Many of us get a little too excited about the prospect of doing our hair that we forget the most important step: priming our strands with heat protectant. “Being a natural fiber, hair is subject to damage from various sources like chemicals, wear and tear, UV and also heat styling,” says Tom Smith, celebrity hairstylist and international color creative director at Evo. “Using a product dedicated to protecting your hair from heat will dramatically reduce damage caused by styling your hair with hot tools.” Using the likes of a curling iron, flat iron or hair dryer without a protective barrier can have devastating effects on your hair’s precious cuticle like moisture loss, protein degradation of the hair fiber, and cause bonds to break on a molecular level, which can lead to tangles, rapid color fade, loss of shine, split ends and hair breakage, Smith says.

So, what should you look for in a heat protectant? Jonathan Colombini, creative director of style and color at L’Oréal Paris, says the product will usually state if it offers heat protectant properties. Beyond that, “a great rule for the degree of protection is up to 450 degrees,” he says. Before selecting the perfect heat protectant, Becca Nilsson, director of artist education at Blo Blow Dry Bar, recommends learning more about your hair type. “For instance, if you have fine hair you may want to look for a lightweight heat protectant to prevent product buildup versus if you have thick, very dense hair you may want to look into an oil as your heat protectant,” she says.

Instagram post not found. Post has been removed or is no longer public.

The more heat protectant you use, the more protection for your hair, right? Not so fast. Taliah Waajid, natural hair care master stylist, master cosmetologist and founder of Taliah Waajid, says you should aim to use as little as possible so as not to weigh down your hair and potentially compromise your styling results. The best way to go about this is to opt for a lightweight formula, according to Smith. “The lighter the product itself, the more you can use without weighing the hair down, therefore getting a greater level of protection,” he says.

Here, the best heat protectant sprays, creams and oils to ward against damage, breakage and frizz for an at-home styling look that puts your salon to shame.

Best heat protectant sprays

Sprays are arguably the easiest to use since they come in a lightweight formula and are most versatile for all hair types, according to Nilsson. “Because it’s a spray, it helps evenly distribute the product on the hair for all around protection,” she says. According to Waajid, sprays help seal in moisture while combating against frizz, thereby “keeping your hair looking smooth, soft, and shiny.”

Moroccanoil Perfect Defense Heat Protectant Sephora To smell completely intoxicating while protecting your strands from heat damage and frizziness, opt for this best-selling dry aerosol heat protectant that uses argan oil and hydrating vitamin B5 as its star ingredients. It's safe for use on fine hair, thick hair, curly hair — all hair types, really — as well as damp or dry hair. $30 at Amazon From $30 at Sephora

CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray Amazon Vitamins A and E, a combination of plant oils and keratin and silk proteins all work together to make this heat protectant spray with over 46,000 Amazon reviews just as effective as its pricier counterparts. From $6 at Amazon

Best heat protectant creams

“Cream-based heat protectants tend to also include moisturizing benefits and can be suitable for a variety of hair types,” says Smith, adding that those with finer hair types should be cautious about using too much cream-based heat protectant, while those with medium to coarse hair types can be more generous when applying it to damp hair. Nilsson says these products not only help protect your hair from heat but typically add shine and combat frizz, noting that you’ll want to start with a small amount and incrementally add more as you go. For a voluminous finished product, Colombini says to look for the term “no weigh down” on a cream-based heat protectant.

Unite Hair Smooth & Shine Styling Cream Amazon “I typically use [this] for anyone with thick hair,” says Nilsson. “This cream-based product can be used wet before a blowout or dry before using a hot tool and provides incredible shine to the hair as it has crushed pearl in its ingredient lineup.” $16 at Amazon

Verb Ghost Prep Heat Protectant Sephora Thanks to lightweight moringa oil, you’re left with a blowout or flat iron style that’s free of buildup and stays in place for days. While it only protects up to 425 degrees, this formula in particular is recommended for fine hair, which is usually best suited for lower heat levels anyway. $20 at Sephora $20 at Ulta $20 at Amazon

Best heat protectant oils

“Heat protectant oils will of course help protect against any heat you’re applying to your hair but can also help your hair by providing additional shine and smoothness,” says Waajid. Smith warns oil heat protectors are best suitable for use on dry hair (as opposed to creams typically used on damp hair), “which makes these types of products great for daily heat styling top-ups when the hair has not necessarily been washed and reset.” They are typically great for curly hair as oils can help prevent breakage and frizz without weighing it down. As Nilsson’s favorite way to nourish her hair, she applies this type of product as a leave-in treatment for a shiny finishing touch.

Rusk Designer Collection Thermal Serum Amazon Whether you’re styling your hair while dry or adding a dose of serious shine as your last step, this thermal serum infused with nourishing argan oil is a bathroom cabinet must-have. $18 at Amazon