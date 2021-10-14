Whether you’re turning yourself into a terrifying clown, a cartoon character that’s come to life or a stunningly glamorous vampire, nailing your Halloween makeup look is an essential part of the transformation that makes the spooky holiday so much fun.

“It’s the perfect time to experiment with makeup,” shares makeup artist and content creator Annie Thomas. “Because it’s the one time of year that it’s acceptable — and appreciated — to go to the extreme.” While makeup is always meant to be fun, Halloween also serves as the perfect opportunity to test out new products, techniques or try to replicate looks that you love. “The more creative you are the better,” Thomas adds.

Stuck on where to start? Using what you already own is always an option, explains content creator and makeup artist Camila Bravo. “Use the colors you’ve been too scared to use from eyeshadow palettes,” she suggests. Or explore the more unusual eyeliner or lipstick shades in your collection, and figure out how you can get creative with them.

Ahead, we’ve consulted professional SFX makeup artists, celebrity makeup artists and content creators on the best makeup products for achieving countless different Halloween looks — from spooky to sexy and everything in between. We’ve also dropped in some of our favorite holiday-appropriate celebrity makeup looks, just to make sure you’re armed with all the ideas and inspiration you’ll need this October.

Special effects makeup

Mehron Makeup Spirit Gum & Remover Combo Kit $12.49 at Amazon and Walmart Mehron Makeup Spirit Gum & Remover Combo Kit Amazon “Mehron does the best adhesives for special effects makeup — they last all day!” says makeup artist and content creator Brooke Ellis. Special effects makeup artist and educator Elly Supalo agrees. “Depending on what you’re wanting to achieve, Spirit Gum is great for small prosthetics such as a horn or a witch nose.” Thomas builds that this is “the most user-friendly adhesive to apply anything from jewels and devil horns to facial hair.”

Mehron Makeup Paradise Makeup AQ Face & Body Paint $13.95 at Amazon and Walmart Mehron Makeup Paradise Makeup AQ Face & Body Paint Amazon “If you’re trying to achieve a base that’s not a natural skin tone, these body paints are amazing,” shares celebrity makeup artist Melissa Hernandez. “It’s affordable, comes in a variety of different colors and it’s super easy to use.”

Ben Nye Lumiere Creme 18-Color Palette $78 at Camera Ready Cosmetics Ben Nye Lumiere Creme 18-Color Palette Camera Ready Cosmetics If you prefer a ready-made product that doesn’t require mixing, Fiona Taylor, lead artist and owner of Faces by Fiona, recommends Ben Nye. “These colors can be used to create detailed effects without the worry of dripping,” she explains. Greenberg agrees, adding that this palette is perfect for any Halloween looks.

Haus Labs Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint $24 at Sephora and Haus Labs Haus Labs Hy-Power Eye, Cheek & Lip Pigment Paint Sephora If you’re dipping your toe into the world of SFX makeup, celebrity makeup artist and Haus Labs global artistry director Sarah Tanno recommends playing around with these pigment paints. “Their expansive ranges of colors give so many options to create,” she explains. “Plus they are infused with skincare ingredients, so you can pack them on and not worry about damaging your skin.”

Ben Nye Stage Blood From $3.50 at Camera Ready Cosmetics Ben Nye Stage Blood Camera Ready Cosmetics “I always use Ben Nye Stage Blood. [It] doesn’t stain clothing and is also mouth-safe,” says Supalo, and according to Thomas, it’s “great for realistic coloring and dries in place better.”

Mehron Makeup Liquid Latex From $9.95 at Amazon and Walmart Mehron Makeup Liquid Latex Amazon According to Supalo, this “liquid latex could also be used as an adhesive for small things such as rhinestones or jewels.” It’s described as a strong but flexible hold, formulated to create textured effects like aged or peeling skin.

Pros-Aide "The Original" Adhesive $15.50 $13.95 at Walmart or $16.46 $14 at Amazon Pros-Aide "The Original" Adhesive Walmart “To attach prosthetics or any pieces to your face, I would recommend Pros-Aide,” shares award-winning SFX makeup artist Evilise Quijano. “It’s a high-quality adhesive and will help any product stay on for a long time.” It’s also a great adhesive option for face gems or stones, which “can achieve a fun yet upscale look,” Quijano adds. While most people will opt for eyelash glue, Pros-Aide will last all day, she explains.

Face makeup

Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder $36 at Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder Sephora Celebrity makeup artist Courtney Hart calls this balm her current favorite when it comes to a flawless canvas. “It gives a beautiful soft matte coverage and does an amazing job at absorbing excess oil and sweat,” she explains.

Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation From $10.98 at Amazon or Walmart or $10.99 at Target Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Liquid Foundation Amazon When it comes to Halloween makeup, Bravo recommends “a base that is full coverage and has a matte finish.” This affordable option is one of her favorites. “I love it because it effortlessly melts into the skin, leaving behind a silky-smooth texture with a hint of dewiness, adds Hernandez.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Balm Contour $26 at Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Balm Contour Sephora When it comes to changing up the shape of your face or defining certain features, contouring is a key step. “Contouring is creating the illusion of a shadow,” explains Hart, “therefore you want to find something cool-toned,” she shares — stay away from warm-toned products. She recommends this product, which has an “amazing shade range to create dramatic or subtle contours in the face or body.”

Nyx Wonder Stick Contour Stick and Highlighter Stick $14 at Nyx and Ulta Nyx Wonder Stick Contour Stick and Highlighter Stick Nyx “To intensify the contour for those dramatic Halloween looks, I like to layer cream with powder contour products,” explains celebrity makeup artist and Nyx Professional Makeup x Cirque Du Soleil partner Mimi Choi. She recommends this cream contour product, which serves as the perfect base for carving your face into any shape you desire.

Lorac Pro Contour Palette & Contour Brush $45 $31.50 at Amazon Lorac Pro Contour Palette & Contour Brush Amazon “Any makeup with darker brown tones can make for a good contour, explains Quijano, who recommends this palette. “The darker the color, the deeper the contour. My one tip would be to blend, blend, blend — it’ll go a long way,” she shares.

RCMA The "Original" No Color Powder $39.99 $22.99 at Amazon RCMA The "Original" No Color Powder Amazon An all-around favorite for setting cream products, this colorless powder was recommended by Taylor, Hart, and professional makeup artist Jaime Gruber. “If you press it into the skin with a puff,” instructs Gruber, “your makeup will last a long time.”

Neutrogena Shine Control Powder $12.99 at Target Neutrogena Shine Control Powder Target Scibelli swears by this translucent powder, which absorbs excess oil and sets makeup with a rice protein complex. “It's useful for both everyday makeup looks as well as to set a long-wearing Halloween pigment,” he explains. “I also love using this one to touch up mid-day.”

Mehron Skin Prep Pro $11.95 at Amazon and Walmart Mehron Skin Prep Pro Amazon “I don’t like using lotions to prep my face for Halloween makeup because they make water-activated paint less pigmented, and it makes cream paint slide around on the skin,” explains Thomas. She recommends this toner from Mehron instead, which “really locks on your makeup and prevents oil production.”

One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray $30 at Sephora and One/Size One/Size On 'Til Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray One/Size “Smudging with Halloween makeup looks can become a nightmare,” explains Taylor. “Cream-based makeup should be heavily set and the finished result should be fixed with a waterproof setting spray.” She recommends this option, which will prevent any dreaded transfer, running, or smudging.

Eyes and cheek makeup

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush $20 at Sephora and Rare Beauty Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush Sephora “These liquid blushes are amazing,” shares Bravo. They have a great color payoff, she explains, adding that you can build up the product for a bold, dramatic look or apply less for a natural wash of color. Hernandez agrees, adding that they’re “creamy, easy to blend, and insanely pigmented,” so be sure to use a light hand.

Nars Blush in Exhibit A $32 at Sephora Nars Blush in Exhibit A Sephora “Nars has an amazing variety of blush colors ranging from soft pinks to bold reds,” shares Hernandez. “One of my favorite shades is Exhibit A, a matte red that looks beautiful on all skin tones and is perfect for Halloween.” Greenberg agrees, noting that the bold color is perfect for more dramatic looks.

Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana $82 at Sephora and Pat McGrath Labs Pat McGrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana Pat McGrath Labs According to Quijano, you can’t go wrong with any eyeshadow palette from Pat McGrath. Her pro tip for when applying the shadows? “Use any eyeshadow primer to make the eyeshadow more pigmented,” she explains. It’s a great way to ensure your look stays in place throughout the day, and you’ll end up with a bolder look.

Maybelline Shadow Blocks $13.49 $9.98 at Amazon Maybelline Shadow Blocks Amazon If you’re not looking to splurge on a luxe palette for Halloween, Hernandez recommends these shadow blocks from Maybelline. “They’re super compact and pack a major punch when it comes to pigment,” she explains.

HipDot Care Bears Eyecon Collection $56 at HipDot HipDot Care Bears Eyecon Collection Hipdot “I’ve been loving HipDot's Eyecon collection, which features high-pigment glitter pigments in the shape of Care Bears, which is super cute for both kids and adults,” shares Scibelli. “You can get creative with these pastel pigments ranging from the eyes to even highlights in character makeup.” Greenberg agrees, adding that the brand carries several fun palettes with gorgeous color variety. “Any palette that has a variety of mattes and shimmers is perfect if you’re creating a dynamic, bold look,” she explains.

Suva Beauty We Make Rainbows Jealous UV Hydra FX Collection $37 at Beauty Bay Suva Beauty We Make Rainbows Jealous UV Hydra FX Collection Beauty Bay Colorful eyeliners aren’t just a great way to switch up a simple eye look — they’re also great for creating designs around your eye area and elsewhere on your face. “I just stumbled upon these and oh my gosh what a joy,” raves Quijano. “These are by far the best, most pigmented liners I’ve come across thus far.”

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment $18 at Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment Sephora Bravo recommends these multi-purpose pigments when it comes to “fun colorful, graphic eyeliner looks.” If you’re going for a monochromatic look (like a devil or a fairy) you can use this one product as a liner, shadow, lipstick, and blush.

Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77 $17 $15.88 at Amazon Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77 Amazon A gel eyeliner is a great option for those newer to eyeliner since it can be a bit easier to control. You can also smudge it out for dramatic looks. Bravo shares that this option from Inglot “works amazing for a strong, bold, fierce eyeliner look.”

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $23 at Sephora, Ulta and Stila Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Sephora When it comes to the perfect liner for achieving a quintessential cat-eye or an Amy Winehouse-inspired look, Scibelli calls this option “a favorite in terms of formula and application.” It’s also Underscored’s winner for best liquid eyeliner as it is great for creating big, winged eyeliner looks and, as Scibelli says, “the formula stays on all day — like it claims!” Greenberg also recommends this liner from Stila. For a more dramatic and smokier look, she says to first build out your wing with a black eyeshadow. “Then go over it with a long-lasting waterproof eyeliner,” she explains.

Nyx Limited Edition Jumbo Lashes $12 at Nyx and Ulta Nyx Limited Edition Jumbo Lashes Nyx These lashes are “stackable, light-weight, and comfortable,” explains Choi. Part of Nyx’s Cirque Du Soleil inspired collection, they’re “perfect for adding dramatic length and volume,” she explains.

Ardell Demi Wispies False Eyelashes, Pack of 4 $9.40 at Amazon Ardell Demi Wispies False Eyelashes, Pack of 4 Amazon “I personally love Ardell lashes,” shares Quijano. “They’re inexpensive and lightweight on the eyes — great for beginners.”

Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Lash $35 at Younique Younique Moodstruck Magnetic Lash Younique Greenberg recommends magnetic lashes “as they make application so easy and they stay on all day,” she explains. “They’re the perfect length, they don’t budge, and they come with extra single lashes — which I love.”

Lip makeup

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in “Uncensored” $26 at Sephora, Ulta and Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint in “Uncensored” Sephora A bold, red lip is a timeless classic — for both Halloween and otherwise. Scibelli calls this option “a universally flattering red with lots of pigment and extremely long wear.” It's also transfer-proof, he explains, “so it's great for a long night.” Quijano agrees, adding that the brand’s gloss is another great product if you’re looking for a shinier effect.

Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor From $8.98 at Amazon or $12.99 at Ulta Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor Ulta A favorite of both Bravo and Hernandez, this affordable lippie is longwearing and boasts a stunning, shiny finish. “I’ve been the shade Wicked,” shares Hernandez. “It’s a beautiful glossy red that glides effortlessly and stays put for up to 16 hours, so you don’t have to worry about reapplying.”

Nyx Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick $9 $8.50 at Amazon or $10 at Nyx Nyx Lip Lingerie XXL Matte Liquid Lipstick in “Naughty Noir” Nyx Choi loves these lipsticks, which come ‘in a variety of shades from traditional soft colors to the boldest, most unique colors.” Her favorite is the Cirque Du Soleil-inspired “Naughty Noir” black lipstick, which she recommends using for “a dramatic, edgy look for Halloween.”

MAC Matte Lipstick $21 at Ulta MAC Matte Lipstick Ulta If you’re looking for lipstick of any kind, Quijano recommends MAC Cosmetics. “Hands down,” she shares. They’re both traditional yet bold, fun and high-quality, she explains.

Glitter, gems and highlight

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter $38 at Sephora, Ulta and Fenty Beauty Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Sephora Whether you’re going as a fairy or an alien, highlighter is the perfect way to give any Halloween look that extra special, magical touch. These highlighters “are incredible to give a dramatic glow on the skin,” explains Bravo. She also recommends using a bright, shimmery eyeshadow as a face highlighter if you’re in a pinch.

Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter $40 at Sephora and Haus Labs Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder Highlighter Haus Labs This gel-powder highlighter is “packed with multi-dimensional pearls and reflective pigments that deliver pure radiance and shine,” shares Tanno. A big bonus, she explains, is that the formulation is infused with fermented arnica and silver vine extract, which works to “brighten skin and promote a smooth complexion.”

Chrom Toothpolish Glitterati Party $19.50 at Toothpolish Chrom Toothpolish Glitterati Party Toothpolish Looking for a sparkly, unexpected way to spice up any Halloween look? Celebrity makeup artist James Vincent recommends this non-toxic, vegan tooth polish that was actually developed by a dentist. Whether you’re adding sparkle to a sexier look or an extra FX element to scarier looks, he explains, “the color selection gives you a way to completely transform with control.”

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face $25 at Sephora Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Multichrome Gel for Eyes & Face Sephora “My favorite glitter products right now would have to be these chrome flakes,” raves Quijano. “They’re a must — they give a beautiful finish with less mess!”

Half Magic Face Gems $12 at Half Magic Half Magic Face Gems Half Magic “My favorite face gems are by Half Magic Beauty,” explains Hart. The brand was founded by award-winning makeup artist Donni Davy, who’s best known for her work on “Euphoria” as lead makeup artist. So if you’re planning to dress up as a character from the show (or in your own “Euphoria”-inspired look), you can’t go wrong with products designed by the show’s MUA!

Lemonhead LA Spacepaste $22 at Revolve Lemonhead LA Spacepaste Revolve “Everyone, including myself, has been obsessing over LemonHead LA glitters,” shares Greenberg, “and rightfully so.” She loves how many color options there are, and how sparkly the product is.

Nyx Face & Body Glitter From $6.50 $5.99 at Amazon Nyx Face & Body Glitter Amazon Scibelli recommends these glitter pigments as a more accessible option that are really fun and packed with sparkle.