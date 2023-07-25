Anyone who’s ever endured a too-painful bikini wax, a string of stubborn ingrown hairs or itchy razor burn knows that there’s no perfect, one-size-fits-all solution to hair removal, especially in the nether regions. But trimming can be a convenient option for at-home upkeep, and the best bikini trimmers for women are affordable, easy to use, and oftentimes, travel-friendly, making it an attractive option for anyone looking for an easier, more sustainable and less expensive way to groom. “Trimming provides a gentler option than waxing, sugaring and lasering and can be perfect for people that experience pain, irritation, nicks or bumps from the other options,” says Dr. Isfahan Chambers-Harris, MPH, PhD, trichologist and founder of Alodia, a clean, clinical scalp and hair care line. Even more, they offer a great option for anyone who might not have the additional time or discretionary budget to spend on expensive appointments, says Laura Schubert, CEO of Fur, a skin care brand that specializes in pubic hair health. Plus, many of them are water-resistant, making it easy for anyone that usually shaves to switch up their shower routine. “No grooming routine is ‘better’ than any other per se, but trimming is a great option for people who deal with extreme skin sensitivity,” she adds. “If you plan on grooming in the shower, look for a trimmer that is water-resistant and has a spotlight so you can see what you’re doing.” Ahead, 13 of the best trimmers on the market, according to experts and reviews.