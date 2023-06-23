From using hot styling tools to color processing, we put our hair through a lot. And while these treatments are all in the name of vanity, they can result in our hair looking dry, fried and dull in the long run. Thankfully, bond repair treatments are no longer salon exclusives and you can get transformative results at home.

So what exactly are bond repair treatments and how do they work?

Bond repair treatments are generally available as leave-in or rinse-out products, and even daily shampoo and conditioners. While bond-building formulas vary, they each target the proteins that hair fibers consist of, and more specifically, the bonds that hold these protein chains together.

There are three types of hair bonds — hydrogen, ionic and covalent— and these bonds give the hair its characteristics (shape, elasticity and strength). When the bonds are broken, this can result in changes to your hair’s appearance and feel. So when you have split ends, frizz and dryness, you’re dealing with broken bonds.

“When hair is damaged it starts on the surface level of the cuticle, you will start to notice dry, splitting ends or that your hair is dull and easily tangled,” explains Devin Graciano, hair stylist and Head of Product Development at Goldie Locks. At this point, she says you can “opt to strengthen your cuticle with the Goldie Locks Signature Hair Mask, which focuses on nourishing the hair via hydration, moisture and lipids. However if your hair damage has reached further into the hair strands, you will want to reach for or request your stylist to give you a bond repair treatment.”