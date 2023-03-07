There’s nothing we love more than high-quality products at a great price, and that doesn’t change when it comes to hair styling tools. We’re no strangers to the luxury all-in-one options available on the market, but sometimes you don’t need all the bells and whistles. You’re just looking for something that gets the job done, and does it well.

“There are lots of affordable options in hairstyling tools, so you really don’t need to sacrifice anything to be budget-friendly,” explains celebrity hairstylist Joseph Maine. Taylor Morozova, a professional hairstylist based in Palm Beach, agrees with Maine. “There are a lot of great budget options that just aren’t as flashy,” she explains. “I would focus on what the tool boasts, versus the brand name.”

So what should you be looking for in a high-quality hair tool? “Materials and customizable heat settings are most important to me,” Maine explains. “Ensuring that the heated plates or iron are constructed of a material that distributes heat evenly and as safely as possible like titanium or ceramic,” he shares. “Also, customizable heat settings are important as different hair textures and qualities require different thermal settings.”

With a little practice and the right equipment, achieving your dream blowout or the perfect beachy waves doesn’t have to be so complicated, or cost so much. Ahead, we’ve consulted professional hairstylists on the tools they use and trust — from curlers to straighteners, blow dryers, and more — all under $200.