There’s a myriad of acne-fighting products on the market, and when it comes to a sudden breakout or persistent acne, spot treatments are masters at targeting stubborn blemishes and getting the job done quickly.

Spot treatments like pimple patches, drying lotions and gels work best on pustules (red or inflamed pimples with white pus caused by a buildup of bacteria and oil), aka whiteheads. “Spot treatments can be beneficial for blackheads and whiteheads,” consultant dermatologist and author of “The Skincare Bible” Dr. Anjali Mahto explains. “Cystic acne cannot be treated with a spot treatment alone, I would advise making an appointment with a dermatologist as soon as possible.”

What ingredients should you look for in spot treatments?

Finding spot treatments packed with acne-fighting ingredients is key, and dermatologists recommend looking for products rich in salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, azelaic acid and more. “These ingredients work to exfoliate skin, unclog pores, kill acne-causing bacteria and soothe inflammation,” notes Dr. Kim Nichols, board-certified dermatologist and founder of NicholsMD. “It is crucial to keep skin hydrated in order to speed up [the] healing process.”

While spot treatments are a great quick fix to treat blemishes (dermatologists say that most are effective within two to three days) they should not be a replacement for a quality acne-fighting routine. “One of the biggest mistakes people make is just spot treating and not having a routine to prevent breakouts,” notes Dr. Muneeb Shah, board certified dermatologist and TikTok’s leading dermatology expert with over 17 million followers. “I recommend using an acne treatment over the entire face, [and] when breakouts occur, applying a spot treatment to help them clear faster.”

We consulted dermatologists on the best spot treatments to combat and reduce acne, from overnight drying lotions to on-the-go patches.

Best drying lotions for acne spot treatments

Mario Badescu Drying Lotion Amazon “One of my favorite ingredients to use when a spot suddenly appears is salicylic acid [which] is a beta-hydroxy-acid (BHA) that chemically exfoliates the skin,” Mahto notes. “It penetrates both the oil gland and hair follicle and works to dissolve dead skin cells, debris and oil — all of which can lead to spot formation.” Rich in the ingredient, Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion has over 22,000 5-star ratings — and for good reason. The award-winning product features a unique formula that simultaneously exfoliates, cleanses, soothes and protects the treated area. $17 at Amazon $17 at Sephora

CosRX Blemish Spot Drying Lotion Amazon Korean skincare brand CosRX is known for its budget-friendly products and no-fuss formulas that get the job done. The spot drying lotion is no different — with ingredients like calamine, salicylic acid and vitamin B12, the nightime product is perfect for treating deep or surface-level acne. $16 at Amazon

Renée Rouleau Night Time Spot Lotion Renée Rouleau Get rid of the pesky pimples overnight with Renée Rouleau’s spot lotion, a fast-acting treatment packed with active ingredients like camphor, zinc oxide and sulfide that treat and disinfect the skin’s surface to improve skin when you wake up in the morning. $34 at Renée Rouleau

Versed Game Over Acne Drying Treatment Versed Shah swears by Versed’s drying treatment due its use of sulfur, which absorbs excess oil and treats pimples quickly. The product’s inclusion of bentonite and kaolin clay is also perfect for managing both whiteheads and blackheads. $17 at Versed

Best lotions, gels and masks for acne spot treatments

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual-Action Acne Treatment Amazon “La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo contains both benzoyl peroxide and lipohydroxy acid (similar to salicylic acid) to combo treat active pimples,” notes Shah. “This is probably my favorite spot treatment in general.” The product is proven to reduce acne by 60% in less than 10 days. The spot cream can be used overnight to fight breakouts and features 5.5% micronized benzoyl peroxide that treats and eliminates acne-causing bacteria. $36 at Amazon $36 at La Roche-Posay

Differin Gel Adapalene Gel 0.1% Acne Treatment Amazon This drugstore gel lives up to the hype — it's proven to reduce acne breakouts by 87% within 12 weeks. Targeting clogged pores and inflammation, the treatment features a prescription-strength acne-fighting ingredient that both reduces signs of blemishes and prevents new ones from forming. $15 at Amazon $15 at Walmart

SkinCeuticals Blemish & Age Defense Skinceuticals “BHAs work on the skin’s surface and inside the pore — it’s suitable for normal to oily skin that's prone to bumps, clogs and blemishes,” Nichols says. “Salicylic acid is a BHA, and my favorite product containing this is the SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense, which is great for spot-treating blemishes and is safe to use all over the face.” $106 at SkinCeuticals $106 at Dermstore

Skinfix Acne+ 2% BHA Acne Spot Treatment Sephora Skinfix’s renowned spot treatment is clinically proven to reduce and prevent breakouts by helping to reset the skin’s pH level while also cleansing and treating the skin with ingredients like salicylic and azelaic acid. $30 at Sephora

Best pimple patches for acne spot treatments

ZitSticka Killa Kit Amazon Stop zits in their track with ZitSticka’s microdart pimple patches. The derm-formulated product comes with cleaning swabs so you can make sure the area is super clean before effectively quarantining and treating the blemish with the microdart patches that deliver hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid, niacinamide and oligopeptide-76 directly to the blemish to bring it to a head or keep it from progressing. $17 From $16 at Amazon