After a long winter of dry, dull and itchy skin, no feeling compares to using a body scrub or exfoliator to reveal a baby-smooth layer underneath. And that glowing sensation isn’t all in your head.

“The benefit of using body exfoliation is to remove the top layer of dead skin cells so the skin immediately looks brighter,” says Dr. Vanita Rattan, skin doctor and cosmetic formulator at SkincarebyDrV. “This improves penetration of any actives you then apply to the skin because the dead skin cells are no longer creating a barrier.” She says body scrubs and exfoliators also improve the texture of skin, leaving it looking and feeling softer, smoother and more even. Dr. Aanand Geria, a board-certified dermatologist, says that using a body scrub or exfoliator can also “help prevent ingrown hairs by removing dead skin cells and exposing hair follicles,” leaving behind fewer painful and unsightly bumps.

But before you reach for your favorite body scrub or exfoliator brand, there’s lots to consider, like the difference between the two. Dr. Peter Young, medical director at Nurx Dermatology says that while body scrubs and exfoliators serve the same purpose — to remove dead skin cells — a body scrub is a mechanical exfoliant, meaning it physically removes dead skin cells from the outer layer of your skin with abrasive particles like sugar or salt, often in a cream-based formula. Body exfoliators, on the other hand, can either come in the form of chemical or mechanical agents including salicylic acid, glycolic acid or ammonium lactate. “The terms are often used interchangeably, and what matters most is finding a product that works for your skin type and provides the results you are looking for,” Geria says.

Here’s the thing about body scrubs and exfoliators: they aren’t exactly a one-size-fits-all solution to your skin woes, and experts don’t recommend them for everyone. “Exfoliators and scrubs should be gentle so that they don’t strip too much of the skin,” says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Raja Sivamani. “Exfoliators that are harsh can be too irritating, especially on those that already have dry or sensitive skin.” He adds that exfoliators should only be used by those that tend to have oily skin and if they find that their pores tend to be frequently clogged.

For those with sensitive skin, Sivamani says it’s best to use cleansers or scrubs that are gentler with supportive ingredients such as those with cold-pressed oils or squalane. He says micellar-based water cleansers with chemical exfoliants are also gentler than their harsher counterparts with physical beads. Rattan says the dangers of physical scrubs, as opposed to chemical exfoliators, is that “you don’t know whether you are just removing dead cells or living skin cells too. Physical scrubs can lead to microtears on the skin, which can lead to hyperpigmentation, especially if you have skin of color.”

For acne-prone skin, Sivamani recommends benzoyl peroxide available in over-the-counter scrubs. While they work great, he warns “they can lead to irritation and may bleach towels and clothing if the body cleanser is not completely rinsed off.” Another great option for ridding extra oiliness on the back and chest is glycolic acid and salicylic acid-based scrubs, according to Sivamani.

When taking care of your skin, it’s best to have the planet in mind as well. Sivamani says naturally derived particles — like those that are bamboo-based — are both sensitive to the skin and the environment.

How to use body scrub

Young says using a body scrub or exfoliator is safe and effective so long as you follow these simple steps:

Rinse your skin with plain lukewarm — not hot — water and do not dry it off. Place a small amount of body scrub in your hand, and then gently rub it on your skin in small circular motions for no longer than 30 seconds, using your hand or an exfoliating glove Thoroughly rinse off the body scrub from your skin with lukewarm water, then gently wash your skin using a mild fragrance-free, non-comedogenic (AKA, non-acne-causing) soap-free cleanser. Without rubbing, gently pat your skin dry, and then apply a fragrance-free, non-comedogenic body moisturizer .“This step is particularly important since body scrubs and exfoliators temporarily strip off your skin barrier, which can dry out your skin,” says Young. He adds that creams and ointments are more effective than lotions and gels at moisturizing your skin after exfoliating and that you should look for moisturizers containing ceramides, vitamin E and hyaluronic acid to properly rehydrate your skin.

Body scrubs for sensitive skin

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub Amazon “Ingredients in this scrub include avocado oil, sweet almond oil and safflower seed oil, which help prevent dryness and help nourish the skin,” says Geria. “It's free of harmful chemicals such as parabens and formaldehyde donors, making it a safe choice.” $9 $8 at Amazon

Fig. 1 Exfoliating Body Polish Fig. 1 Unlike rough sugar- or salt-based scrubs, this environmentally-friendly option uses volcanic pumice derived from lava rocks with smoother edges to gently slough away dead skin. Its signature scent of eucalyptus, mandarin and sandalwood make it an all-around blissful experience to use.

$24 at Fig. 1

Kopari Coconut Crush Scrub Ulta I’ve been using this Tahitian coconut shell scrub for several years, and I’m still in the honeymoon phase with it: I’m continuously shocked at how smooth it leaves my skin within seconds without feeling oily, and how it uses aloe vera to calm redness. I’ll also never get tired of the invigorating nutty-yet-tropical scent. $27 at Amazon $39 at Ulta $39 at Nordstrom

Body scrubs for acne-prone skin

Facetheory Glycolic Face Scrub E1 Facetheory Sivamani recommends this best-selling scrub for its ability to reduce oiliness at the chest and back area, AKA bacne, and for its use of glycolic and salicylic acids. It uses plant-based jojoba and alpha and beta hydroxy acids to remove oil and dead skin, comes in fragrant citrus or unscented for a gentler option and is suitable for both your body and face. $19 at Facetheory

Skinfix Resurface+ Glycolic and Lactic Acid Renewing Body Scrub Sephora With its unique blend of cold-pressed oils like castor and sunflower seed, jojoba grains to gently exfoliate, and powerhouse salicylic acid ingredient, it’s not hard to see why Sivamani recommends this option for acne-prone skin. $32 at Sephora

Nécessaire The Body Exfoliator Sephora Glycolic, lactic and salicylic acids work together to slough away dead skin while planet-friendly bamboo charcoal takes care of the rest. The best part about this luxurious body scrub? It comes in three delectable scents like bergamot, sandalwood and eucalyptus, or unscented for an even gentler experience. $30 at Sephora $30 at Nordstrom

Exfoliating body washes

Dove Body Wash Anti-Stress Micellar Water, 2-Pack Amazon Micellar water is an expert-approved strategy to chemically exfoliate, and this Dove formula uses the star ingredient to keep your skin feeling rejuvenated and smooth. This product is said to alleviate stress caused by environmental factors, so it makes for a great option if, for example, you live in a highly polluted area. $20 at Amazon