a hot tool and provides incredible shine to the hair as it has crushed pearl in its ingredient lineup.”
If you were planning on treating yourself to a leave-in treatment anyway, grab this fan-favorite cream with heat protecting benefits. It features pro-keratin complex, plant sap and ceramides to ward against breakage and promote shine.
Say farewell to frizz with this top-rated cream boasting heat-protective ingredients like argan, coconut and rosehip oil. It’s suitable for all hair textures and is said to keep hair flyaway-free for up to 48 hours.
Thanks to lightweight moringa oil, you’re left with a blowout or flat iron style that’s free of buildup and stays in place for days. While it only protects up to 425 degrees, this formula in particular is recommended for fine hair, which is usually best suited for lower heat levels anyway.
Protecting strands up to a whopping 455 degrees on damp or dry hair, this professional-grade heat protectant is your best defense against styling tools. It’s made with hydrating and frizz-fighting ingredients like Brazilian nut oil, shea butter and flaxseed oil, and gets its heat protective properties from natural chia complex.
Best heat protectant oils
“Heat protectant oils will of course help protect against any heat you’re applying to your hair but can also help your hair by providing additional shine and smoothness,” says Waajid. Smith warns oil heat protectors are best suitable for use on dry hair (as opposed to creams typically used on damp hair), “which makes these types of products great for daily heat styling top-ups when the hair has not necessarily been washed and reset.” They are typically great for curly hair as oils can help prevent breakage and frizz without weighing it down. As Nilsson’s favorite way to nourish her hair, she applies this type of product as a leave-in treatment for a shiny finishing touch.
“Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil heat protectant is great to add hydration and suppleness to dry ends while also protecting from heat styling from not just hair dryers but also direct heat from styling tools such as straightening irons and curling irons,” says Smith.
For a heat protectant oil and leave-in conditioner duo that protects against both heat and sun damage, look no further than this powerful formula for a frizz-free ‘do. It contains six oils known to nourish hair while it protects, from macadamia nut to sweet almond oil.
Whether you’re styling your hair while dry or adding a dose of serious shine as your last step, this thermal serum infused with nourishing argan oil is a bathroom cabinet must-have.
If you’re looking to invest in a single product that does it all, grab this celebrity stylist-created hair oil that protects against heat, boosts shine, tames flyaways, retains color and shields your strands from damage. It’s suitable for all hair types and delivers a scent so seductive, you’ll be able to skip the perfume.
If you’re planning on touching up your blow out or curling job on dry hair, this is the go-to product you’ll want to grab. Made with the brand’s signature argan, coconut and moringa oil formula, it’ll leave your hair looking and feeling soft and sleek.