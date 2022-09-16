Fall beauty has magic on the mind. This season, you’ll see several cameos from your favorite witches (Hi, Sanderson sisters!) and wizards in the form of limited-edition beauty drops. Beyond that, there’s plenty of magic to be found in the new formulas and products hitting shelves this autumn. Whether you want to combat dry skin that comes with the crisp weather or are looking for long-lasting makeup that won’t melt while cozying up next to a fire, there’s a slew of new makeup, skin care, hair care and more that will get you through fall and beyond.

Below, check out all the new beauty products worth trying out this autumn.

Fall makeup launches

Colourpop Back to Hogwarts Shadow Palette $30 at Colourpop Colourpop Back to Hogwarts Shadow Palette Colourpop Whether you’re a Gryffindor or Slytherin, this 24-shade palette has all the eyeshadows needed for your enchanting makeup look. Inspired by the four Hogwarts houses, the palette is joined by a whole collection of magical “Harry Potter”-themed makeup that’s arrived just in time for Halloween season.

Patrick Ta Major Skin Crème Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo $52 at Sephora and Patrick Ta Patrick Ta Major Skin Crème Foundation and Finishing Powder Duo Sephora Patrick Ta’s new foundation compact includes a creamy, medium-coverage foundation color matched with an accompanying airspun setting powder for a luminous, natural effect.

Jones Road The Best Blush $28 at Jones Road and Credo Jones Road Beauty The Best Blush Jones Road Bobbi Brown expands her Jones Road makeup line with its first powder blush. Available in five punchy shades, the buildable cheek color is great for a light flush or a bolder pop.

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer with Niacinamide and SPF 40 $44 at Sephora Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer with Niacinamide and SPF 40 Sephora Newly relaunched, Dr. Jart+’s cult favorite BB cream now comes in four flexible shades. The light coverage formula is a moisturizer, sunscreen and makeup base all-in-one, delivering a fresh-faced, healthy glow.

Live Tinted Huebeam Blushing Bronzer $38 at Ulta Live Tinted Huebeam Blushing Bronzer Ulta The Huebeam palette includes one bronzer and two highlighters in an ombre gradient with universal shades. Swirling a brush over the palette gives a bronzed glow, and a little goes a long way for the pigmented product.

Byredo Liquid Lipstick Vinyl $41.50 at Selfridges $50 at Byredo Byredo Liquid Lipstick Vinyl Byredo This new liquid lipstick from Byredo comes in 10 shades that deliver high-gloss finish, yet feel creamy and comfortable on the lips.

Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer $29 at Sephora Milk Makeup Future Fluid All Over Cream Concealer Sephora A medium-coverage concealer great for covering dark spots and blemishes, Milk Makeup’s new Future Fluid gives crease-fee coverage for a flawless base.

Cle Cosmetics Fluid Touch Liquid Liner $28 at Cle Cosmetics Cle Cosmetics Fluid Touch Liquid Liner Cle Cosmetics This easy to use liquid liner pen creates precise lines for dramatic eye looks. Plus, the Dark Brown shade gives a more natural effect that complements the doe eye trend.

Merit Bronze Balm $30 at Merit and Sephora Merit Bronze Balm Sephora Whether you’re after a sun-kissed look or a subtle contour, this sheer bronzer stick gives soft, buildable definition.

Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer $33 at Sephora, Ulta and Bobbi Brown Bobbi Brown Skin Full Cover Concealer Sephora This new liquid concealer from Bobbi Brown is a good option for those with dry skin since the hyaluronic acid-infused formula hydrates and grips without settling into fine lines or creasing.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum $65 at Sephora and Anastasia Beverly Hills Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius Conditioning Brow Serum Sephora If your brows are still recovering from the over-plucked arches of the ‘90s, this is for you. This brow serum helps boost growth and fullness for those with sparse brows. According to reviewers, results may show in just a few weeks — although eight weeks of use, morning and night, are recommended for the best results.

Essie Fall 2022 Limited Edition Off The Grid Collection $9.99 each at Target or $10 each at Ulta Essie Fall 2022 Limited Edition Off The Grid Collection Essie Essie’s Fall 2022 nail polish collection features eight nature-inspired shades. From forest green “Force of Nature” to burgundy red “Bold and Boulder,” the selection has the perfect shades to complement your apple picking and pumpkin carving this season.

Real Techniques Enchanted Entrancing Eye Makeup Brush Kit $19.99 at Ulta Real Techniques Enchanted Entrancing Eye Makeup Brush Kit Ulta This six-piece brush kit is perfect for creating bewitching eye looks this season. The magical set features shading, blending, lining, detailing and brow brushes with Real Techniques’ fan-favorite soft, synthetic bristles.

Fall skin care launches

Malin + Goetz Foaming Cream Cleanser $32 at Nordstrom and Malin + Goetz Malin + Goetz Foaming Cream Cleanser Nordstrom The minimalist skin care brand’s first cleanser launch in 10 years, the Foaming Cream Cleanser is a gentle daily solution for removing sweat, makeup and the day’s dirt. It’s pH balanced and made with jojoba milk, ceramide-rich glycolipids and prebiotics so it gets you clean without stripping the skin.

Stella by Stella McCartney Restore Cream $105 at Stella McCartney Stella by Stella McCartney Restore Cream Stella by Stella McCartney Fashion designer Stella McCartney just introduced her debut skin care line, starting with a cleanser, serum and moisturizer. The Restore Cream is a great weight and texture for day or night, hydrating the skin with glycerin, hyaluronic acid and organic birch sap. The entire collection is vegan, cruelty-free and prioritizes natural-origin ingredients. Plus, each of the products is refillable, aligning with the founder’s commitment to sustainability.

ITK Clay Color Changing Mask with Kaolin Clay $14.97 at Walmart ITK Clay Color Changing Mask with Kaolin Clay Walmart New skin care line ITK (which stands for “in the know”) is founded by Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, a Gen Z twin duo with impressive reach on social media (nearly 8 million followers), and an even more impressive dedication to developing their brands (their first is lifestyle brand Lash Next Door). Geared towards young complexions, the line features acne-fighting products as well as gentle-on-the-skin solutions. This clay mask helps decongest pores, drawing out oil and build-up and leaving them feeling tighter and cleaner.

Kate Sommerville HydraKate Recharging Serum with Hyaluronic Acid $78 at Sephora Kate Sommerville HydraKate Recharging Serum with Hyaluronic Acid Sephora With dual-weight hyaluronic acid, this face serum quenches thirsty skin, keeping it plump and bouncy for the jello skin effect.

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask $50 at Dermstore EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Mask Dermstore Sleep is a time for the body — skin included — to restore itself. This dermatologist-tested night cream treatment refreshes tired skin overnight with chronobiology technology that works with the body’s circadian rhythm and a AAComplex of amino acids to calm the skin and strengthen the skin barrier.

Valmont V-Firm Eye $290 at Saks Fifth Avenue and Valmont Valmont V-Firm Eye Valmont This golden gel hydrates and boosts skin elasticity in the eye area to combat signs of aging like crepey skin and loss of firmness. The consistency is great for those who want something as nourishing as an eye cream, but lightweight and fast-absorbing.

Tata Harper Superkind Refining Cleanser $88 at Tata Harper Tata Harper Superkind Refining Cleanser Tata Harper An exfoliating cleanser formulated for those with sensitive skin, this new offering from Tata Harper is made with fine rice powder, cranberry enzymes and a blend of nourishing oils to reveal a fresh face. The gentle cleanser is made from botanically derived ingredients, hypoallergenic, dermatologist tested and vegan too.

Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream $39 at Paula’s Choice and Sephora Paula’s Choice C5 Super Boost Eye Cream Sephora Treat dark circles and puffiness with this vitamin C eye cream. Peptides firm the under-eye area, while hyaluronic acid hydrates and vitamin C helps brighten and revive the skin.

La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait $820 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales La Prairie Skin Caviar Harmony L’Extrait Nordstrom La Prairie’s latest luxury skin care offering is all about supporting plump, firm skin. The hefty price tag comes with a research-backed formula consisting of caviar components that help reduce the look of wrinkles and give a lifted look. You’ll even feel a tightening effect after massaging in the serum.

Evolvetogether Fiji Coconut Powder Face Wash $42 at Evolvetogether Evolvetogether Fiji Coconut Powder Face Wash Evolvetogether Part of Evolvetogether’s Gone Today zero-waste collection, this powder-to-foam face wash comes in individual, dissolvable packets that won’t leave a trace. Made with coconut shells, tapioca starch, hydrogenated castor oil and magnesium carbonate, the unscented powder is naturally derived and gentle on the skin.

Beautybio Glofacial $199 at Beautybio Beautibio Glofacial Beautybio Keep pores squeaky clean with this clever facial tool. The vacuum-like device removes oil and dirt from the pores, while simultaneously infusing salicylic acid and hyaluronic acid into the skin and treating it with bacteria-banishing blue light. Later this September, a limited edition of the tool will launch in collaboration with fashion designer Christian Siriano. In addition to getting a makeover, the Glofacial will be included in a set with the ZenBubble Gel Cream Deluxe Mini and a special Christian Siriano mirrored clutch

Fur KP Body Scrub $38 at Fur Fur KP Body Scrub Fur This dual physical and chemical exfoliator targets keratosis pilaris, bumps and rough patches for softer, smoother skin. With 14% alpha-hydroxy acids, the treatment is potent enough to combat the excess keratin that causes KP, and is suitable to use two to three times per week.

Kora Organics Nourishing Hand and Body Lotion $55 at Kora Organics Kora Organics Nourishing Hand and Body Lotion Kora Organics Miranda Kerr’s certified-organic beauty brand just launched body care. Infused with the signature antioxidant-packed noni, along with microalgae and ceramides, the new body lotion quenches dry skin all over.

Fall hair care launches

Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Healthy Hair Perfector $30 at Living Proof Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Healthy Hair Perfector Living Proof Tame frizzy, unruly hair with this treatment that leaves locks smoother and softer. For whenever dull hair needs to be revived, on wet or dry hair, the treatment restores the outermost layer of the hair for a healthy and smooth finish.

Shaz & Kiks x Lanshin Scalp Stimulating Duo $97 $82.45 at Lanshin Shaz & Kiks x Lanshin Scalp Stimulating Duo Lanshin Hair care starts with scalp care. This duo combines the power of Ayurveda and Traditional Chinese Medicine by pairing Shaz & Kiks’ nourishing Scalp + Hair Prewash with Lanshin’s jade scalp-stimulating comb for a boost of holistic hair health.

Mela & Kera Touche Velours Shampoo and Conditioner $36 for the shampoo and $38 for the conditioner at Saks Fifth Avenue and Mela & Kera Mela & Kera Touche Velours Shampoo and Conditioner Mela & Kera New hair care brand Mela & Kera was founded by expert stylist and colorist Jason Lee. The Touche Velours collection is for universal shine and softness, for all hair types, while the Balayage Exceptionnel line is made for multi-tonal, processed hair.

Hally x Hocus Pocus 2 Bewitching Shine Fluffy G Set $20 at Hally Hally x Hocus Pocus 2 Bewitching Shine Fluffy G Set Hally Get hauntingly good hair this fall with this limited edition collaboration that brings together Disney’s “Hocus Pocus 2” (which releases on Disney+ on September 30) and Hally’s shine-inducing foaming hair gloss. The set includes a full-size bottle of Fluffy G Premiere Clear and a “Hocus Pocus 2” wide tooth comb.

Dae Monsoon Moisture Milk Shampoo and Conditioner $26 each at Dae Dae Monsoon Moisture Milk Shampoo and Conditioner Dae The Monsoon Moisture Milk Shampoo and Conditioner focus on strengthening and hydrating dry locks, while Dae’s desert botanicals bring nutrients and moisture to the hair.

Fall fragrance launches

Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum From $29 at Nordstrom Tory Burch Essence of Dreams Cosmic Wood Eau de Parfum Nordstrom A woody floral fragrance for fall, Cosmic Wood features notes of cardamom, jasmine, patchouli and sage. It has a smoky, spicy effect that is great for bringing warmth to those crisp fall days.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum From $170 at Nordstrom and Bloomingdales Maison Francis Kurkdjian 724 Eau de Parfum Nordstrom Inspired by the energy of the city, 724 is a crisp fragrance rooted in musky florals. Top notes of aldehydes and Italian bergamot sparkle, while middle notes of white florals and jasmine give the scent a clean, fresh impression.

Aeir Frame Mini Fragrance Discovery Set $69 at Aeir Aeir Frame Mini Fragrance Discovery Set Aeir Co-founded by two Tesla alumni and making strides in the sustainable fragrance space, Aeir’s unique scents are crafted from bioengineered scent molecules. The process minimizes botanical extraction and carbon emissions, and results in sophisticated and complex fragrances that Le Labo fans will love. The Mini Discovery Set includes four of the Extract Molecular de Parfum — Wet Stone, Grand Rose, Suede and Virgin Olive — each housed in refillable aluminum casing. The brand launches later this month on Aeir and Neiman Marcus.