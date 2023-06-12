As with other areas of life, abstinence is the surest way to avoid an unwanted outcome — in this case, staying out of the sun to avoid a sunburn. “Avoiding too much sun exposure or extended periods of sun exposure is the best way to prevent the skin from getting irritated, dry, cracked or possibly even sunburned,” board-certified dermatologist Dr. DiAnne Davis advises. According to the derm, this looks like wearing (and reapplying) sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher, staying in the shade when possible (especially during peak hours) and wearing sun-protective clothing. But even with the necessary precautions, UV rays on hot summer days or in a sunny vacation spot can have the upper hand. So what should you do if your skin is feeling a bit toasty or burnt?

We ask the experts for the best post-sun skin care protocol, along with their top recommendations for after-sun lotions, gels and more.

After-sun skin care routine

To start off, literally cooling the skin down will help. Miami-based board certified dermatologist and founder of Dr. Loretta skin care Dr. Loretta Ciraldo recommends taking a cool shower or bath as soon as possible after sun exposure. “This not only soothes but it can lessen redness, inflammation and discomfort,” she says. Davis notes that a cold compress does the trick, too.

Next, the dermatologists advise applying moisturizing after-sun products with soothing ingredients like aloe and glycerin to rehydrate the skin. “After sun products are typically based on soothing ingredients to lessen discomfort and hydrating ingredients to minimize skin peeling,” Ciraldo explains. She says to, “Apply the after-sun product to damp skin and reapply every 3-4 hours until skin is feeling more comfortable and looks better hydrated.” To ensure the best absorption, the derm recommends staying in your cool shower “until your fingertips swell since this reflects a slight swelling of the skin surface” so you can maximize how much after-sun product gets soaked in.

After-sun products are commonly in the form of lotions, gels or sprays. These lighter-weight products “will feel better on the skin and allow for it to breathe, versus a product with a thicker consistency,” says Davis. In addition to aloe or soy, the dermatologist also recommends looking for moisturizers containing vitamin C or E to “nourish and protect the skin from further damage.”

As for ingredients to steer away from after intense sun exposure, New York-based board-certified dermatologist Dr. David Kim says to avoid retinol and chemical exfoliants like alpha hydroxy acids (AHAs) and beta hydroxy acids (BHAs). Instead of potentially irritating active ingredients, Kim likes after-sun products with centella asiatica, colloidal oat, allantoin, panthenol, camellia sinensis (green tea extract) and bisabolol (chamomile).

Ahead, check out 15 after-sun lotions and products that will soothe and calm the skin after a day of catching rays.

After-sun lotions

Abi Amé Summer Skin Abi Amé Dry, dehydrated skin needs emollients to restore moisture, but those ingredients can feel heavy during the summer months. That's why this serum-like moisturizer is a perfect swap for your summer routine. It's loaded with niacinamide, vitamin B5 and oat extract, so your skin can soak in all the good stuff without feeing greasy or sticky. $38 at Abi Amé

Yon-Ka Lait Apres-Soleil Yon-Ka Calming ingredients like calendula, chamomile and cucumber make this fast-absorbing lotion feel like instant relief for sun parched skin. $54 at Yon-Ka

Dune The Lifeguard Amazon This after-sun lotion has a gel-cream texture that is great for applying right after a cool shower, like Ciraldo recommends. It has a natural, minty scent that assists with the cooling effect, while aloe, bisabolol, seabuckthorn and a blend of natural oils adds moisture back to the skin. $23 at Amazon $23 at Ulta $23 at Bluemercury

Other after-sun treatments

Vacation After Sun Gel Ulta Vacation has become a go-to brand for sun protection thanks to its nostalgic branding and summery scented products. The After Sun Gel fits right in with a formula made to quench thirsty, sun baked skin. You'll spot all the great hydrating and conditioning ingredients like aloe, cucumber, green tea, niacinamide, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, allantoin and more. $12 at Ulta $12 at Bluemercury $12 at Nordstrom

Yadah Cactus Soothing Gel Amazon Easing the effects of basking under UV rays all day, this gel calms redness and irritation. It consists of 95% Jeju Palm Cactus extract, which is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits, along with panthenol and glycerin to repair the skin barrier. From $10 at Amazon

Maëlys After Sun Restorative Body Mask Maëlys This gel-based body mask is packed with fruit extracts, niacinamide, a patented glucose complex to prevent water loss and a touch of cooling menthol for a refreshing and relieving post-sun treatment. $35 at Maëlys