For some, false lashes are as much of an everyday thing as, say, sunscreen or mascara. But for others, they’re as foreign as can be. Don’t be intimidated — the best fake lashes offer a quick, easy and painless way to amplify your look in seconds, no mascara or liquid eyeliner necessary. But with so many types of false lashes on the market — there’s dramatic or subtle, individual or strip, magnetic or glue-on — it’s hard to find the best lashes for you.

“The perfect pair of false lashes is based on preference,” says makeup artist Jenn Macdonald, who works with cult-favorite drugstore brand Nyx. “Typically, you want a pair that’s lightweight, which will make them comfortable to wear for an extended period. False lashes that have an invisible band are often preferred as they are easier to blend into your own natural lashes without having to cover the band with eyeliner and or eyeshadow.”

Here’s how to find the best false eyelashes for you — plus how to apply them and take them off.

False eyelashes for beginners

First things first: Examine your eye and face shape when choosing false lashes. Makeup artist Amanda Wilson suggests that anyone with smaller eyes should stay away from heavy or dense lashes. “You never want to look like the lash is wearing you.”

Macdonald agrees, explaining that she chooses a faux lash style based on the effect she wants: “For example, if you want the eyes to appear more open, I look for a pair of lashes that have the most length in the center of the lashes and taper shorter on the inner and outer corners of the eyes. If you want to elongate the eyes, look for a pair of lashes that flare and extend in length towards the outer corner of the eye.”

The difference between individual lashes and lash strips is crucial too: While many wearers have a preference of one over the other, most experts agree that each option has its benefits and drawbacks.

“Individual lashes are great for a precise and seamless application,” says makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, who works with celebs like Kaley Cuoco and Erin Andrews. “Strip lashes are sometimes easier to see and come off all at once, whereas individual lashes stay hidden much better and if you lose one cluster, it’s no biggie. Personal preference is also a big part of it!”

How to put on fake eyelashes

There’s no one-size-fits-all method, but our guide on how to apply false eyelashes is a great place to start. Plus, a pro-tip to keep in mind is to cut the lash strips to best fit your eye shape.

“The first tip to matching your false lashes to any eye shape is to measure and cut the lashes to fit your eye,” says Macdonald.” If a lash is too long on the outer corner, it can make the eye appear more down turned vs. giving a lifting effect.”

For a more natural look, she recommends applying the lash sections first from the center of the eye and working out from there, “It helps hide the lash, making it more natural,” she says.

Best false eyelashes

Pur The Complexion Authority Pro Eyelashes $14 at Target Pur The Complexion Authority Pro Eyelashes Target “If you're going for strip lashes, I would recommend the Pur Pro Lashes,” says Greenberg. “They're available in a few styles that are all very wearable and they can be reused up to 30 times. Major bang for your buck!”

Nyx Jumbo Lash! in Fringe-Glam $12 at Target, Ulta and Nyx Nyx Jumbo Lash! in Fringe-Glam Target “This wispy style mimics the look of your own lashes but with an extra oomph…it’s like your lashes but better,” says Macdonald. “They’re so lightweight you will forget you’re even wearing them.”

ProLash Starter Kit $100 at ProLash ProLash Starter Kit ProLash Underscored’s associate beauty editor Sophie Shaw loves this beginner-friendly false lash kit. Although it’s pricey, it includes one month’s supply of lashes (three sets) and you can choose which style you want to try — the new Volume Shorties are perfect for a naturally enhanced look, while the Classic adds notable length and volume. Unlike traditional false lashes, these can last up to 10 days and adhere to your natural lashes with a mascara-like applicator, rather than the skin at your lash line.

Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Lashes $24 at Amazon and Sephora Lilly Lashes Everyday Faux Mink Lashes Amazon “For a dramatic lash, my go-to are Lilly Lashes,” says Wilson. “They have a thicker strip but they are pretty bendy so they are workable, and they just came out with half strips.”

Ardell Soft Touch Trio Individuals Knotted $5 at Ulta, $9 $6 at Amazon or $11 at Walmart Ardell Soft Touch Trio Individuals Knotted Ulta “The small clusters of individual lashes can be applied to any area on the lashes for a gorgeous yet subtle boost in volume and length,” says Greenberg.

Glamnetic Sasha Lash Kit $65 at Glamnetic Glamnetic Sasha Lash Kit Glamnetic These lashes from the new Glamnetic x Bratz collab have circle magnets at the base for extra-long wear and feature extra volume at the outer edges for a dramatic doe-eye effect. They’re reusable for up to 60 times, making them an editor-favorite.

Nyx Jumbo Lash! in Ego Flare $12 at Target, Ulta and Nyx Nyx Jumbo Lash! in Ego Flare Target “For a more dramatic look, I love to pair Nyx Jumbo Lash! in the style Ego Flare with a winged liner,” says Macdonald. “These lashes flare in length towards the outer corner of the eye giving a sultry look. A bonus with the NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Lash! styles is that they’re reusable up to 15 times!”

Lashify Control Kit $145 at Lashify Lashify Control Kit Lashify Shaw says these false lashes are as close to a lash extension as you can get. They come in a bunch of different styles and lengths, but look seamless no matter which ones you try. Like the ProLash false lashes, these bond to your natural lashes rather than your lash line, and can last multiple days once you’ve perfected the application.

Kiss Falscara False Eyelash Wisps Starter Kit $20 $18 at Amazon or $20 at Ulta Kiss Falscara False Eyelash Wisps Starter Kit Amazon “I love the Kiss Falscara line, as it’s super natural sits under the lash and when you get used to how to apply it’s easier than most, says Wilson. “It’s also super long lasting.”

Sweed Beauty Nikki No Lash Lash $30 at Sweed Beauty Sweed Beauty Nikki No Lash Lash Sweed Beauty A favorite of Wilson's, these individual lashes are “super fab,” she says. Dozens of 5-star reviews from real customers agree: They’re easy to apply, and look completely natural.

How to remove fake eyelashes

Experts agree that the best way to remove lashes is pretty universal: Grab a cotton swab and wet it substantially with an oil-based makeup remover or cleanser, which will break down the adhesive. Leave it on for about three or four minutes, gently pressing on your lashes to help dissolve the glue. They should come off pretty easily, but if you need an extra hand, resist the urge to grab the tweezers or to start rubbing, which will only cause irritation.

If you’re still having trouble, Wilson recommends waiting until the next day to try again. Not only will the glue have additional time to wear off, but you’ll have an extra hand from your skin’s natural oils that break down the adhesive.

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil $28 $19 at Amazon DHC Deep Cleansing Oil CNN This top-rated Japanese beauty cleansing oil is made with olive oil to break down makeup, dirt and sunscreen, while keeping skin hydrated.