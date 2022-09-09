With fall approaching, now is the perfect time to mix up your makeup routine. Whether you favor statement looks or more understated beauty, fall’s top makeup trends are all about ease and versatility. Ahead, three professional makeup artists walk us through four major makeup trends for the season, and their favorite products to achieve the looks.

Smudged, smokey eyeliner

“The cat-eye, bold liner had its moment, but this fall we will see more smudged, softer liner on the eyes that are less defined,” says Brittany Lo, makeup artist and founder of Beia. “It can mean a softer overall look, or [you can] create a bold look with a smudged, smokey effect. I suggest using a liner and smudging with a brush or soft brown shadows.”

New York City-based makeup artist Suzy Gerstein also favors warm tones for the trend, and says, “Smudgy eyeliner is an excellent way to counter the washout that many of us get come fall.”

Kulfi Underlined Kajal Eyeliner $20 at Kulfi Kulfi Underlined Kajal Eyeliner Lo loves Kulfi’s longwearing kohl eyeliner for creating the smudged look. Once the liner dries down, it doesn’t budge and is waterproof.

Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner $20 at Amazon or Credo Jillian Dempsey Natural Khol Eyeliner “Jillian Dempsey’s brown eye kohl is fantastic for defining the eye while getting that soft, morning after eye look,” Gerstein says. She suggests stepping back from the mirror while applying the liner so you can “assess how big you want to go with the shape,” adding, “I like to work slowly and do a little on each eye at a time, then use the blender on the other end to soften.”

Makeup by Mario Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil $22 at Sephora Makeup by Mario Master Pigment Pro Eyeliner Pencil Gerstein also likes Makeup by Mario’s gel-pencil eyeliner, which features a handy brush end for smudging and blending.

Laura Mercier Smudge Brush $26 at Bluemercury Laura Mercier Smudge Brush Lo recommends using Laura Mercier’s Smudge Brush for blurring the edges after applying the liner. Its small, dense fibers let you work with precision.

Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette $52 at Sephora Too Faced Born This Way The Natural Nudes Eyeshadow Palette Sephora To amp up the smokey effect, Lo says you can add soft brown shadows to add dimension to your smudged liner look.

Metallic eyes

“Similar to the chrome or glazed donut craze we are currently experiencing with nails thanks to Hailey Bieber, we will see the hint of metallic extend into makeup and hair as well,” Lo shares.

The trend is universally flattering and great for adding a glimmer to your eye — literally. “Metallic tones enhance every eye color and add a lovely bit of light-catching embellishment,” Gerstein says.

And you don’t need to go full-on gilded to partake in the trend, either. The look is customizable as you can play with the saturation and placement of the metallic eyeshadow. “I enjoy a pop of color on the inner corner for a more subtle take on this trend, or if you want a slightly more bold look, a full lid of a metallic shadow, like they had in the last Gucci show,” says celebrity makeup artist Hila Karmand.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes $25 at Sephora and Danessa Myricks Beauty Danessa Myricks Beauty Infinite Chrome Flakes Danessa Myricks Beauty Karmand says this ultra-shiny chrome gel is “the perfect go-to” for a metallic eye. Available in a bunch of shades — from opalescent white to fiery orange to mermaid green — the product features multicolored, iridescent flakes that create a metallic foil effect.

Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Metallics $18 at Danessa Myricks Beauty Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Metallics Danessa Myricks Beauty Karmand also loves these multipurpose cream colors that come in 18 shades in a metallic finish. The makeup artist calls them a “hassle-free, quick and easy option” that “are easy to use and last throughout the night.”

Neen Pretty Shady $25 at Neen Neen Pretty Shady “I have fallen in love with the powder eyeshadows from Neen, Jeanine Lobell’s (the founder of Stila) new company,” Gerstein says. “In addition to their chic, sustainable packaging (the components are made of washable, refillable silicone), the formula itself is so incredibly creamy and pigmented that you can get a full look applying it with fingertips.”

Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre $36 at Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Lid Lustre Victoria Beckham A favorite of Lo’s, Victoria’ Beckham’s Lid Lustre eyeshadows are packed with pearlescent pigments and infused with crystals for maximal shine.

Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette $49 at Sephora Dior Backstage Eyeshadow Palette Sephora For neutral-toned metallics, Lo loves Dior’s Backstage palette. It comes in five versatile colorways, each featuring eight metallic and matte shadows, plus a primer.

Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter $38 $22.80 at Fenty Beauty or $38 at Sephora Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter Sephora Lo says the metallic eye trend can also be “played up with a lustrous highlighter” like Fenty Beauty’s fan-favorite Killawatt.

Spectrum A12 Fluffy Pencil Brush $7.99 at Spectrum Spectrum A12 Fluffy Pencil Brush Spectrum Gerstein loves the Katie Jane Hughe’s brush set from Spectrum, but if you don’t want a full set, the brand’s Fluffy Pencil brush is a great tool for creating a metallic eye. “For more control and killer payoff, paint on your highlights with a slightly damp, tapered synthetic brush,” she says.

A polished, fresh face

With the popularity of dolphin skin and natural, skin-forward beauty looks, no-makeup makeup has become an enduring trend. This fall, it will be all about a polished, fresh face. “This trend is simple and minimal, using a few key products to enhance features,” Karmand says, noting that the refreshing take was seen on the most recent runways of Max Mara, Dolce and Gabbana and Fendi.

What sets it apart from other no-makeup makeup looks is the focus on creating a cohesive base. According to Karmand, moisturizing skin care is the first step to nailing the healthy, polished look. It will keep your face looking hydrated and plump, which you can then enhance with multi-use makeup products.

111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Treatment Mask $35 at Bluemercury 111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Treatment Mask Bluemercury “Skin prep is key, and I swear by the 111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond face mask and depuffing eye masks — the difference they make is so visible on your skin,” Karmand says.

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation $69 at Sephora Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation Sephora Karmand opts for the cult-favorite Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation for a fresh-faced complexion. The MUA says it’s, “the perfect base that looks like skin.”

Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette $48 at Sephora Makeup By Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette Sephora For the eyes, Karmand likes the versatility of Makeup By Mario’s Master Matte’s palette, which includes 12 neutral shades. The blendable shadows are great for subtly enhancing the eyes.

CTZN Nudiversal Lip Duo $29 at Nordstrom CTZN Nudiversal Lip Duo Nordstrom “To create [the polished] look, I love using multi-use products,” Karmand shares. “My go to universal product is CTZN Cosmetics’ Nudiversal on lips and cheeks to finish the look,” she says. “The creamy consistency allows it to be used easily on cheek and lips.”

Soft-focus lips

Like the smudged eyeliner trend, lip color will also see a softer side this fall through a diffused finish around the edges. “I love the trend because the application doesn’t have to be precise — in fact, it’s even better when it’s more hand-drawn looking,” Gerstein explains. “The look is all about delivering a pop of rich, saturated color through the center of the mouth, then softening the edges to keep it perfectly imperfect.”

Lo adds that the trend is an easy way to “take the typical bold lip a step further this fall.” Because of the soft edges, you don’t have to worry too much about precision, and mistakes are easy to amend. “Another bonus of this trend is that it creates a stain that lingers once the top layer of color fades which is a lovely, low maintenance look in itself,” Gerstein says. “Top with a tinted gloss like the Kosas Wet Lip Oil and you get the finish of a lipstick without being stuck in the mirror touching up.

Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Color $36 at Lisa Eldridge Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Color Lisa Eldridge “The key for achieving this look is finding a full-stop, unapologetically matte formula with a velvety finish that allows some play time before it sets down,” Gerstein says.” I love the Lisa Eldridge True Velvet Lip Color for this job.”

L’Oréal Color Riche Les Nus Lipstick $9.99 $6.97 at Amazon L’Oréal Color Riche Les Nus Lipstick Amazon “Finding the right balance of soft edges and not a messy smeared look will be key,” Lo says. The makeup artist likes the creamy, blendable formula of the L’Oréal Color Riche Lipstick for the soft lip look, plus the nude shades means they’re extra forgiving when smudging out the edges.