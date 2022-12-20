‘Tis the season to deck the halls, and deck out your makeup look, too. “It is that time of year where you can really just say ‘what the hell’ and throw some crystals or glitter on your eyes,” celebrity makeup artist and founder of Neen Jeanine Lobell says. “It’s the perfect time to get playful with your makeup.”

From Christmas parties to white elephant exchanges, you’ll want a merry makeup look to match the mood, so we asked four expert makeup artists to share the best holiday beauty looks to try. Whether you want to spread Christmas cheer or stun on New Year’s Eve, these glamorous holiday makeup looks are perfect for any festive fête. Thanks to the makeup artists’ tutorials, you can easily recreate or put your own spin on the looks. Check them out below, along with all of the products used by the pros.

Holiday glow with Charlotte Tilbury

Equal parts sugar and spice, this sweet and sexy look by celebrity makeup artist Sofia Tilbury doesn’t hold back on the glow. From a shimmering eye to an easy contour, this festive makeup creates an illuminated and lifted effect that will shine under the mistletoe or as the New Year’s ball drops. Here’s the breakdown of the products Tilbury used to create the look.

5-minute glam with Bobbi Brown

Go from day to night with this simple yet stunning look by Bobbi Brown pro artist Michele Shakeshaft. Perfect for a holiday office party or adding a touch of glam to your day-to-day makeup, it only takes five products to enhance your eyes, lips and face. Plus, Bobbi Brown is currently having a winter beauty event and offering 25% off sitewide.

Festive and frosty makeup with Neen

Lobell’s holiday look embraces the chill of a winter wonderland. Icy eyeshadow and iridescent highlighter add a frosty touch, while a pink lip embraces the festive spirit of the season. There’s plenty of room to play — switch it up with gold tones for a warmer look, or try out doe-eye liner to make the eyes appear bigger.

Sparkle and shine with Valentino

For a high-fashion take on holiday beauty, recreate this glam graphic liner look by Valentino Beauty national pro artist Karoline Karakeosian. The negative-space eyeliner is made extra special with a glittery finish. As Karakeosian says, you’ll be ready to “slay the holidays” with this makeup.