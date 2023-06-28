The claw clip is the MVP of lazy girl hairstyling. From half-up hair dos to elegant French twists, securing a bun or or simply getting your hair out of your face, claw clips can give you a pulled-together look in seconds. The ’90s hair accessory is a favorite among hair stylists and editors, so we compiled our very favorite claw clips that we deem the best of the best. Our 19 picks can handle thick hair, long hair and curly hair, but also short hair, bangs and more. Plus, we saved a genius claw clip storage solution for last.