Long gone are the days of a tedious, 12-step skin care routine, but that doesn’t mean some of those steps are completely without merit. In fact, if you’re only using a pared-down routine like cleanser, serum, moisturizer and sunscreen, you may be missing out on one of the simplest — and often most affordable ways — to get glowing, hydrated skin: with a facial spray, also known as a face mist.

Benefits of facial sprays

“Face mists are unique because they can be used as your first layer in your skin care routine, or they can be used as the last time or for retouches during the day,” says Dr. Joshua Zeichner, the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital’s department of dermatology, who adds that “the benefit of a mist depends on the active ingredients of the formula, like a serum, a tonic or an essence.”

Heather Hickman, Dermalogica vice president of education, notes that the most common face mists are typically formulated with humectants like hyaluronic acid or ceramides for lasting hydration. “Still, face mists can also be formulated with active ingredients to combat acne breakouts, calm a sensitive skin or even shield the skin from free radical damage and prevent the signs of aging,” she adds.

Are face mists for everyone?

The short answer is yes: “Anyone who’s prone to excessive sweating or cold weather dryness will benefit from a face mist,” says New York City-based, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Ira Savetsky, who adds that the right face mist can even help the skin recover from trauma like surgery, when the skin is more prone to dryness. “It’s great as an on-demand adjunct to your skin care regimen to help boost your skin during these environmental changes, but also can be regularly incorporated into your skin care regimen. A moist environment has been shown to improve wound healing and decrease scar formation.”

Even those with reactive skin can benefit from a simple mist, as they can help keep the moisture barrier intact, says Hickman. Still, Zeichner says that while they’re not completely necessary, they’re “a great add-on for anyone looking for additional hydrating, toning, brightening, or anti-aging benefits beyond their current routine.”

When should I use a face mist?

Ideally, it is used after the face is properly cleansed and just prior to the use of a moisturizer, which will then trap essential hydrating ingredients. “If you have dry skin and need to apply moisturizer more than twice daily, a mist may be a great fit for that purpose,” says Dr. Nava Greenfield, board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Group in New York City. “I would carry it in my bag and apply throughout the day and it can even be used on top of makeup and sunscreen.”

Taylor Worden, celebrity esthetician and founder of Taylor Worden Skin, recommends keeping one in your fridge for an even more refreshing wake-up in the morning. Just hold it about a foot away from your face and spritz generously.

Best face mists

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist Amazon Makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci loves Caudalie’s Elixir Prep, Set, Glow Face Mist. “This mist tones with mint and lemon, boosts glow with rose and rosemary and hydrates with orange flower and grape extract,” she says. Ciucci notes that it does tingle a bit thanks to the mint, so it might not work for anyone that’s super-reactive. “I’m a big believer in not cleansing the skin in the morning (save those yummy overnight oils!) so a mist is how I start my AM skin care routine.” $49 at Sephora $49 at Amazon

Caudalie Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist Amazon “If your skin is reactive, try the simpler Grape Water Moisturizing Face Mist from Caudalie instead,” says Ciucci, who jokes that she loves face mists so much that she keeps them scattered around her apartment. “It’s antioxidant-rich and hydrates like crazy but is 100% grape water so it’s more gentle for sensitive-types.” This one’s also a favorite of Worden’s. $20 at Sephora $20 at Amazon